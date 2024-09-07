Casting updates have been coming in full force this week, with both positive and negative news about productions like Masters of the Universe and I Know What You Did Last Summer. For instance, Camila Mendes had to drop out of one of these two titles due to scheduling conflicts. In addition, a few anticipated trailers came out, one showcasing Amy Adams with fangs and the other featuring Jack Black toe-to-toe with the creepers. Considering the amount of news items coming out in the past couple of days, it can be easy to let certain updates within the movie realm go unnoticed. In order to keep you informed on all things film, here is a handy roundup of the major news stories that came out this week that, in the blink of an eye, you might've missed.

Monday

Amy Adams Is Trapped in the Dog Days of Motherhood in First 'NightBitch' Trailer

Amy Adams' latest project might be one of her most ambitious yet, with her even going to the lengths of turning into a dog. The official trailer for Nightbitch came out this week, ahead of its world premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, and it has immediately sparked reaction online. Initially packaged as a psychological thriller based on Rachel Yoder's novel, the trailer showed that director Marielle Heller had a much different plan for how to translate the book to the screen.

From the likes of it, the film will have more of a comedic tone, and it will see Adams as a stay-at-home mother who will occasionally transform into a dog when the burdens of being a new mom are too hard to handle. Nightbitch will arrive in select theaters in December, and it will feature Zoë Chao, Jessica Harper, Mary Holland, and Kerry O'Malley as part of the cast.

Phoebe Dynevor Joins Zac Efron in Killer A24 Thriller

Close

A24 continues to greenlight films with notable pairings. After recruiting Zendaya and Robert Pattinson as romantic interests in The Drama, the distribution company announced this week that Zac Efron and Phoebe Dynevor are on cue to play opposite each other in a mind-bending thriller entitled Famous. According to a Deadline report, the film is based on a novel of the same name written by Blake Crouch, and it will follow a movie fan who makes the desperate decision to impersonate a Hollywood star that he has an uncanny resemblance. Efron would play both the role of the fan and the actor taking up the spotlight. As for Dynevor's character, it is still uncertain at this point who she will play in the thriller.

Chad Hodge will be responsible for adapting the story for the screen, which is a process that he has done before alongside Crouch. Prior to signing onto this, Hodge worked with the author to adapt the Wayward Pines trilogy into a series for FOX. Famous will be produced by Sam Esmail and Chad Hamilton for Esmail Corp. and executive produced by Nick Krishnamurthy.

Is Louis Partridge Traveling to Greta Gerwig's 'Narnia'?

Image via Netflix

The rumblings have been ongoing ever since Enola Holmes alum Louis Partridge was reported to star in Greta Gerwig's version of The Chronicles of Narnia. Soon after the news came out, Netflix debunked the casting update to several outlets, leading Deadline to remove any reference to Partridge's connection to the film. Since the streaming giant hasn't publicly responded to the casting announcement, one could presume that it is still possible for the actor to get involved in the production.

Little is known as to Gerwig's take on the C.S. Lewis book series, including which particular novel the director is hoping to bring to life. Although some fans presume that she might do a new version of The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, others believe that she might adapt a lesser known novel from the bunch. While news of the adaptation is still under wraps, Partridge is also tied to an upcoming comedy entitled Sunny Dancer, in which he will play opposite Bella Ramsey and Ruby Stokes.

Tuesday

Camila Mendes Will No Longer Star in 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Reboot

Image via Prime Video

Earlier this summer, it was announced that Camila Mendes would be one of the new additions to the cast of the I Knew What You Did Last Summer reboot. However, things have changed since then, and it was confirmed that the actress will no longer be a part of the film's main ensemble due to scheduling conflicts. This is likely given the fact that she is now confirmed to star in the Masters of the Universe live-action opposite Nicholas Galitzine. She will step into the role of Teela for the upcoming film, which will demand a lot of dedication from the actress, who wouldn't be able to handle shooting two different projects at the same time.

It is still unclear as to whom will replace Mendes in the horror reboot, but as of now, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Jonah Hauer-King, and Tyriq Withers are all expected to star in it. The movie is scheduled to premiere in theaters on July 18, 2025, with the possibility of Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. reprising their roles from the original installment.

Wednesday

Alison Brie Set to Play the Villainess Evil-Lyn in 'Masters of the Universe' Reboot

Image via NBC

Speaking of the Masters of the Universe live-action, an exciting casting update was made this week, announcing that Alison Brie will play the villainous Evil-Lyn, Skeletor's second-in-command. As previously seen from the character in the 1987 film, Evil-Lyn is a witch with access to dark magic, making her a threat to Eternia and its people. Galitzine's He-Man will likely face off against Brie's villain. With the amount of news surrounding the live-action recently, it seems like the project has finally left the constraints of development hell.

Making a new version of Masters of the Universe is an idea that has been tossed around for years with no advancement up until Galitzine was confirmed to play the hero onscreen. Since then, Mendes and Brie's announcements only add to the hope that the film will indeed make it to the light of day. Bumblebee director Travis Knight is set to direct it based on a screenplay penned by Chris Butler, following drafts by David Callaham and brothers Aaron and Adam Nee. The live-action will likely come out in 2026, given that cameras haven't begun rolling yet.

'Minecraft' Unveils First Look at Live-Action Creeper in Official Poster and Trailer

One of the major headlines of this week has got to be the official trailer for A Minecraft Movie. The latest Warner Bros. gaming adaptation for the screen unveiled a first look at the unique environment that Jack Black and Jason Momoa will have to navigate as the leads of the upcoming live-action. Much like the game, the trailer already shows glimpses of the pink sheep and the creepers, which are so characteristic of the game that users know so well.

Given that Mojang Studios is directly involved in the adaptation, this is a strong indication that it will be faithful to Minecraft. As for cast members that viewers can anticipate, Danielle Brooks, Sebastian Eugene Hansen, and Emma Myers are all part of the ensemble. The film is also directed by Napoleon Dynamite's Jared Hess, and it will release on April 4, 2025. The official release date was confirmed through the movie's official poster, which was also divulged in the last couple of days. The poster in question features a live-action version of a creeper, leaving aside the signature pixelated aesthetic for a more polished and realistic look.