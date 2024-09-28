Believe it or not, John Wick's spinoff has finally unveiled its official trailer, and it's right to affirm that Ana de Armas will balance kills and pirouettes as the lead in Ballerina. Aside from this exciting sneak peek, Emerald Fennell's next film made headlines after casting stars known for their recent portrayals of Barbie and Elvis. This week was also bittersweet due to the passing of a beloved Hollywood actress, who many may know as the infamous Professor Minnerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter franchise. In order to keep you informed on all things film, here is a handy roundup of the most talked-about news stories of the past few days.

Monday

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi Put Their Own Spin on 'Wuthering Heights'

This is not a drill, Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights adaptation has cast Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi as Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff. Both Robbie and Elordi have worked with the director before, with the latter starring in her recent film Saltburn. The Barbie alum collaborated with Fennell behind the scenes as a producer for both Saltburn and Promising Young Woman under her production company LuckyChap. Although the actors have been actively celebrated in the past few years for their performances, their casting announcement has led to mixed reactions from literary enthusiasts, with some questioning why Elordi was selected since he doesn't fit the description of the character in Emily Brontë's novel. Regardless of this, the adaptation isn't the only project on the actors' plate. Robbie is currently busy producing live-actions of Monopoly and The Sims, while the Euphoria star will likely return to the set of the Max original in January 2025.

Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and More Kick Butts in New 'Thunderbolts*' Trailer

Catching everyone by surprise, Marvel released a new trailer for Thunderbolts*, which will arrive on the big screen next year. In it, Julia Louis-Dreyfus is seen forming her own squad of misfits that viewers have come to know through previous MCU films. For instance, the main group will have Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, David Harbour's Red, and others. The Marvel film, which will come out in May 2025, has suffered from several casting changes prior to landing on its official ensemble, with names like Ayo Edeberi and Steven Yeun exiting the project due to scheduling conflicts. Although these actors weren't able to make their anticipated MCU debuts, the Thunderbolts* trailer showed that there is still plenty to get excited about regarding the upcoming movie. In an interview with The New York Times, Louis-Dreyfus even teased that audiences can anticipate a lot less CGI and more butt-kicking sequences.

Tuesday

Who Will Play the Villain in DC's 'Supergirl' Movie?

Now that Superman has wrapped, James Gunn is focused on furthering other DCU productions, including Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Although it was already confirmed that House of the Dragon vet Milly Alcock would play the new version of the superhero (making her first in-character appearance in Superman), it was only this week that an announcement was made about the actor playing the villain. According to Deadline, The Old Guard's Matthias Schoenaerts is slated to portray Supergirl's enemy in the forthcoming flick. Although his character's name hasn't been divulged, Craig Gillespie has been selected to direct the project coming out on June 26, 2026.

Michael Jordan Battles Vampires in First Trailer of Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners'

Michael B. Jordan is nowhere near done collaborating with Ryan Coogler. The duo have worked together multiple times, both in Wakanda and in the boxing ring. Their latest partnership is a horror film called Sinners and its official trailer came out this week. It features B. Jordan playing identical twins who return to their hometown only to find that it has been raided by an evil force. Towards the end of the clip, the actor is seen with a group of people who will potentially join forces to combat the demons plaguing their community. Aside from the Creed alum, the vampire horror will also have Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O'Connell, and Wunmi Mosaku as part of the cast. The film already has a release date, which happens to be March 7, 2025.

Wednesday

After 'The Substance', Margaret Qualley Will Collaborate With Adam Sandler Next

Adam Sandler will be joined by yet another familiar face in Happy Gilmore 2. Following the announcement that Benny Safdie, Bad Bunny, and NFL athlete Travis Kelce will be in the follow-up, Margaret Qualley also confirmed that she will work opposite Sandler in the sequel, in a role that has yet to be disclosed. Fresh out of the well-received body horror The Substance, the actress will be booked and busy for the next few months, also starring in Huntington with Glen Powell and Honey Don't! alongside Chris Evans and Aubrey Plaza. Another casting update regarding the sequel came out this Friday, revealing that AEW wrestler Maxwell Jacob Friedman will also make an appearance in the film. An official release date for Happy Gilmore 2 has yet to be announced, but knowing that the movie has already begun production, there is already a major update.

Thursday

Ana de Armas Is a Vengeful 'Ballerina' in First Trailer of the John Wick Spin-Off

It took an awfully long time for John Wick: Ballerina to release its first trailer, featuring Ana de Armas as a covert assassin at the same ballet academy operated by The Director (Anjelica Huston), a character that had been previously introduced in the third installment of the franchise. The sneak peek into the spin-off shows Eve (de Armas) willing to do whatever it takes to make the people who killed her family pay for their actions. In a recent interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff at TIFF, the lead actress teased what audiences can expect from the action flick after its release was postponed due to reshoots. According to her, the reshooting of certain scenes only enhanced the final product, which will be available in theaters starting June 6, 2025.

Zachary Quinto Hasn't Given Up on His 'Stark Trek' Character Just Yet

Spock might've been out of the picture for quite some time in the Star Trek franchise, making his last appearance in 2016's Star Trek Beyond, but that doesn't mean that Zachary Quinto isn't game for reprising his role. In an interview with Variety to chat about his latest NBC medical drama Brilliant Minds, the actor discussed the possibility of playing Spock again in a future Star Trek project. Here is what he shared:

“The great thing is Star Trek is a limitless universe. Look at all the television shows, look at all the stories, look at all the characters and timelines. Anything is possible. That’s the joy of the franchise. That’s why it’s lasted for 55, 60 years. I’m open to it. I would love it. I would absolutely love it.”

Friday

'Harry Potter' and 'Downton Abbey' Star Maggie Smith Passes Away at 89

Dame Maggie Smith, whose career spanned everything from the Harry Potter franchise to the period drama Downton Abbey, passed away this Friday. The seasoned actress has been onscreen and performing onstage since the '50s, standing out for playing characters that possess both charisma and sharp wit. Although she waved goodbye to her iconic role as Violet Crowley in Downton Abbey: A New Era, her presence on both the show and its follow-up films will continue to be celebrated by fans and her former co-stars. In the wake of her death, the show's cast paid a loving tribute to Smith on social media. Series creator Julian Fellowes also released a statement that reads: