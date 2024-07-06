“Do you like scary movies?” No matter the answer, there’s no denying the popularity of horror since the dawn of film. Although the genre may not get the same notoriety during awards season the way drama or historical films do, horror has still rightfully earned its place when it comes to cinematic influence. In fact, a lot of what makes horror great comes from dialogue that best sums up the genre.

While iconic quotes like “You’re gonna need a bigger boat” from Jaws (1975) or “They’re here…” from Poltergeist (1982) are said in moments of impending doom, there are others that more so define what the horror is. They have either greatly influenced other films or even demonstrated the standout qualities of the genre. No matter how subtle or even on the nose, the following quotes are the ones that truly capture the spirit of horror.

10 “It’s alive! It’s alive!”

Frankenstein (1931)

With the 1931 hit Dracula as the first film of the famed Universal Monsters series, the following installment Frankenstein also became an instant classic. Released the same year, written by Garrett Fort and Francis Edward Faragoh, and directed by James Whale, Frankenstein delivered one of the most quoted lines in pop culture. In the famous scene where The Monster (Boris Karloff) finally comes to life through the power of a lightning storm, his creator, Dr. Henry Frankenstein (Colin Clive) is beyond overjoyed, exclaiming “It’s alive! It’s alive!”

The reason why this quote has become so famous is mainly because of its simplicity. Based on the scene from the original novel by Mary Shelley, it's a moment of pure elation for Dr. Frankenstein as Clive delivers the line with such excitement and conviction. However, it precedes what’s yet to come for The Monster, which is deadly as well as saddening results. So, while being alive is something to celebrate, this quote is essentially about the horror of hubris.

9 “Was that the Boogeyman?” “As a matter of fact, it was.”

Halloween (1978)

A two-part quote, this exchange between Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasance) happens in the finale of Halloween (1978), right after they believe they have defeated serial killer Michael Myers (Nick Castle). Throughout the entire film, Loomis spends Halloween warning the residents of Haddonfield, Illinois about the impending danger of Myers, all while high school student Strode keeps reassuring the kids she babysits that “there is no Boogeyman”. She would end up being wrong about this after narrowly escaping Myers.

The low-budget classic directed by John Carpenter and co-written by Carpenter and Debra Hill spawned one of the most iconic franchises in horror history. While the first film helped popularize many of the common slasher tropes we know today, the ending when Loomis confirms Strode’s fears is often overlooked. Strode, in her most frightened and vulnerable state, has realized that not everything is as it seems, which is common in horror stories.

8 "What an excellent day for an exorcism."

The Exorcist (1973)

The Exorcist is considered to be one of the scariest films of all-time, to the point where audiences were running and screaming out of theaters. Released in 1973, it was written by William Peter Blatty (based on his novel of the same name) and directed by William Friedkin. The film still haunts moviegoers to this day, mainly due to the realistic-looking portrayal of youngster Regan McNeil (played by Linda Blair) who's under the possession of a demon (voiced by Mercedes McCambridge). Father Damien Karras (Jason Miller) is called up to cast the demon out of Regan. Through all the vomit, curse words, and insults comes one of the film’s more famous lines: “What an excellent day for an exorcism”.

The line is not said with any real conviction by the demon possessing Regan—known only as Pazuzu. It instead taunts Father Damien and delights in it. And since 1973, the concepts of exorcism and the supernatural have become staples of the horror genre. They are synonymous with pure terror and even makes one question what is or is not possible. The day is not excellent, but the exorcism is terrifying.

7 “Okay, I’m drawing a line in the f***ing sand here. Do not read the Latin.”

The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

It’s almost impossible to talk about The Cabin in the Woods without revealing what the film is really about. Directed by Drew Goddard with a script co-written by Joss Whedon, the film is a true celebration of the horror genre as it takes the simple premise of a group of friends staying in a cabin…in the woods…but nothing is all as it seems. In one scene, the friends discover a book in the basement with a part of it written in Latin. From there, the stoner friend of the group, Marty (Fran Kranz) has to warn everybody to not read the Latin, because it could bring something horrifying.

Marty is the unsung hero of The Cabin in the Woods. Despite his being high for the majority of the film, he’s clearly aware of horror tropes and trademarks as he and his friends constantly find themselves in creepy situations; he could easily be an Evil Dead fan. His line is one of the funniest in the film, because venturing into dangerous territory—like reading Latin and accidentally summoning a deadly entity—is something that many horror characters find themselves doing, especially when it’s easily avoidable.

6 “Movies don't create psychos. Movies make psychos more creative!”

Scream (1996)