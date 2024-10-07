Lots of exciting updates came out last week, including new films commencing production soon. Among them was the thrilling announcement that Anne Hathaway would play Princess Mia for the third time. Although it has been 20 years since The Princess Diaries 2: A Royal Engagement came out, the character's journey is far from over. Other films that are currently in the works are another Nicholas Sparks adaptation with Alan Ritchson attached and a Rugrats live-action. To find out more about some of the major news items from last week that you might've missed, here is a handy roundup.

Monday

Guillermo Del Toro's 'Frankenstein' Is Officially Done Shooting

Image via Netflix

Two Frankenstein-related productions have been in the works, one centered on Frankenstein's bride and the other on the scientist behind the making of the creature. The latter is being directed by Guillermo Del Toro, who has been focused in the past few months on adapting Mary Shelley's gothic novel to the screen. According to news revealed last week, his take on the classic has officially wrapped filming. The Oscar-winning director took to social media to share the announcement about his anticipated project, which is expected to come out on Netflix. Oscar Isaac will play the titular character, while Jacob Elordi will star as the infamous monster that Frankenstein creates. Other names tied to the production include Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Ineson, and Lars Mikkelsen.

Tuesday

Cillian Murphy Back as Thomas Shelby in Set Image From the 'Peaky Blinders' Movie

Image via Netflix

After Barry Keoghan hinted during a Collider interview that he would be on the set of the Peaky Blinders movie at the end of September, Netflix shared a first look at Cillian Murphy back as Thomas Shelby. In a recent post, the streaming service announced that the follow-up to the British gang drama has officially begun filming. Aside from the snapshot of Murphy in character, the post also featured a picture of the Oscar-winner next to series creator Steven Knight. The showrunner has penned the film's script, which assures fans of the OG show that the story will carry on in the right hands. Aside from Keoghan, whose role in the film has yet to be disclosed, Dune star Rebecca Ferguson will also be part of the ensemble cast. Tom Harper, who directed a few episodes of Peaky Blinders, will take on the director's chair for the upcoming movie.

Nicholas Hoult Is 'Juror #2' in Trailer for Clint Eastwood's Final Film

The first trailer for Juror #2, Clint Eastwood's final directorial effort, came out last week. The one-minute preview features Nicholas Hoult as the titular character as he slowly begins to suspect that he might actually be involved in the crime at the center of the trial he is sitting in. The legal drama will have a limited theatrical run starting November 1 in the US, and it will feature a stellar cast. Zoey Deutch, Toni Collette, and J.K. Simmons are some of the actors lined up to act opposite Hoult in this thrilling court case that will tap into deep moral questions surrounding guilt and justice. In an interview with Collider in celebration of Whiplash's 10th anniversary, Simmons shared about his experience being a part of Eastwood's last movie:

“It was fantastic. When my wonderful agent sent it to me, he was like, ‘Eh, it's not a great part, probably a pass.’ I read it, and it's a very nice medium-small, little supporting part in it, but I was like, ‘Are you kidding me? It's a Clint Eastwood movie. Am I gonna not do a movie with Clint Eastwood?’”

'Dynamic Duo' Movie Kicks Off Development at DC Studios

Image via DC Comics

As DC Studios continues to revamp its brand, bringing new versions of Superman, Supergirl, and other beloved comic book heroes to the screen, their next big effort will be the studio's first animated film under James Gunn and Peter Safran's leadership. Entitled Dynamic Duo, the animation would focus on an adventure featuring Dick Grayson and Jason Todd, two characters that eventually become known as Robin. According to the announcement made last week, Dick and Jason's journeys will be depicted through a blend of computer-generated animation, practical elements of stop-motion, and live-action footage. Dynamic Duo will be directed by Arthur Mintz and the film's screenplay will be crafted by Matthew Aldrich. The animated project will also be produced by Matt Reeves, who seems keen on exploring more of Gotham City aside from The Batman sequel and the recently released spin-off series, The Penguin. Although there is no confirmation of whether Batman will be included in the film, Reeves' involvement could hint at the caped crusader making a special appearance.

Wednesday

Todd Phillips Isn't Planning on Making Another Joker Sequel After 'Folie à Deux'

Close

Joker: Folie à Deux hasn't pleased audiences ever since its theatrical release last week, with an overall negative reception from critics. Although bad reviews have never prevented a film from getting more sequels made, Todd Phillips has expressed disinterest in extending the Joker's journey to another installment. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the director shared that he feels that his time in the DC Universe has come to an end after the musical follow-up. This means that there will likely not be a third Joker movie or a Harley Quinn spin-off starring Lady Gaga, or at least, not with Phillips attached to direct. This means that the next iteration of the titular character that audiences will likely see is that of Barry Keoghan, who appeared as the villain in The Batman's final scene. Although there is no official confirmation that Keoghan will be part of Reeves' upcoming sequel, that first glimpse of him in character has left audiences excited to see what's next for him.

Thursday

Alan Ritchison Will Be a Brooding Lead in Next Nicholas Sparks Adaptation

Image via Lionsgate

Following in the footsteps of Ryan Gosling and Shane West, Reacher's leading man will play a love interest in Counting Miracles, the next Nicholas Sparks adaptation to the screen. Alan Ritchson has been mostly involved with action-packed projects throughout his career, so this casting announcement feels like an interesting departure from the genre. The actor will star as Tanner, a former Ranger who goes back to his hometown in the hopes of meeting the father he never knew. While on this personal mission, the protagonist meets a doctor and single mother named Kaitlyn and a reclusive old man named Jasper. On top of playing the brooding lead, Ritchson will also produce the film, alongside Dan Spilo of Industry Entertainment, Di Novi Pictures’ Denise Di Novi.

Tommy Pickles and Co. Will Look a Little Different As 'Rugrats' Gets Live-Action Treatment

Image via Paramount Pictures

Rugrats, a popular Nickelodeon cartoon, will be revisited through a live-action lens in an upcoming film. Tommy Pickles and Co. will return to the screen under Jason Moore's direction, with a script penned by Saturday Night Live creatives Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell. Plot details remain under wraps, but there has been ongoing curiosity as to what the hybrid babies will look like with CGI. The original series came out in the 90s, with several revivals and a recent reboot from Paramount in 2021. Much like the reboot, Paramount will be involved in the making of the live-action, which will certainly capitalize on the nostalgia of the OG cartoon.

Friday

Anne Hathaway Returns to Genovia With 'The Princess Diaries 3' Confirmation

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Last but not least, a major update came through for The Princess Diaries fans with the confirmation that a third film is currently in the works. Adele Lim will bring audiences back to Genovia as the director attached to the sequel. After her hilarious directorial debut Joy Ride, Lim is ready to carry on the legacy of a franchise she grew up with. Here is what she shared with Deadline:

"As a diehard fan of the original Princess Diaries, I’m beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life. We look forward to celebrating its core tenants of female power, joy and mentorship with audiences worldwide.”

Anne Hathaway was quick to let everyone know that she was returning as Mia Thermopolis through a video on social media. Although there is no news about whether Julie Andrews will go back to playing Mia's grandmother Queen Clarice Renaldi in the sequel, fans of the original film hope to see her make a comeback.