The sci-fi genre in movies is as vast and infinite as space itself. The first sci-fi movie was a th2 1902 silent film, A Trip to the Moon, directed by Georges Méliès. Since then, science fiction movies have explored more than just the moon. Many sci-fi movies get inspiration from popular novels; others borrow from the movies that came before them. The science fiction genre in film often explores how humans are impacted by everything, from aliens to AI and time travel.

Science fiction films started going mainstream after the success of 2001: A Space Odyssey, which paved the way for the success of sci-fi franchises like Star Wars. Like sci-fi literature, science fiction movies change over time. New subgenres emerge, even if many tropes remain. It's this unique combination of classics and a few newer additions to the genre that truly sums up what science fiction is. These timeless quotes give insight into science fiction as a genre, from a linguist trying to learn the language of aliens to a supercomputer.

10 “Space, says the introduction to the guide, is big. Really big. You just won't believe how vastly, hugely, mind-bogglingly big it is.”

'The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy' (2005)

The Hitchhiker's Guide to The Galaxy is arguably the most well-known book by Douglas Adams. The 2005 movie, directed by Garth Jennings, is based on Adams' zany universe. The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy took a while to make due to conflicts between the writer and the directors, but it was worth the wait. Usually, sci-fi is pretty serious stuff, but The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy subverts that expectation.

The Book is the definitive guide to everything in the universe, and this memorable quote is among its most accurate. Space is a common setting for sci-fi movies, and exploration is a common plot point in the genre. As the quote mentions, with more than a hint of absurdism, space is neverending, meaning there is plenty of room for world-building, such as unique planets and different species of aliens like the ones that Douglas Adams created with his imagination. The unknown has always fascinated humanity, and what's more unknowingly fascinating than space?

9 “You take the red pill, you stay in Wonderland, and I show you how deep the rabbit hole goes.”

'The Matrix' (1999)

It's hard not to think of the sci-fi movie genre without picturing Neo (Keanu Reeves) dodging bullets in slow motion. The world of The Matrix, created by Lana and Lilly Wachowski, is quite influential within science fiction due to its dystopian, cyberpunk nature. Humans live within The Matrix, a reality created by machines, and only a few people have figured out what is truly happening, including Neo. He must decide whether he wants to continue living his life in The Matrix or see the true reality and join the rebellion.

Neo meets Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne), the captain of the Nebuchadnezzar. This quote explains to Neo what will happen if he decides to take the red or blue pill. Packing layers of subtext, the line acts as the film's basic premise and plays to the themes of self, fate, and free will that plague the trilogy. This moment became so popular that it has been parodied constantly in film and television. Even years after the first Matrix movie was released, this choice between the red pill and the blue pill remains a big question among sci-fi fans.

8 “We adapt, and we survive. The function of life is survival.”

'Invasion of the Body Snatchers' (1978)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers is a classic sci-fi movie with some horror elements mixed in. This remake stars Donald Sutherland, Brooke Adams, Jeff Goldblum, and Veronica Cartwright. Nancy, a scientist, takes home some pink flowers. The next day, she notices her boyfriend acting strangely, leading her to discover aliens are systematically duplicating people. The aliens invaded Earth because they wanted to find a new home after their planet was destroyed.

This particular quote is said by Dr. David Kibner (Leonard Nimoy), explaining why the pod people came to Earth. Alien invasions are a staple of science fiction movies; often, the aliens have reasons for deciding to invade Earth. In this case, the aliens are survivors of an environmental disaster, another theme that's becoming more common in the genre. This quote speaks to the inherent nature of life, a condition often explored in most science fiction stories. Life will always endure, one way or the other, and it's that struggle that makes the genre so compelling.

7 “We're so bound by time, by its order. But now I am not so sure I believe in beginnings and endings.”

'Arrival' (2016)

Arrival, directed by Denis Villeneuve, stars Amy Adams as Dr. Louise Banks, a linguist trying to determine how to communicate with aliens after their ships mysteriously appear around the world. It's unclear if it's an invasion or a visit, as the twelve ships just sit there. Like many modern sci-fi movies, Arrival gets inspiration from everything that came before it.

While seemingly about humans making contact with aliens, Arrival takes a big turn from the typical alien invasion movie. The film dives into the concept of time — it is relative, ever-flowing, and elusive, which is probably why it is a big topic in the genre. Many sci-fi movies explore how time can be bent to create different realities and alternative timelines. This quote from the ending of Arrival is an observation about how time changed when the pods landed on Earth, as the invasion made humanity think differently about their world and how they perceive it and time itself.

6 “Everything is a mythical, cosmic battle between faith and chance.”

'Children of Men' (2006)

Children of Men, directed by Alfonso Cuarón, is based on the 1992 novel by P.D. James. Set in 2027 in a world where women around the world have become infertile, it sees the world's economies and governments collapse. Theo Faron (Clive Owen) is recruited by his ex-wife, Julian Taylor (Julianne Moore), to escort a young pregnant woman named Kee (Clare-Hope Ashitey) to a haven.

Jasper (Michael Caine) is a long-time friend of Theo. This quote is said by Jasper to Kee as they are smoking together. He explains that faith and chance are always feeding off each other, using Theo and Julian as an example. They decided to change the world, and faith kept them together. Their son, Dylan, was born, and by chance, he was taken away from them during a flu pandemic. This quote is a powerful commentary on human nature, which is something many sci-fi films explore, and how people believe in faith and chance impacting their lives.

5 “I'm sorry, Dave, I'm afraid I can't do that.”

'2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick, 2001: A Space Odyssey is a beloved science fiction classic. The movie stars Keir Dullea, Gary Lockwood, William Sylvester, and Douglas Rain as the voice of HAL 9000. When humanity discovers an alien monolith, which might explain the origin of humans, a ship powered by a supercomputer called HAL, with two scientists, Dr. Bowman and Dr. Poole, aboard, travels to Jupiter to learn more about its origin.

HAL 9000 is among sci-fi's most iconic villains, thanks to its clinical approach and Rian's chilling vocal performance. In the sci-fi genre, the exploration of robots and artificial intelligence is common, exploring the conflict between technology and humanity. The interesting thing to note is what makes 2001: A Space Odyssey revolutionary in the AI and robot category is that the movie doesn't give any explanation for HAL's motives. This absence of clarity leaves Space Odyssey fans to decide for themselves if HAL is the film's "villain" or merely another obstacle created by humans in their effort to achieve progress at any cost.

4 "You built a time machine out of a DeLorean!”

'Back to the Future' (1985)

Sci-fi fans can't think of time machines without picturing a DeLorean, thanks to Robert Zemeckis' Back to the Future. Of all the science fiction movies that came out in the 80s, it's probably the most popular due to its creative twist on what a "typical time machine" looks like. The film stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd and centers on Doc Brown's time machine, which just happens to be a DeLorean, sending Marty back to the 1950s, where he meets younger versions of his parents. If Marty doesn't get his parents to fall in love with each other, he will no longer exist.

Time machines are big in the sci-fi movie genre and can be built out of anything, even a car. Marty exclaims this quote in disbelief that something as mundane as a car could defy the laws of time and space. Back to the Future made time travel cool, opening the sci-fi movie genre to new possibilities. Its laws and rules about time travel also became the blueprint for future stories, and its humor proved that ambitious sci-fi concepts need not be divorced from comedy.