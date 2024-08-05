There is no shortage of memorable movie quotes. Some can elicit joy, some can express sadness, and some can even be inspiring. But what about the ones where, when delivered in the right moments with the right tone, can make a character appear to be a complete badass? Many of these quotes can help create some truly cool and unforgettable cinematic moments, often elevating the film as a whole.

Objectively speaking, there’s no set criteria for a line to be considered badass; it could be said loudly or quietly, in a moment of pure action or one of peace, coming from an action-adventure vehicle or a gangster drama. However, it does have to instill some kind of reaction to make the viewer go, “Wow, that was cool!” These are the most badass quotes in cinema, timeless lines that have entered the pop culture lexicon and turned their movies into bonafide classics.

10 “Dead or alive, you’re coming with me.”

RoboCop (Peter Weller) - 'RoboCop' (1987)

Image via Orion Pictures

RoboCop is often regarded to be one of the best sci-fi films of the ‘80s. Directed by Paul Verhoeven, the film takes place in a near-futuristic Detroit where police officer Alex Murphy (Peter Weller) is killed and resurrected as a cyborg to continue enforcing the law. While the concept of RoboCop is quite badass, Murphy is left with little to no humanity thanks to the criminals who killed him and the evil Omni Consumer Products who used him for profit.

The film is both a strong action vehicle while also serving as a critique of greed, capitalism and violence. In one memorable scene, RoboCop comes across one of the criminals committing a robbery, but not before delivering a truly badass line: “Dead or alive, you’re coming with me.” In the scene, Murphy faces one of the criminals who are responsible for his murder, slowly bringing some of his humanity back. Although a line like that should not be said by any real police officer, human or robot, in the context of the world established in RoboCop, it still works.

RoboCop Release Date July 17, 1987 Director Paul Verhoeven Cast Peter Weller , Nancy Allen , Ronny Cox , Kurtwood Smith , Miguel Ferrer Runtime 102 minutes

9 “I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse.”

Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando) - 'The Godfather' (1972)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Arguably the greatest film of all time, The Godfather remains an influential piece of pop culture. The saga of the Corleone crime family, led by Don Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando), is masterfully told and changed the way gangster movies were made. While people love to quote the dialogue, the most famous line, “I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse,” essentially captures the true nature of how the Corleone family lives and operates.

The quote is repeated three times throughout The Godfather: once by Don Corleone himself when assuring a deal will be made for his godson, once by Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) when he describes to his girlfriend Kay (Diane Keaton) how his family works, and once when Michael himself is the boss. Making an offer that cannot be refused basically means that, no matter who’s in charge, the Corleone family will always get what they want. That alone is what makes it so badass.

The Godfather (1972) Release Date March 14, 1972 Director Francis Ford Coppola Cast Marlon Brando , Al Pacino , James Caan , Richard S. Castellano , Robert Duvall , Sterling Hayden Runtime 175 minutes

8 “Time to nut up or shut up.”

Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson) - 'Zombieland' (2009)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

How about a badass quote that’s also funny? Zombieland is a gem of a horror comedy with its hilarious cast of characters and brutally funny zombie kills. The plot is simple enough, centered around a group of zombie apocalypse survivors trying to make their way to a theme park on the West Coast. The easily frightened Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg) has a set of rules for surviving but eventually learns to adapt after spending some time with Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), a true badass.

Tallahassee has something of an unofficial motto: “Time to nut up or shut up.” While easy enough to understand, it’s backed up by the fact that Tallahassee always delivers; he’s cool, intimidating, and a master of zombie-killing. It does help Columbus in the end when facing his fears and saving Wichita (Emma Stone) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) from zombies. In a way, this line is not only badass but also a teachable moment.

7 “Say ‘what’ again! I dare you! I double-dare you, motherf***er! Say 'what' one more g*ddamn time!"

Jules Winnfield (Samuel L. Jackson) - 'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

Image via Miramax Films

What’s a Quentin Tarantino film without quotable dialogue, and what’s a Samuel L. Jackson performance without some profanity? Pulp Fiction is often considered to be one of the most successful indies of all time and Tarantino’s signature film. Within the nonlinear storytelling and engaging dialogue comes one of the film’s most memorable scenes involving an interrogation between hitman Jules Winnfield (Jackson) and Brett (Frank Whaley).

Jules and his partner Vincent Vega (John Travolta) mean business, but the former wants to make sure that he makes his point especially loud and clear to Brett about not screwing over their boss, Marcellus Wallace (Ving Rhames). The “Say ‘what’ again” exchange is among one of the most quoted Pulp Fiction lines as it’s both funny and intense. Jackson is one of few actors who can truly sell badass, and his delivery here is no exception. So before you say “what” again, just don’t.

6 “Get off my plane!”

President James Marshall (Harrison Ford) - 'Air Force One' (1997)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

The ‘90s were filled with amazing action films that either made new stars or elevated current ones to further stardom, with Harrison Ford as one of the latter examples. Way before making his MCU debut as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in Captain America: Brave New World next year, Ford played U.S. President James Marshall in Air Force One. Directed by Wolfgang Petersen, the film is about the President’s plane hijacked by a group of Russian terrorists with him and his family on board, sending Marshall into action-hero mode.

