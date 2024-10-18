In life and cinema, first impressions are important. Just as you want to present yourself well when meeting a person for the first time or doing something like starting a new job, so too should movies strive to present themselves well right from the get-go. Movies can still end up being pretty good even if they don’t start well, but a lackluster opening scene makes hitting an eventual high level of quality an uphill battle.

Of course, there are also movies that are overall quite bad, and so are true to that badness by kicking off in ways that are also – appropriately enough – bad. The movies below all have noteworthy opening scenes that aren’t great, to put it charitably, with some of the following examples improving once their opening scenes are (mercifully) over, while the others end up continuing to spiral downwards.

10 'Madame Web' (2024)

Director: S.J. Clarkson

Madame Web contained instant notoriety among superhero movies, having a memorably laughable trailer and then not being a whole lot better as an actual movie. Anyone who missed the trailer at least would’ve realized the kind of movie they're in for pretty early on, given Madame Web starts out pretty shoddily before failing to get much better as it goes along.

The infamous line about researching spiders in the Amazon (from the trailer) is elaborated on early in Madame Web, introducing the central villain alongside some backstory for the titular hero. Right away, there’s notable clunky dialogue and some notoriously bad dubbing, things that continue throughout the film. Unfortunately for Madame Web (and anyone who feels like they have to finish a movie they start), it’s more of the same beyond that point.

9 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' (2023)

Director: James Mangold

Though Harrison Ford starred in the film and John Williams composed the score, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was nonetheless a lifeless and disappointing affair, not to mention a rather useless sequel. It’s more Indiana Jones, but much older, slower, creakier, and sadder, and opens with an ambitious sequence in practice but one that disappoints in execution.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny de-ages Ford considerably, allowing for a prologue that takes place chronologically not long after Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. The effects look alright in some shots and uncanny in others, with the oppressive darkness of the whole scene (done probably to mask dodgy de-aging effects) making the already slow action murky and dull. Perhaps Steven Spielberg was needed to bring it all together. Indeed, all his Indiana Jones movies are notably better than this one.

8 'Waiting…' (2005)

Director: Rob McKittrick

Comparable to Madame Web only in the sense that it starts bad and then stays bad, Waiting… is a film that could charitably be called a forgettable 2000s-era comedy. Being more critical, it’s a tasteless comedy that doesn’t even have the decency to be funny alongside being offensive. Edgy or provocative humor can be genuinely funny, but not like this. It’s too lazy.

Waiting… is like Clerks, but set in a diner, and entirely bereft of laughs. And it kicks off in a similarly lame way to how it ends up continuing and eventually/mercifully ending, with instantly awkward, stilted, and tacky humor. It’s not just that it’s lazy, uncomfortable, and homophobic; it’s more that it’s lazy, uncomfortable, homophobic, and unfunny all at once. Sorry for even mentioning this one. It deserves to stay stranded and waiting(…) in the mid-2000s.

7 'For Your Eyes Only' (1981)

Director: John Glen

Overall, For Your Eyes Only is neither a high nor a low point for the James Bond series, but it does have a notably bad (or at least awkward) opening sequence. Before the opening credits, there is a scene where Bond fights a villain who has some physical characteristics of the notorious Ernst Stavro Blofeld, but couldn’t be directly referred to as such or seen from the front because of rights issues.

Got to love legal complications getting in the way of what could otherwise be art. Anyway, the scene itself is super goofy and jarring alongside a James Bond film that was supposed to be a little more serious… at least compared to other Roger Moore outings, like Moonraker. For Your Eyes Only improves from the opening credits onwards, but the first impression it makes isn't a good one.

6 'The Avengers' (2012)

Director: Joss Whedon

Sure, The Avengers does eventually become a great superhero movie, but the start is surprisingly rough. Well before the heroes come together and bicker for a while before teaming up, the opening of The Avengers haphazardly establishes Loki as the lead villain of the film and tries to explain why his plan to conquer Earth will require multiple superheroes banding together to stop him.

It’s all presented in a way that looks rather flat and cheap, even compared to later action set pieces seen in the film. It’s claustrophobic and frantic in a way that doesn’t prove satisfying, nor does it feel like an intentional creative choice. The Avengers kicks off without a good deal of care or craft on display, though it thankfully improves as pieces fall into place and a crowd-pleasing final act starts being built towards.

5 'Postal' (2007)

Director: Uwe Boll

Uwe Boll is a provocative filmmaker, and is at his most willfully tasteless in Postal. This film is a loose adaptation of a video game series that was all about pushing the notion of bad taste to its absolute limits, and not like a charming, Peter Jackson sort of directed Bad Taste, either.

The opening of Postal does make light of 9/11 just six years on from the event itself, which likely rubbed many the wrong way… though it is an admittedly effective warning that crude and/or offensive humor will follow. If that makes Postal successful, then sure. It’s supposed to be tacky and rub people the wrong way, but then it potentially stumbles into the same territory as Waiting… - being offensive isn't hard, but being offensive and funny does require skill and nuance.

4 'Halloween: Resurrection' (2002)

Director: Rick Rosenthal

If you don’t approach Halloween: Resurrection as a so-bad-it’s-good horror movie, there’s pretty much no chance of getting any enjoyment out of it. Though even if you do go into it with that frame of mind, there remains a good chance it’ll be a dismal watch, with the whole thing standing as something of a nadir for the Halloween series, what with a shaky reality TV slant added to another Michael Myers killing spree.

But before all that, Halloween: Resurrection makes the strange decision to kill off Laurie Strode very early on and in a tremendously unsatisfying way. It feels kind of disrespectful to the character and the series as a whole, but thanks to the unusual continuity and “timelines” of the series, Resurrection was ignored when the series was continued in 2018 with a new trilogy, and those films did “bring back” Laurie… well, she never died according to those films, to be precise.

3 'Justice League' (2017)

Director: Zack Snyder

The 2017 version of Justice League was not at all good, and only seemed even worse post-2021, when the longer, more ambitious, and generally improved Zack Snyder’s Justice League was released. In contrast, the film’s theatrical cut felt tonally messy and rushed overall, hastily assembling a team of superheroes and giving them a threat to combat all in a runtime that didn’t exceed two hours.

It gets off to a very rough start, owing to production troubles that saw Henry Cavill doing reshoots with a mustache he was contractually obliged to keep… leading to CGI being used to erase said facial hair. It’s most noticeable in a garish opening scene that features a close-up on Superman’s face, with a certain uncanny effect being created through the use of flawed special effects. It’s not the kind of unsettling sloppiness you want to see at the start of any movie, let alone a blockbuster release that you'd expect would feature expertly executed special effects.

2 'Terminator: Dark Fate' (2019)

Director: Tim Miller

A lackluster Terminator movie stands out even more than one might expect, owing to the fact that the series contains one of the best sequels in cinema history: Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Terminator: Dark Fate isn't the worst Terminator movie, but it is underwhelming and not nearly as good as the original two movies, which it serves as a sequel to (skirting the events of the other movies).

In that sense, it takes something of a Halloween: Resurrection approach to the series at hand, and Dark Fate also has a similarly baffling creative decision early on that involves the killing off of a major character rather unceremoniously. Also, like Justice League and The Dial of Destiny, the opening of Dark Fate has some slightly uncanny effects work, thanks to the imperfect de-aging attempted.