Dating back to the earliest age of narrative film-making, crime cinema is a defining pillar of film history. The genre has always been rife with both excitement and intriguing moral ambiguity, largely thanks to its singular ability to bring profoundly human stories of greed, violence, power, and justice to life with enthralling intensity and a captivating sense of style.

Whether it’s the James Cagney movies of many decades ago, excessive 80s crime capers, or Martin Scorsese’s esteemed dramas in the genre, crime cinema has always been defined through its dialogue. From some of the greatest gangster movies of all time, these quotes have become cultural touchstones of the genre. They not only exist as brilliant lines in isolation but as emblematic quotes that define what the gangster genre is in terms of its stories, characters, and thematic explorations.

10 "There are three ways of doing things around here: the right way, the wrong way, and the way that I do it."

'Casino' (1995)

Image via Universal Pictures

Cinematic gangsters doing things their way, regardless of what the rules or anyone else says, is a significant reason why so many movie mobsters are revered and even idolized by viewers. Few actors have had such an impact on the genre as Robert De Niro, with his performance as the battling casino manager Sam “Ace” Rothstein in Martin Scorsese’s hit film Casino, one of the best audiences have seen in the genre.

Sent to Las Vegas to run the Tangiers Casino, Ace clashes with friends, rivals, and corrupt politicians to appease his bosses and operate a successful establishment. His managerial style is beautifully summarized with the line he delivers to a floor manager concerning the placement of the best machines. Sharp and assertive, and leaving no ambiguity as to who calls the shots, the quote embodies the decisive, authoritative, and morally subjective approach many movie crooks adopt to do their job.

9 "The loudest one in the room is the weakest one in the room."

'American Gangster' (2007)

Image via Universal Pictures

American Gangster is a lauded yet sometimes forgotten gem of modern crime cinema that explores the rise of real-life drug dealer Frank Lucas (Denzel Washington) and the investigation by Detective Richie Roberts (Russell Crowe) to bring him down. Given its biographical nature, the film is a cutting indictment of corruption and America’s crime history, featuring an explosive performance from Washington at his swaggering and charismatic best.

A street-savvy snap of wisdom and character judgment, Lucas’ dismissal of his brother’s eye-catching fashion choices is a pointed comment on a person’s character, but also their intelligence. Cautious about drawing attention to himself and his operation, Frank warns Huey (Chiwetel Ejiofor) about his recklessness. The meshing of extravagant style, personal pride, and paranoia is featured in many great crime movies. Worded wisely by Frank, the line holds great weight considering his prestigious tickets at the Fight of the Century are what initially made Roberts suspicious of him in the first place.

8 "I like the stink of the streets; it makes me feel good. I like the smell; it opens up my lungs."

'Once Upon a Time in America' (1984)

Image via Warner Bros.

True for notorious career criminals and anyone else, no matter how far people go in life, there will always be a certain sentimentality for the place in which they grew up. Once Upon a Time in America explores this idea in magnificent detail, with the nearly four-hour-long crime epic following a crew of gangsters from their childhoods as petty street crooks through to the heights of their organized crime operation as adults.

As men, Noodles (Robert De Niro) and Max (James Woods) clash over the prospect of making more money through investments. Max takes a dig at Noodles’ preference for the slums they were raised in over political positions and high-end finances they could access. Noodles’ response hearkens to a sense of familiarity and security that, no matter how decrepit the streets get, he understands them. Such a sentiment is common in many crime movies, with hard-nosed crooks having to decide between what they’ve always known or venturing into legal, yet no less treacherous, environments to make more money.

7 "You need more than guts to be a good gangster. You need ideas."

City of God (2002)

Image via Globo Filmes & Miramax Films

Among the greatest international movies of all time of any genre, let alone crime cinema, City of God thrives as a scorching depiction of life in the slums of Rio de Janeiro. It follows two childhood friends: one becomes a photographer while the other makes money as a drug dealer. Nestled amid the confronting violence and the chaotic daily life of the characters is a powerful quote about the nature of crime and those who excel at it.

Rocket’s (Alexandre Rodrigues) observational line gets directly to the point of what makes a great and successful crook: creativity and smarts. Plenty of the greatest film gangsters of all time are defined not only by their appetite for violence but by their ability to outwit their rivals on both sides of the law as well. Many of the criminals around Rocket have the tenacity and gall to be good gangsters, but few have the intelligence to truly thrive beyond their miserable surroundings.

City of God Release Date February 13, 2004 Director Fernando Meirelles , Kátia Lund Cast Alexandre Rodrigues , Leandro Firmino , Matheus Nachtergaele , Phellipe Haagensen , Douglas Silva , Jonathan Haagensen , Seu Jorge , Jefechander Suplino Runtime 130 Minutes Writers Paulo Lins , Bráulio Mantovani

6 "Three people can keep a secret only when two of them are dead."

'The Irishman' (2019)

Image via Netflix

Based on Charles Brandt’s autobiographical book “I Heard You Paint Houses” depicting the life of Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro), the man who confessed to killing Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino), Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman is a poignant, reflective, and somewhat underrated masterpiece of crime cinema. A mesmerizing crime epic, it follows Sheeran’s career in organized crime, his work alongside Hoffa, and the events that lead to his hit on the president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

Paranoia is a powerful theme within many crime stories, with suspicions and anxieties around police informants an ever-present element, particularly as the crimes committed become more severe. Sheeran’s quip about secrets is a great yet ominous line about the importance of secrecy and the lengths some criminals will go to ensure their deeds are not brought to light. Many crime movies, particularly those by Scorsese, have held a focus on such a topic, with The Irishman mixing it with complex feelings of guilt and remorse to make it all the more powerful.

