When looking back at iconic, highly referenced quotes like "Here's Johnny!" or "I'll be back," it has become evident that solid movie lines that leave a strong impression on viewers help elevate already great movies to even higher grounds. This is mainly because they often encapsulate a moment, making scenes even more memorable and adding a lot to a movie's value. In a way, it is almost like the secret to making a movie immortal lies in well-crafted lines.

Given that it has been such an incredible year for film, it only makes sense to look back at some of the most defining, overall best 2023 movie quotes. Whether they were delivered in animated superhero movies like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse or in mind-bending biographical dramas such as Oppenheimer, these quotes were affecting enough to leave lasting impressions on viewers.

10 "Let go of whatever was, and walk into what is."

Tony "Little Duke" Evers, 'Creed III'

In addition to the thrilling, anxiety-inducing sports action, the incredible atmosphere, and meticulously choreographed boxing scenes, the Creed films have always stood out for their highly inspirational lines and motivational soundtracks.

With that being said, Michael B. Jordan's impressive directorial debut, which was released earlier this year, is no exception. Not only was it a great film with amazing character arcs, but it also delivered some of the most compelling quotes on self-growth and self-development. One of the most poignant moments in the movie is when Tony "Little Duke" Evers (Wood Harris) tells Adonis, during the character's final fight against Damian (Jonathan Majors), to "let go of your fear, let go of the guilt, let go of whatever was, and walk into what is."

9 "A shoe is only just a shoe unless someone steps into it."

Rob Strasser, 'Air'

The sports drama Air is based on the true story of Nike sales agent Sonny Vaccaro's (Matt Damon) successful signing of the then-rising superstar Michael Jordan (Damian Delano Young). It may not come as a surprise that such a triumphant tale features some memorable quotes in it. However, Rob Strasser's (Jason Bateman) line surely stands out from the bunch.

Coming from a man who played a vital role in creating Jordan's shoe line, "A shoe is only just a shoe unless someone steps into it" really puts things into perspective by highlighting how the true meaning of something is only realized when it is put to use or interacted with. While a simple line, it is a memorable moment in the film that sticks with audiences.

8 "Everyone keeps telling me how my story is supposed to go."

Miles Morales, 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

Between Miles (voiced by Shameik Moore) finding his own path and slowly carving his own legacy, there is no doubt that, while equally visually stunning and entertaining, Across the Spider-Verse is way more emotional feature than its predecessor, so it is no wonder that it includes some great lines.

"Everyone keeps telling me how my story is supposed to go" is one of the most memorable quotes, as it fully embodies Miles' character development and serves as a reminder of his growth as Spider-Man. Viewers are met with a more confident Miles Morales who won't let anyone stand in his way. "Nah, Imma do my own thing," added the character.

7 "What I learned about religion is that it makes people fight."

Margaret Simon 'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.'

Are You There God? It's Me Margaret. is many things — an incredible comedy drama and a well-crafted coming-of-age are at the top of the list. Naturally, being adapted from such an iconic and groundbreaking novel by a talented writer, Judy Blume, it only makes sense that Kelly Fremon Craig's film features plenty of impactful quotes.

One of the most unforgettable has to do with religion, a topic that is often explored in the film, as Margaret (Abby Ryder Fortson) — a child who grows up without a religious affiliation because of her parents' interfaith marriage — navigates through puberty while struggling to adjust to a new town and new environment. While Margaret speaks with God in a very intimate and personal manner, it is clear that she doesn't see the point of religion, suggesting that it "makes people fight" instead. This makes for a touching and heartbreaking moment, especially considering that there is actually some truth to it.

6 "You make my life so much bigger, and I'm wondering if I do the same thing for you."

Arthur, 'Past Lives'

While it is clear that Past Lives' Nora (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo) still have feelings for each other after so many years, Nora's current partner, Arthur (John Magaro), never questions her loyalty or puts an end to their relationship. However, he does feel insecure at some point — and that is only natural. One of the best 2023 movie quotes comes in a moment the two share in bed.

