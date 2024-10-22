As the end of October draws near, there's been extra attention towards titles arriving during the holidays. According to sneak peeks shared by Netflix last week, two drastically different films will arrive on the streaming platform just in time for the Christmas break. One will feature Lindsay Lohan in a jolly rom-com, while the other will be a high-stakes airport thriller led by Taron Egerton. Aside from these updates provided by the streaming giant, news came out about Spider-Man 4, Glen Powell's recently announced co-star in the Running Man reboot, and The Rock's latest collaboration with J.J. Abrams. To keep on par with all the major headlines that may have passed you in the last couple of days, here is a handy roundup.

Monday

Lindsay Lohan Gets Into the Holiday Spirit in 'Our Little Secret' First Look

After returning to the screen in 2022 with Falling for Christmas, Lindsay Lohan isn't done with holiday films just yet. On top of starring in Irish Wish and reprising her role in the Freaky Friday sequel, the actress will soon play Avery in a Christmas film entitled Our Little Secret. Netflix released a few first-look images of the upcoming holiday rom-com, which will follow two exes who are forced to spend the end-of-the-year festivities under the same roof. Pretty Little Liars alum Ian Harding will play Avery's ex-boyfriend Logan, who happens to be dating her current boyfriend's sister, thus why they are all celebrating Christmas together. The film will arrive on streaming on November 27, and it will also star Kristin Chenoweth, Jon Rudnitsky, and Rudy Reyes.

Tuesday

Josh Brolin Will Hunt Down Glen Powell in Edgar Wright's 'Running Man' Reboot

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Glen Powell would be leading the Running Man reboot, which will function as an alternate spin on Stephen King's 1982 novel. Since then, more names have been added to the ensemble, including Powell's former Twisters co-star Katy O'Brien, and most recently, Josh Brolin. The latter was announced to be part of the film last week during the New York Comic-Con, at a panel hosted by Collider's own Steve Weintraub. The actor is booked and busy, participating in films like Prime Video's crime caper Brothers and recently wrapped filming the third installment of the Knives Out franchise. The Running Man reboot will be directed by Edgar Wright, and it already has a release date, which will be November 21, 2025.

Tom Holland Shares Reaction To 'Spider-Man 4' Script

Aside from the news that Shang-Chi helmer Destin Daniel Cretton will take on the director's chair for Spider-Man 4, not much has been disclosed about the Marvel sequel. At least not until last week, when Spider-Man himself shared that he had already eyed the film's script alongside Zendaya. Here is what Tom Holland revealed during his guest appearance on the Rich Roll podcast:

"We're working now, pedal is to the metal, we're trying to get it going as soon as possible... but there's still a lot of moving pieces that need to come together for us to hit the ground running. It needs work but the writers are doing a really great job. I read it three weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me. Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we, at times, were bouncing around the living room."

Although this update means that the project is still in the early stages, it is reassuring to know that it is even closer now to production. The last time that we saw the web-slinger was in Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Holland shared the screen with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who played earlier iterations of the comic book character.

Wednesday

Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman Take Off in Action-Packed 'Carry-On' Trailer

After flexing his action skills in Kingsman, Taron Egerton is prepared to play a diligent TSA agent, who is met with a deadly proposition. The first trailer for Carry-On, a forthcoming Netflix original, was released last week and shows Ethan Kopek (Egerton) working at the airport until a traveler (played by Jason Bateman) threatens to kill him if his briefcase doesn't pass the security test. In between keeping his girlfriend safe and sticking to his duty, the protagonist will have to make an important decision that might affect the lives of multiple people boarding their next flight. The film, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, will arrive on streaming on December 13, and it will also star Sofia Carson, Danielle Deadwyler, and Dean Norris.

Sydney Sweeney Looks Unrecognizable as Christy Martin in BTS Snapshots

After Sydney Sweeney announced that she would lead The Housemaid adaptation to the screen, she shared a glimpse of her next big role on social media. The Euphoria alum posted pictures of herself wearing sweats and a '90s mullet on the set of the Christy Martin biopic. Sweeney will portray the Hall of Fame boxer and from the likes of the recently released images, she will truly morph into the wrestler with the help of wardrobe and makeup. Although the film remains nameless, Animal Kingdom's David Michôd is directing it. The actress will also share the screen with Ben Foster, playing the boxer's former husband, James Martin.

Dwayne Johnson and J.J. Abrams Are Collaborating On a Mysterious Project

J.J. Abrams has come up with quite a cast to lead his next project, which remains a mystery. After Glen Powell and Jenna Ortega were announced as part of the director's upcoming film, another high-caliber name was added to the ensemble. After sharing a picture on Instagram, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson announced that he is also collaborating with Abrams. Although he didn't specify whether he is involved in the same film that Powell and Ortega are leading, he did reveal that the project was penned by none other than Zak Penn, who is credited with titles like Free Guy and Ready Player One.

'Paddington' and 'Wonka's Paul King To Direct Disney's 'Prince Charming'

Prince Charming sweeps Cinderella off her feet in the well-known fairy tale, but there is little to no exploration of his character outside of being her love interest. Now that a film solely focused on Prince Charming has been greenlit, with none other than Wonka director Paul King taking the reins, viewers will get to see a more layered approach to the character from the Disney classic. Although plot details have yet to come out, the script will be penned by Simon Barnaby, Jon Croker, and King. It is also still a mystery whether the project will be live-action or animated. Yet, regardless of the format, the Paddington franchise director seems like the ideal person to back up the film, considering that he did come up with a compelling origin story for Willy Wonka, another beloved character that didn't get as much exploration in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Friday

We Already Know How H.E.R.B.I.E Looks Like in 'Fantastic Four'

A new iteration of The Fantastic Four will be brought to the screen in 2025, alongside other pivotal characters from the comics. Although there haven't been as many sneak peeks of the upcoming Marvel production, a recent BTS image has piqued fans' interest. During the New York Comic-Con, a first look at H.E.R.B.I.E came out. The character was wearing the new Fantastic Four logo, which was unveiled earlier this year. Although there is still no announcement as to who will play H.E.R.B.I.E. on the big screen, the cast for the superhero film is stacked. Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach are playing the leading quartet, while Julia Garner, Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, and John Malkovich take on supporting roles. The Marvel title is currently filming and is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.