5 "You can get much further with a kind word and a gun than you can with a kind word alone."

'The Untouchables' (1987)

Image via Paramount Pictures

A crime thriller hit from the 1980s, The Untouchables follows a specially assembled police squad. Led by Eliot Ness (Kevin Costner), the group has the sole objective of bringing down Al Capone (Robert De Niro), who rules Chicago with an iron fist. While the cops are the stars of the movie, De Niro’s captivating and volatile performance as the notorious crime boss makes for an attention-snatching villain who delivers many memorable lines.

His quote about the persuasive power of guns speaks directly to the crime genre’s focus on the power and influence gangsters obtain. It might sound painfully obvious, but there is a certain disturbing wisdom in Capone's matter-of-fact words. While The Untouchables focuses on the other side of the law, it remains a gripping mobster movie, with De Niro's erratic portrayal of Capone making for one of the most striking gangsters ever put to screen.

4 "Say goodnight to the bad guy."

'Scarface' (1983)

Image via Universal Pictures

Something that makes movie gangsters so enthralling and intriguing to many audiences is their innate moral ambiguity, the ethical exploration of characters who, by their very nature, are society’s villains. While the crooks who operate with strained moral compasses to justify their actions are interesting, sometimes it is just brilliant to watch a character embrace the fact that they are the bad guy.

Scarface has many great quotes, but one of its most defining comes in the restaurant when Tony Montana (Al Pacino) and Elvira (Michelle Pfeiffer) have a loud domestic dispute before she storms out. With all the patrons watching him, Tony launches into a drunken, spiteful monologue where he labels those observing as “a-holes,” criticizes them for lying about what they want, and asserts that society needs villains like him. If nothing else, it is a terrifically earnest statement about the identity of criminals and how they view themselves as flawed yet honest people. On a more profound level, it's Tony's rationalization for his very existence, adopting a nihilistic stance in saying society not only needs but actually depends on "bad guys" like him.

Scarface Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Release Date December 9, 1983 Director Brian De Palma Cast Al Pacino , Steven Bauer , Michelle Pfeiffer , Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio , Robert Loggia , Miriam Colon Runtime 170 minutes Writers Ben Hecht , Howard Hawks , Oliver Stone

3 "Made it, Ma! Top of the world!"

'White Heat' (1949)

Images via Warner Bros.

While the modern day has the likes of Pacino and De Niro, there can be no doubt that James Cagney was one of the first ever true movie gangsters. Among his best and most renowned performances is the psychotic criminal Cody Jarrett in the 1949 classic White Heat. Jarrett is a tragic yet volatile figure living his life in complete devotion to his mother. When she passes away while he is locked up, Jarrett escapes and plots a massive heist, unaware that his new associate is an undercover cop.

The famous ending sees Cody standing on a flaming gas tank and yelling, “Made it, Ma! Top of the world!” moments before the tanker explodes. The line is truly iconic in its own right, partly because of Cagney's delivery and partly because of its inherent tragic quality. However, its commentary on crime storytelling makes it all the more poignant. The trick of every mobster movie is to show that crime doesn’t pay. Even if the crimes in question do get everything they're after, they can never hold on to it for very long.

White Heat Release Date September 2, 1941 Director Raoul Walsh Cast James Cagney , Virginia Mayo , Edmond O'Brien Runtime 114 Main Genre Film Noir

2 "I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse."

'The Godfather' (1972)

Image via Paramount Pictures

As has been mentioned already, one thing that crime movies tend to get right is the depiction of the power individuals within organized crime can have. It should come as little surprise that the genre’s defining masterpiece, 1972’s The Godfather, portrays this emphatically. One of the sharpest examples of this idea comes when Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando) assures a friend in the entertainment industry that his desire to be in a new movie will be fulfilled.

Simply saying, “I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse,” as he speaks of a prickly producer, Corleone makes it clear that his unique influence can open doors for anyone in any industry. Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) later clarifies that when his father makes such a statement, it means he will threaten the life of the person he is dealing with. Through ruthlessness and violence, Vito is able to get what he wants. Such power is the hallmark of crime cinema, ensuring the quote is not only one of the best in The Godfather but one that epitomizes the appeal of gangster movies perfectly.

The Godfather (1972) Release Date March 14, 1972 Director Francis Ford Coppola Cast Marlon Brando , Al Pacino , James Caan , Richard S. Castellano , Robert Duvall , Sterling Hayden Runtime 175 minutes Writers Mario Puzo , Francis Ford Coppola

1 "As far as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster."

'Goodfellas' (1990)

Image via Warner Bros.

Many of the best and most attention-grabbing gangster movies excel at mixing the gritty violence of the genre with a sense of lavish and stylized sophistication to create a richly immersive image of organized crime. While some movies stray too far in their romanticism and glamorization of criminal lifestyles, Goodfellas strikes a perfect balance between embracing the allure of being a gangster and exploring the paranoia and pitfalls that come with a life of crime.

The opening line of the movie, narrated by Ray Liotta’s protagonist, Henry Hill, touches on this enticing yet treacherous appeal with a simple yet perfect sincerity. The fact is that a life of crime has its seductive elements, from the social power and sense of excitement to the luxury and wealth that is often associated with gangs. Most great crime movies often depict that, making Hill’s opening line one of the most definitive and resonant quotes in the genre.