Celine Song's thoughtful meditation on memories and love reflects on how our past and present selves are sometimes so distanced from each other that we barely recognize them anymore. In addition to highlighting Arthur's vulnerability and openness in such a complicated situation between a married couple, the quote is also a reminder of how far the two have come.

5 "Friendship means little when it's convenient."

Koji Shimazu, 'John Wick: Chapter 4'

Hiroyuki Sanada's character Koji Shimazu, the manager of the Osaka branch of the Continental Hotel, the late father of Akira Shimazu, and a good friend of John Wick, was one of the best additions to the franchise. The compelling character features some great, badass moments in John Wick: Chapter 4 (one of the best action movies of 2020s), including his impeccable first act.

"Friendship means little when it's convenient" is spoken by the wise Shimazu after John apologizes in Japanese for the trouble he has caused (meaning bringing the vengeance of the High Table down on Koji's Continental). The line is pretty simple and very much self-explanatory. However, it still makes for a memorable moment in the film thanks to its impeccable delivery.

4 "Just keep telling the story."

Schubert Green, 'Asteroid City'

While flawed and far from Wes Anderson's best, Asteroid City is, nonetheless, a poetic and enjoyable film like many others by the acclaimed filmmaker. By showcasing the creation and production of a fictional play within the TV show's setting and the characters that inhabit it, it frames the deserted titular town as a big metaphor for loss and grief.

"I still don't understand the play" and "You don't have to. Just keep telling the story" are two of the most memorable movie quotes from 2023, given their relatability. These words serve as a reminder for the audience to keep moving forward in life, even if they feel lost and unsure of which direction to choose. Asteroid City reassures the spectators that they will eventually find their way.

3 "My color."

Molly Burkhart, 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Martin Scorsese's anti-true crime Killers of the Flower Moon was one of this year's most brutal and well-acted features, shedding light on the cruelty committed against the Osage Nation and their lands by greedy white men. While DiCaprio and De Niro delivered solid performances as expected, Lily Gladstone was the true star of the film.

When DiCaprio's character Ernest flirts with Gladstone's Molly by remarking she has got "nice color skin" and asks, "What color would you say that is?" Gladstone's playful but assertive delivery of "my color" was simply perfection. It is a subtle but well-thought-out line in the film, as it showcases Molly's pride in her heritage and confidence, which is why it deserves a spot among the best 2023 movie lines.

2 "We mothers stand still so our daughters can look back and see how far they have come."

Ruth Handler, 'Barbie'

Barbie is one of the best movies of the year and the highest-grossing one so far; it is only logical that audiences were drawn to its deadpan bits of dialogue and comedic elements as much as they were touched by its moving lines, including the one actress Rhea Perlman delivered before Margot Robbie's Barbie asked if she could become human.

Among the best Barbie quotes is, "We mothers stand still so our daughters can look back and see how far they have come." This captures the film's essence, as Barbie's focus is not solely Barbieland but also the mother-daughter relationship at its center. The line highlights motherhood, womanhood, and all the sacrifices in between in a truly moving way.

1 "Now I am become Death, the Destroyer of Worlds."

J. Robert Oppenheimer, 'Oppenheimer'

These words from the Sanskrit scriptural text Bhagavad Gita are famously attributed to J. Robert Oppenheimer, the inventor of the atomic bomb, as he once quoted them during an interview. In the movie, Cillian Murphy — who delivers an astounding, Academy Award-worthy performance — reads this line during an intimate scene with Florence Pugh's Jean Tatlock.

While "Now I am become Death, the Destroyer of Worlds" (one of the best quotes in Oppenheimer) is told in totally different circumstances in real life and the outstanding film, it still makes for an unforgettable and haunting moment in Christopher Nolan's latest masterwork, given the complex meaning it has and how it almost feels like a premonition to viewers.

