Ever since their establishment in the late 1920s, the Oscars have been the most prestigious and coveted awards in the film industry. They are so prestigious and coveted, in fact, that many actors throughout history have made desperate attempts at getting their hands on one. Some of those attempts have been subtle enough that they didn't come across as what's now known as "Oscar bait" (a term first coined in the 1940s), but other stars have been so transparent in their thirst for Oscar gold that everyone could notice just how badly they wanted it.

An Oscar-bait performance isn't necessarily bad. In fact, there have been quite a few such performances that have been undeniably outstanding. However, that doesn't detract from the fact that they were very clearly pieces of work devised, first and foremost, to appeal to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' tastes.

10 Sean Penn

'I Am Sam' (2001)

By the time I Am Sam was released in 2001, the acclaimed Sean Penn had already been acting for a couple of decades and had two Oscar nods under his belt. He really wanted that statuette, though, so he starred in this drama about an intellectually disabled man fighting for custody of his 7-year-old daughter, teaching his cold-hearted lawyer the values of love and family in the process.

A performance so exaggeratedly Oscar-baity that Tropic Thunder's mockery of it is probably better-known than the movie itself, Penn's work on I Am Sam is undeniably strong, but certainly a bit too over-the-top to be Oscar-worthy. Nevertheless, it's a beautiful and deeply moving film celebrating fatherhood and empathy, and only the most cynical of viewers could get through the whole thing without having their emotions stirred by Penn's devastating acting.

9 Renée Zellweger

'Judy' (2019)

Judy is a docudrama about the legendary Judy Garland, following her as she arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform a series of sold-out concerts. Renée Zellweger plays Garland, a performance that most fans immediately fell in love with and which earned her a second Oscar victory. Dull though it may be tonally and stylistically, Judy is overall a quite touching exploration of this screen icon's life and legacy.

Although many people enjoyed the film all in all, though, it's also hard to deny that it's shameless Oscar bait ticking all the right boxes. A legendary actress making a comeback to play an even more legendary actress? Check. An emotional celebration of movies? Check. A tone that makes the whole film feel like a Wikipedia article come to life? Check. Zellweger is great, definitely the best part of Judy, but the fact of the matter is that her performance was very clearly lab-engineered to win her that Academy praise.

8 Peter O'Toole and Katherine Hepburn

'The Lion in Winter' (1968)

"Oscar bait" didn't really become a commonplace derogatory term until around the 21st century. Back in the day, it was a much less ubiquitous label, and it wasn't always used as a critique. For instance, an ad for The Lion in Winter quoted a Cosmopolitan article calling Peter O'Toole and Katherine Hepburn's performances in the period drama Oscar bait, but it was meant as a compliment. In this outstanding film, King Henry II lets his imprisoned wife, Eleanor of Aquitaine, go out for a Christmas visit, but the royal's three sons make a move to force him into deciding which of them will inherit the throne.

O'Toole and Hepburn are incredible powerhouses in Lion in Winter (as is Anthony Hopkins in his feature film debut), flawlessly transporting these characters from screenwriter James Goldman's successful play to the big screen. Yes, this was very evidently meant to be a big Oscar contender from the moment it went into development, but that doesn't take away the fact that these two legends offer some of their best work ever in this film.

7 Leonardo DiCaprio

'J. Edgar' (2011)

It's a well-known consensus that Leonardo DiCaprio is by far one of the most talented actors of his generation. It's also a well-known fact that prior to his win for The Revenant, he had been chasing an Oscar for about a couple of decades. One of his most desperate attempts was starring as first-ever FBI director J. Edgar Hoover in Clint Eastwood's J. Edgar, a biopic that takes a look at the man's professional and personal life.

With ugly visuals, lazy storytelling, and some pretty terrible makeup for such a big picture, J. Edgar is very far from being one of the best entries in Eastwood's directing filmography. It is, however, one of DiCaprio's most impressive performances. Although the shoddy makeup work definitely doesn't help his Hoover look particularly convincing, he powers his way through that obstacle, delivering the kind of performance that not only does the Academy usually adore (though he ended up failing to get a nomination), but that tends to age well in audiences' memories.

6 Will Smith

'King Richard' (2021)

Unfortunately for him, Will Smith's long-awaited Oscar victory for his portrayal of Richard Williams in King Richard will forever be tainted by the actor's slapping of Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards. Nevertheless, he's phenomenal in this biopic about how the titular tennis coach boosted his daughters, Venus and Serena Williams, to sports stardom.

Quite frankly, Smith started making numerous melodramatic Oscar-baity films after he lost for The Pursuit of Happyness in 2007, but this is easily the most obvious example—which is probably a big reason why he finally won. He's in the middle-upper tier of 21st-century Best Actor winners, so this is definitely not his best performance, but it was showy enough to finally get him that Oscar he'd been pursuing for so long. Unfortunately, the slap fiasco will surely mean that one Oscar is all he'll ever get.

5 Joan Crawford

'Mildred Pierce' (1945)

Even though "Oscar bait" as it's understood today is a relatively young term, it can easily be retroactively applied to past nominees. Case in point: Joan Crawford's winning performance in Mildred Pierce, one of the best films of the 1940s, about a hard-working mother inching toward disaster as she divorces her husband and starts a restaurant to support her spoiled daughter.

Warner painted the movie and Crawford's performance as a big comeback following the star's separation from MGM.

This is one of the key examples of the power of Oscar campaigning, particularly in the early years of the awards. Warner painted the movie and Crawford's performance as a big comeback following the star's separation from MGM after many years, which was evidently very effective in getting Academy voters to pay attention to her work and give her their vote. Anyone who has seen Mildred Pierce will agree that it was well-deserved. Crawford is a powerhouse in the film, as her performance packs a hell of a punch.