After saving hostages and fighting off the terrorists, President Marshall (not the real one) finally gets a hold of the ringleader, Egor Korshunov (Gary Oldman). With the plane hangar open in the air, Ford pulls on Korshunov’s parachute and growls with intensity, “Get off my plane!” before letting him go. It’s a line that could only apply to the U.S. President and delivered with such cool intensity that it’s enough to feel patriotic.

5 “I ain’t got time to bleed.”

Blain (Jesse Ventura) - 'Predator' (1987)

Image via 20th Century Studios

There is no shortage of badassery in ‘80s and ‘90s action movies. One of the most popular is Predator, now considered to be a modern classic. With an all-star cast starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bill Duke, Shane Black, Elpidia Carrillo, and the late Carl Weathers, the 1987 action/sci-fi introduced a terrifying new creature who stalks and hunts its prey down. One particular line of dialogue flawlessly encapsulates the testosterone-fueled tone of the film.

“I ain’t got time to bleed” is the response given by Blain Cooper (Jesse Ventura) when his teammate Poncho (Richard Chaves) tells him that he’s bleeding. It’s a prime example of a stereotypical “manly” quote that’s so cheesy and over-the-top that one can’t help but admire it, especially with Ventura’s nonchalant delivery. Many '80s action films have macho, badass moments like these, and that’s why fans still love them.

4 “I am Iron Man.”

Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) - 'Iron Man' (2008)

Image via Marvel Studios

The production of the first Iron Man film involved an unfinished script and a lot of improvisation from its cast, particularly Robert Downey Jr. in the title role. At the time, Marvel was taking a huge risk in having a film about a B-list superhero starring an actor whose best days seemed past him set up a potential shared universe. Alas, it ultimately paid off when Iron Man was released in 2008 to both critical and box office success, giving audiences a final line that wasn’t even in the script.

When Tony Stark (Downey) reveals that he is, in fact, Iron Man, it laid the foundation for the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. It also helped the film stand out more when compared to previous comic book films, where superheroes like Superman, Batman, and Spider-Man relied on anonymity in order to fight crime. But Iron Man changed the game in a badass way: by throwing away the need to preserve a secret identity and do his thing.

3 “I will find you, and I will kill you.”

Bryan Mills (Liam Neeson) - 'Taken' (2008)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Taken has become a fan favorite of the filmography of Liam Neeson; it took the simple plot of a former spy rescuing his kidnapped daughter from human traffickers and turned the actor into a true action star. But while the plot is easy to follow and the fight scenes are intense, what made Taken such a memorable film is one particular speech delivered by Neeson, ending with “I will find you, and I will kill you.”

In the scene, Bryan Mills (Neeson) tries to help his daughter Kim (Maggie Grace) evade the kidnappers until they eventually find her. But what they don’t realize is that Mills will not hesitate to find them, bringing along a particular set of skills that’ll make him a nightmare for people like them. Neeson’s quiet but stone-cold delivery of this speech helped sell Taken and elevate it to cult status. It works because of his utter seriousness coming from a place of genuine fear and concern as a father.

2 “Get away from her, you bitch!”

Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) - 'Aliens' (1986)

Image via 20th Century Studios

What makes the first two installments of the Alien franchise so compelling is how they’re both such different films. Alien, directed by Ridley Scott, is a horror film whereas its sequel, James Cameron's Aliens, is all about action. But Aliens is often regarded to be just as great, if not better, than its predecessor, and a lot of that has to do with its raising the stakes of Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) versus the Xenomorphs.

In the film’s famous ending, Ripley dons a yellow exosuit and faces off against the alien queen to protect Newt (Carrie Henn). It’s here when she says to the queen, “Get away from her, you bitch!” It’s a daring moment for Ripley that demonstrates both familiarity with fighting these creatures beforehand and maternal instincts towards Newt. The now-iconic performance by Weaver earned her a well-deserved Oscar nomination and made her one of the best heroines in cinema history.

1 “Hasta la vista, baby.”

The T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger) - 'Terminator 2: Judgement Day' (1992)

Image via Tri-Star Pictures

Terminator 2: Judgment Day has a lot in common with Aliens: Both were directed by James Cameron, both are wonderfully crafted action films, and both are sequels often considered just as great as, if not superior to, their originals. But most importantly, both have badass quotes delivered by the hero before bringing the final blow to the villain. In T2, it comes in the form of the T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger) shooting the frozen T-1000 (Robert Patrick) to pieces, but first bidding it goodbye with the famous “Hasta la vista, baby!”

The young John Connor (Edward Furlong) initially teaches the phrase to the T-800 in an effort to make him talk more naturally. What makes it more poignant is that it shows how much the T-800 has learned from John about humanity and how even a cyborg like him can care for a young human. And after seeing how terrifying the T-1000 has been in his pursuit of John, it’s an incredibly satisfying feeling to see the T-800 achieve the ultimate defeat, and with a badass line to close it out.