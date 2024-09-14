Several films are expected to commence filming, including the sequel to a comedy that came out more than 30 years ago. From cameras rolling on the set of Happy Gilmore 2 to the anticipated start of production for the Peaky Blinders movie, there is a lot to get excited about in relation to this week's major new items. On top of these headlines, we are finally aware of when Clint Eastwood's final film is coming out, as well as Matt Reeves' plans for The Batman's future. In order to keep you informed on all things film, here is a handy roundup of the major news stories that came out this week that, in the blink of an eye, you might've missed.

Monday

Adam Sandler Is Officially Back on Set for 'Happy Gilmore 2'

30 years after playing Happy Gilmore, Adam Sandler is back as the goofy golfer audiences have grown to love. According to an announcement made on Netflix's social media handles, Happy Gilmore 2 began filming this week. Ever since it was reported that a sequel was in the works, news about the film has been coming out on a rolling basis. Among the headlines related to the project were the confirmation that Sandler's former Uncut Gems collaborator Benny Safdie will be part of the cast, NFL athlete Travis Kelce will make a cameo, and R&B superstar Bad Bunny will have a role. Although the plot has been kept a secret thus far, it has been revealed that Tim Herlihy (who penned the original) wrote the script for the follow-up alongside Sandler. An official release date has yet to be announced, but knowing that the movie has already begun production is already a major update.

Barry Keoghan Will Begin Filming 'Peaky Blinders' Movie Later this Month

In addition to Cillian Murphy's comeback as Thomas Shelby in the Peaky Blinders movie, Barry Keoghan is also set to join the gang. In an interview with Collider's own Steve Weintraub during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, the Saltburn alum shared when he will head to set for the sequel movie. In Keoghan's words, filming is expected to begin on either September 28 or 29, meaning that he will be joining the cast and crew very soon. Rebecca Ferguson is also starring in the follow-up to the gritty Netflix series, which premiered back in 2013 and wrapped in 2022. The film's script was a significant pull factor for Keoghan to accept the role, with him even addressing it as "brilliant". In the meantime, the actor is busy promoting two of his latest films at the festival, Bring Him Down and Bird.

Tuesday

Shailene Woodley Is Set to Play Janis Joplin in Upcoming Biopic

Another rock star is getting their life's work transported to the big screen. In recent news shared by Variety, Janis Joplin will be revived by Shailene Woodley in a forthcoming biopic. The rock star known for her success in the '70s passed away at 27, leaving behind a notable legacy in the music scene. The biopic's filming will take place in San Francisco and the shoot is expected to last around 30 days. Woodley, who is currently starring in the Starz original series Three Women, earned several award nominations for her role in The Descendants. Although her casting announcement came as a surprise, given that Joplin was much younger than the actress during her prime, Woodley has shown that she is more than capable of taking on a challenging role like this through her previous acting credits. There is still no news about the biopic's release date or who will direct it.

Wednesday

Ana de Armas Teases Upcoming Trailer for John Wick Spin-off 'Ballerina'

Ballerina, the long overdue John Wick spin-off, will finally make it to the light of day. In a recent interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff at TIFF, Ana de Armas teased what audiences can expect from the action flick after its release was postponed due to reshoots. According to the film's lead actress, the reshoots that were done only enhanced the film.

"We got amazing footage. It's really spectacular. A trailer is coming out soon , I’ve been told. I saw it, and it's beautiful. I'm very proud of it. It's really exciting. It's dangerous, it's sexy, it's very John Wick . I think people are going to be surprised. I'm biased. Of course, I like the movie, but I think it's really cool. It's going to be amazing."

In the same interview, Armas opened up about the hardships of doing reshoots that required a lot of fight training while on set for a very different project in terms of tone called Eden, directed by Ron Howard. According to the synopsis, Ballerina will follow a ballerina/assassin who's hunting down her family's killers. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on June 6, 2025.

Hugh Grant Will Return to 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy' on His Own Terms

Rom-com favorite Hugh Grant will reprise his iconic Bridget Jones role in the upcoming sequel entitled Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. Although fans were excited to find out that there is still more in store for Daniel Cleaver in the franchise, Grant wasn't so keen on being part of the film until he was able to take some creative liberties with the script. Although the actor recognizes the significance of Cleaver in his filmography, he was taken aback by his character's storyline and made sure to rewrite a few of his scenes before he fully committed to his grand return. Despite him having a minor role in Mad About the Boy, Grant believes this is the best Bridget Jones story thus far and guarantees that fans will be emotional after watching it. The rom-com will come out on the big screen on Valentine's Day of next year, which is a fitting occasion.

Thursday

Clint Eastwood's last movie, Juror No. 2, has a release date set in stone. According to news that came out yesterday, the film will be available to watch in theaters on November 1, just a few days after it premieres at the 38th AFI Fest. Different from several titles that Eastwood helmed in the past, this one won't be a Western. It is instead described as a legal drama, following a juror who slowly comes to realize he might be guilty of the crime that is the focus of the trial he's sitting on. Juror No. 2 has a star-studded cast, which includes Nicholas Hoult, Zoey Deutch, Eastwood's daughter Francesca Eastwood​​​​​​, and J.K. Simmons. The latter spoke to Collider recently about his involvement in the film, and collaborating with Eastwood in such a special project. Simmons said:

“It was fantastic. When my wonderful agent sent it to me, he was like, ‘Eh, it's not a great part, probably a pass.’ I read it, and it's a very nice medium-small, little supporting part in it, but I was like, ‘Are you kidding me? It's a Clint Eastwood movie. Am I gonna not do a movie with Clint Eastwood?’”

Matt Reeves Says 'The Batman Part II' Won't Be the End of His 'The Dark Knight' Saga

Two years later, Matt Reeves is excited to get the ball rolling with The Batman Part II. After coming up with the series Penguin, which will land on Max this month, the director is busy doing the final touches to the script for the next Caped Crusader film. Here is what he told Collider's Steve Weintraub:

"We’re getting very close. We’ve given big portions of it to DC already and they’ve read it. They’re super excited, and we’re trying to get — we want to be able to gear up early next year and shoot the movie next year. We’re excited about it. We’re getting close. It’s very exciting.”

In this same interview, Reeves revealed that he envisions The Batman to be a trilogy, meaning that he is planning to make another sequel after the second installment is out. According to him, the project will begin filming some time next year, after the script is ready in early 2025.