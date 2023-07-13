They are two of the biggest movies of the year and both boast all star casts. They are both from acclaimed filmmakers and are releasing on the same day. Yet they couldn’t be any more different. Barbie and Oppenheimer are officially here, marking the arrival of ‘Barbenheimer’, a term coined by the internet to mark the release of these two polar opposite movies on July 21, 2023.

Whether audiences will only go to watch one of these films, or both, or even see the two as an inspired double feature, is yet to be determined. However, Barbenheimer is not the first notable cinematic pairing to be released on the same day.

10 ‘Barbie’ & ‘Oppenheimer’ - July 21, 2023

Ever since it was revealed that Barbie and Oppenheimer are opening on the same day, everybody has been obsessed with the Barbenheimer phenomenon. The former, directed by Greta Gerwig, is based on the iconic Mattel toy line and sees Barbie (Margot Robbie) go on an adventure to the real world.

The latter, directed by Christopher Nolan, is the true story of Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) and the creation of the atomic bomb. With Barbie set to be a colorful and comedic romp, and Oppenheimer a tense historical epic, moviegoers have plenty of variety come July 21.

9 ‘Toy Story’ & ‘Casino’ - November 22, 1995

Quite like Barbie and Oppenheimer, two very different movies were released on November 22 in 1995. There was Pixar’s beloved Toy Story, and Martin Scorsese’s crime flick Casino. Both received critical acclaim, but it was Toy Story that stood out and changed the animation landscape.

Casino saw Scorsese return to the familiar world of gangsters as he had done with Goodfellas, which some argue is the better film of the two. However, being the first computer animated feature film ever, Toy Story was a filmmaking landmark that has endured as one of the most loved movies of all time.

8 ‘Jumanji’ & ‘Heat’ - December 15, 1995

In a scenario reminiscent of Toy Story and Casino less than a month earlier, another hit family movie and gritty crime drama had a same day release, this time on December 15, 1995. The first was Jumanji starring Robin Williams, and the second Michael Mann’s Heat.

Both films were and still are acclaimed today, the former a fantastical adventure that showcases Williams’s legendary talent, and the second an epic heist film with acting greats like Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino. It’s safe to say both kids and parents would have been very happy with their viewing options in late 1995.

7 ‘The Matrix’ & ‘10 Things I Hate About You’ - March 31, 1999

A science-fiction masterpiece and an iconic teen rom-com both hit cinemas on March 31, 1999. If viewers were feeling edgy and a little punk, they’d go for The Matrix, and if they were feeling fun and a little romantic, they’d go for 10 Things I Hate About You.

Both were a great choice. The Matrix cemented itself as one of the most influential sci-fi films of all time, thanks to its groundbreaking themes and visuals. While 10 Things failed to keep up at the box office, it has become a cult classic over the years and one of the era’s defining coming of age movies.

6 ‘Before Midnight’ & ‘Fast & Furious 6’ - May 24, 2013

Two films perhaps even more polar opposite to each other than Barbie and Oppenheimer - one a mega franchise blockbuster and the other an indie romantic drama - released on May 24 in 2013. Fast & Furious 6 and Before Midnight are movies with absolutely nothing in common.

The first of course was the sixth installment in the adrenaline-fueled action franchise, and the second Richard Linklater’s reflective conclusion to his critically acclaimed Before trilogy. While Fast 6 expectedly obliterated Before Midnight at the box office, Linklater’s film resonated with its target audience and earned an Oscar nomination for its masterful writing.

5 ‘Ghostbusters’ & ‘Gremlins’ - June 8, 1984

Ghostbusters and Gremlins, two of the most iconic films to come out of the ‘80s, were both released on June 8, 1984. Both are comedic fantasy movies with a spooky atmosphere, and the pair respectively had a huge impact on pop culture and launched their own franchises.

The two movies had similar positive success at the box office, which isn’t surprising given how popular and rewatched they still are today. Older kids and adults were spoiled with two great choices that day in 1984, which gave them action, laughs and thrills alike.

4 ‘Spaceballs’ & ‘Full Metal Jacket’ - June 26, 1987

On June 26 in 1987, two very different war movies hit cinemas. One was Spaceballs, a sci-fi parody movie from Mel Brooks, and the other Full Metal Jacket, a brutal take on the Vietnam War from Stanley Kubrick. Viewers couldn’t find two more different movies to watch that opening weekend.

Brooks, known for his spoofs of film genres and conventions, primarily focused on poking fun at Star Wars and its characters, while Kubrick observed the relentless and dehumanizing journey of marines from boot camp to the actual battlefield. No matter how different, both films achieved what they set out to do.

3 ‘The Dark Knight’ and ‘Mamma Mia!’ - July 18, 2008

In what could be considered as the original Barbenheimer, ABBA soundtracked musical Mamma Mia! and superhero epic The Dark Knight - which also happens to be directed by Christopher Nolan - both released on July 18, 2008. It was the Greek islands vs. Gotham City at the box office.

Moviegoers could either go for the romantic adventure of a bride-to-be, or the thrilling escapades of the caped crusader. With an all-star cast and plenty of whimsy, Mamma Mia! was a crowd pleasing hit. Meanwhile, The Dark Knight redefined the superhero genre and introduced one of cinema’s most iconic villains with Heath Ledger’s Joker.

2 ‘Blade Runner’ & ‘The Thing’ - June 25, 1982

Two of the most prominent science fiction films of all time, Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner and John Carpenter’s The Thing, released on the same day in 1982. The pair were more gritty and violent depictions of the genre, and surprisingly weren’t instant classics upon release.

Both movies didn’t perform too well at the box office, but in the years following have gained the recognition and acclaim they deserve. The Thing was groundbreaking due to its impressive (and often grotesque) practical effects, while Blade Runner provided a visually immersive and thought-provoking viewing experience.

1 ‘Elf’ & ‘Love Actually’ - November 7, 2003

Audiences were given the best Christmas gift ever in 2003, with the simultaneous release of Elf and Love Actually. The former stars Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf, his most beloved role to date, while the latter features an all-star British ensemble in a series of love stories set around the holidays.

Over the years, the pair have become Christmas classics and are mandatory viewing during the festive season. Whether viewers are in the mood for goofy comedy or heartfelt romance, both films offer plenty of Christmas spirit and have an endless rewatchability factor.

