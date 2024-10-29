Fans of major franchises had a lot to rave about last week, given the amount of announcements made about sequels currently in the works. From Alien: Romulus getting a follow-up confirmation months after its theatrical run to the official release date for Spider-Man 4, there was a lot of exciting news to keep tabs on. In addition to the future of the aforementioned franchises, Chris Hemsworth made headlines after the actor was reportedly in talks to play Prince Charming in a Disney live-action. For a detailed refresher on all the main updates from last week, here is a handy roundup.

Monday

The Russo Brothers Reveal Filming Schedule for Next Two Avengers Movies

Image via Collider/ArcLight Cinemas

After the announcement that Robert Downey Jr. would be returning to the MCU as Doctor Doom, fans were dying to know more information about the upcoming Avengers sequel. Fortunately, during a conversation with Collider's own Steve Weintraub at New York Comic-Con, Anthony and Joe Russo gave an update on the project's filming schedule. According to them, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars won't be filmed back-to-back like Infinity War and Endgame did. Here is what the co-directors said:

"It'll be similar, but we'll have a larger break in between the two movies than we did. I think it was four weeks maybe? Was it four weeks between Infinity War and Endgame?" - Joe Russo "I think it was a couple of weeks. But no, these are not as separated as you would normally separate two films of this scale, but they're more substantially separated [than Infinity War and Endgame] by a year or so." - Anthony Russo

The Russo Brothers will helm the two follow-ups, while Stephen McFeely takes charge of the script. Doomsday is scheduled to be released on May 1, 2026, and Secret Wars is set to come out on May 7, 2027.

8:10 Related The Russo Brothers Answer All Your Burning 'Avengers: Doomsday' Questions [Exclusive] At New York Comic Con, Anthony and Joe Russo lay out their plans for the next Avengers movies, from current status to when filming begins.

Tuesday

Scarlett Johanson's Next Big Project Will Be 'The Girl in the Lake'

Image via Sony Pictures/Apple TV+

Scarlett Johansson is not only leading Jurassic World: Rebirth, but she will also take on a book-to-screen adaptation from a fan-favorite author. According to a Deadline report, the actress will produce Lauren Oliver's forthcoming novel The Girl in the Lake and likely star in it. Although plot details remain under wraps, the source material is described as somewhere in the middle of M. Night Shyamalan's The Sixth Sense and the early 2000s thriller What Lies Beyond. In addition to writing the book, Oliver will also pen the film's screenplay and executive produce it. The Girl in the Lake is being developed through Amazon MGM Studios, and it doesn't have a release date yet.

'Dune: Messiah' Will Begin Filming in Early 2026

Image via Warner Bros.

As Spider-Man 4 heads into production soon, Zendaya will be booked and busy in the coming months, likely impacting Dune: Messiah's filming schedule. After all, according to recent news, the sequel directed by Denis Villeneuve will only begin shooting in early 2026. The upcoming film is expected to see Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) struggling to keep his promise of leading his people to a green paradise. In addition to Zendaya and other cast members' busy schedules, the filming window also accommodated Villeuneuve's wish to take some time off in between Dune: Part Two and Messiah. Although it is normal to have a gap in between one film and the next, fans will likely only watch the sequel in 2027, given that the cast and crew will only return to the set in 2026.

Wednesday

After 'Thor', Chris Hemsworth Might Play 'Prince Charming' Next

Image Via Lionsgate

Two weeks ago, it was announced that Wonka director Paul King would be taking the reins of Prince Charming, an upcoming movie dedicated to the iconic Disney prince. Now we know who has a high chance of playing the character that sweeps Cinderella off her feet. In a Deadline report that came out last week, it was revealed that Chris Hemsworth is circling the role, but has yet to sign onto the project. Much like Disney's live-action Maleficent and Cruella, which focus on supporting characters from well-known films, Prince Charming will offer a more layered approach to the titular character than audiences have seen in Cinderella adaptations. Although plot details have yet to come out, the script will be penned by Simon Barnaby, Jon Croker, and King.

Thursday

Angelina Jolie Has an Operatic Presence in New 'Maria' Trailer

Since Maria's premiere at the Venice Film Festival, Angelina Jolie's portrayal has been primarily praised. In the near-up to the film's limited theatrical release, the movie's first trailer came out, giving audiences an inside glimpse at Pablo Larraín's take on the American-Greek soprano. Maria will follow the titular character in the last week of her life, with her relying on pills to survive and reflecting on her triumphant yet tumultuous experience under the spotlight. Aside from Jolie, the project also stars Kodi Smit-McPhee as Mandrax, Valeria Golino as Yakinthi Callas, and Alessandro Bressanello as Giovanni Battista Meneghini. Callas is the third icon to be brought to the screen through Larraín's direction. The filmmaker also helmed Jackie, inspired by Jackie Kennedy, and Spencer, centered on Princess Diana. Maria will come out in theaters on November 27 and will land on Netflix on December 11.

Close

20th Century Studios had a rollout of updates last week pertaining to their fan-favorite franchises. A few of the announcements made by the studio include sequel confirmations for Alien: Romulus, Predator (aside from Badlands), and Planet of the Apes. There was also news regarding Speed 3, with studio exec Steve Asbell sharing that a follow-up to the action-packed films starring Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock would be backed up by 20th Century if the lead actors were onboard to reprise their roles. Here is what he told THR:

"Hollywood is brave enough. We are brave enough. We are sitting by the phone. [Laughs] It is one of those last movies that we haven’t remade. And to really be a reason to come back, it’s got to be a great idea and an idea that excites (Bullock and Keanu Reeves) . Because that’d be the reason to see it. It’s obviously a really important title for us , but it’s not something we would handle lightly or just try to press them into service. They’d have to be a part of the development of that idea."

In addition to these exciting reports, Asbell also shared that more Agatha Christie adaptations will be made in the near future. The next murder mysteries by the author that will be transported to the screen are And Then There Were None and Witness for the Prosecution. The release dates for these films have yet to be divulged, but it is thrilling to know that there is more in store for fans of the beloved writer.