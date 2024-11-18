Although some of the most unforgettable movie performances count a lot of screen time, with the film's protagonists taking charge of most of the movie, others are short but just as memorable, whether for their brief but poignant monologue, scene-stealing entrances, or even incredibly strong performances that linger on the audiences' heads after the credits roll.

From Michael Keaton in Beetlejuice to Viola Davis in Doubt, these extraordinarily talented actors have proven that screen time is not synonymous with the impact left on audiences, showcasing that brief roles can be just as hard to shake off. Without further ado, these are 10 of the best performances with under 20 minutes of screen time.

10 Michael Keaton in 'Beetlejuice' (1988)

17 Minutes

Beetlejuice is one of Tim Burton's most iconic films, with its talented cast playing a huge role in its timeless appeal. The visually striking picture stars Winona Ryder, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, and Michael Keaton. The plot follows the spirits of a deceased couple who attempt to harass an unbearable family that has moved into their home with the help of a malicious spirit.

Keaton's performance in the movie is often celebrated as one of the best short movie performances, and it's not difficult to understand why. Although he was given merely 17 minutes of screen time, Keaton has immortalized the titular character with his charisma and contagious energy, elevating this campy horror comedy to higher levels. The cherry on top is how Keaton has improved much of the character's dialogue, helping cement him as one of the most memorable.

9 Robert Duvall in 'Apocalypse Now' (1979)

15 Minutes

Released in 1979, Apocalypse Now is frequently referred to as one of the best war films of all time. The epic Francis Ford Coppola picture sees a U.S. Army officer (Martin Sheen) serving in Vietnam tasked with assassinating a renegade Special Forces Colonel (Marlon Brando) who sees himself as a god.

While Marlon Brando also qualifies — his screen time was merely 15 minutes — Robert Sheen's performance is often regarded as one of the movie's best. He plays Lieutenant Colonel Bill Kilgore, delivering a prime example of unforgettable acting efforts with limited time. His iconic lines and energetic acting have become crucial aspects of the movie, proving that small roles can indeed leave a significant mark on audiences.

8 David Niven in 'Separate Tables' (1958)

15 Minutes

Despite his limited screen time of only 15 minutes, David Niven has rightfully earned an Oscar for his astounding efforts in Separate Tables, a romantic drama focusing on the stories of several people as they stay at a hotel in Bournemouth, which features dining at "Separate Tables."

Niven brings depth to this role, delivering a portrayal that is both moving and sincere and ultimately taking home a deserved Academy Award. Although Separate Tables is arguably not a masterpiece, Niven's understated acting efforts perfectly match the movie's introspective and quiet style, which makes him stand out and adds to the film's overall quality. Fans of Golden Age cinema would probably like to check out this intriguing exploration of flawed characters.

7 Kim Basinger in 'L.A. Confidential' (1997)

15 Minutes

Those who enjoy psychological movies that delve into the complexity of their characters may find L.A. Confidential, Curtis Hanson's neo-noir and conspiracy thriller, may be worth watching. Set in 1950s Los Angeles, it follows three policemen as they investigate a string of murders with their own brand of justice. It stars Kevin Spacey, Russell Crowe, Guy Pearce, and Kim Basinger.

Among the movie's morally ambiguous characters is Basinger's. The star shines in a subtle and restrained performance that perfectly captures her character's elegance and charm. Despite her short 15-minute screen time, Basinger delivered a memorable brief performance that captured the attention of general audiences and critics alike, ultimately winning the Academy Award for Best Actress for her well-crafted role. Her chemistry with Crowe's character is, too, one of the movie's most memorable aspects.

6 Anne Hathaway in 'Les Misérables' (2012)

15 Minutes

Anne Hathaway is also one of the actors who have earned critical acclaim for their great short performances in movies, as she was honored with the Academy Award for her efforts in Les Misérables. Set in 19th-century France, this epic period drama by Tom Hooper, based on the Victor Hugo novel of the same name, follows Jean Valjean (Hugh Jackman), who is hunted by a ruthless police officer and agrees to care for a factory worker's daughter.

Although Les Misérables has received mixed reviews as a whole for its camerawork and direction, there is no doubt that Hathaway's performance, even if limited, was a highlight (unlike Russell Crowe's, who some deem as one of the worst efforts in great films). Through her vulnerability and physical transformation, the star has showcased a strong dedication to her role, going to great lengths to bring her character to life — to the point where she reportedly was a bit traumatized.

5 Penélope Cruz in 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona' (2008)

15 Minutes

Vicky Cristina Barcelona is a comedy-drama following two friends (Scarlett Johansson and Rebecca Hall) on a summer holiday in Spain as they become enamored with the same painter (Javier Bardem). However, they are unaware that his ex-wife (Penélope Cruz) is about to re-enter the picture.

Cruz has consistently been a powerhouse star. However, her role in Vicky Cristina Barcelona is definitely one of her best efforts to date, which has led her to win her first and very-deserved Academy Award. Despite being only 15 minutes long, Cruz's portrayal of María Elena in this thoughtful exploration of human connection is fiery and emotionally raw, showcasing a volatile and sensitive side to her character and flawlessly portraying her inner turmoil in a believable way.

4 Dame Judi Dench in 'Shakespeare in Love' (1998)

8 Minutes

Period drama enthusiasts who enjoy William Shakespeare and his work should be sure to check out John Madden's Shakespeare in Love, which focuses on the younger years of the playwright, young and out of ideas, as she meets his ideal woman and is inspired to write one of his most famous plays.

Although she is on-screen for only about 8 minutes, Dame Judi Dench makes every moment count as she delivers an unforgettable, Oscar-winning performance in this questionable Oscar winner — one that is widely regarded as one of the movie's best. Her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth is sharp and captivating, showcasing authority but also shedding light on her playful side. Dench emphasizes that powerful performances — including those that could have easily been cameos — can leave a lasting impression on audiences.