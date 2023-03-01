Reboots can be divisive. Where modernizing an already beloved story has advantages, filmmakers must also honor its predecessors and respect the nostalgia it may hold for fans. Over the years, certain franchises found success in the way they balanced their reboots. From Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Trilogy to the Rocky spin-offs in the Creed trilogy — reviving a story is possible.

But success isn't always guaranteed. More often than not, reboots are met with a lot of push-back and are typically more scrutinized due to narrative familiarity. As such, many of them aren't even given the opportunity to try again, leaving the franchise in a state of limbo.

1 'Hellboy' (2019)

In 2017, Guillermo del Toro confirmed via Twitter that despite talking with "all parties," a third installment to his beloved comic-book adaptation would "100 percent" not happen. As a result, Ron Pearlman refused the offer to reprise his role out of loyalty to del Toro and thus turned 2019's Hellboy into a reboot project.

With its new R-rated status and the exciting casting of David Harbour as the half-demon hero, one would think that the film would become a big blockbuster hit. But sadly, it was a big flop. From its dense storyline with unnecessary subplots, poor pacing issues, and way too much exposition, Hellboy was both a fan, critical, and box-office failure. It's safe to say that no future adaptations are in line.

2 'Fantastic Four' (2015)

Adapting Marvel's Fantastic Four has always been difficult. Where the adaptations in the early 2000s were iconic to pop culture and relatively successful at the box office, it wasn't enough to garner a third installment. Hopeful with the advances in superhero filmmaking, 20th Century Fox tried their luck with a reboot almost ten years later.

Sadly, this film was received even worse than its predecessors. Not only did it fumble with the rich source material of the comic books, but it was also incredibly dull: visually, tonally, and even some of the performances. Fant4stic even went on to win multiple Razzies, including Worst Picture and Worst Director. Hopefully, the MCU's highly anticipated adaptation can do the comics justice.

3 'The Mummy' (2017)

With it being one of the longest film series of all time, The Mummy is a franchise prone to frequent reboots. The most famous adaptations were the ones spearheaded by Brendan Fraser. But by 2012, Universal Pictures announced a new modern reboot of the film, which was eventually led by action-film veteran Tom Cruise.

This reboot was in conjunction with Universal's plan to kick star a Dark Universe series. Before the movie's release, announcements were already made about future films, including reimaginings of The Bride of Frankensteinand The Wolfman. Sadly, none of this came to fruition since The Mummy was a complete box-office bomb and was generally negatively received.

4 'Superman Returns' (2006)

After several failed attempts to reboot the original Superman franchise, Superman Returns was finally developed and green-lit. With Brandon Routh slated to dawn the cape after the masterful performance of Christopher Reeve, expectations were high.

The movie received positive reviews and praise for its story and direction. It even did well at the box office as it became one of the highest-grossing films of 2006. Yet, for Warner Bros., its financial success wasn't enough to follow through with the planned sequels. Luckily for Routh, he could still reprise his role as Superman in the Arrowverse crossover 13 years later.

5 'Planet of the Apes' (2001)

Slated as a remake of the original 1968 film, the development of rebooting Planet of the Apes lasted over 20 years with numerous script drafts and several rounds of potential directors. It wasn't until the visionary director, Tim Burton, was attached that the movie went forward.

The visuals, musical score, and prosthetic makeup were praised, but fans and critics questioned its plot and ending. The movie even did relatively well at the box office, with it having the second-highest opening weekend of any film. Unfortunately, the studio decided to scrap the sequel even before Burton made it clear that he'd want nothing to do with it. Thankfully, by 2011, Rise of the Planet of the Apescame through and revived the franchise, with all three films receiving great fan, critical, and financial acclaim.

6 'Power Rangers' (2017)

Where it's technically the third installment to the feature film series, Power Rangers also served as a reboot loosely based on the pilot episode of the iconic children's superhero series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

Before the film came out, producers were incredibly optimistic that it would spark a complete revival for a new young generation. In fact, Haim Saban confirmed to Variety that they "already [had] a six-movie story arc" prepped and ready. However, with Power Rangersbeing met with mixed reviews for its mishandling of the source material and its messy tone, and being a massive box-office bomb, none of the future films were green-lit. That being said, a new reboot is currently in the making, with Jonathan Entwisle set as its engineer.

7 'Robocop' (2014)

Like many other franchise reboots, Robocop was delayed for several years until it was officially made. Initially, the remake of the original 1987 film was set to be directed by Darren Aronofsky; however, that project ended up falling through and into the hands of José Padiha.

With Joel Kinnaman set to play the titular character and a stacked supporting cast that included acting legends like Gary Oldman, Samuel L. Jackson, and Michael Keaton, fans were hopeful for its success. But alas, Robocop was met with mixed reviews. Praise was given to certain performances as well as some action sequences, yet, the film's lack of violence and political satire was criticized, given that these were crucial aspects of the original movie franchise. Despite doing relatively well at the box office, Sony never followed up on their planned sequel.

8 'Ghostbusters' (2016)

Image via Sony Pictures

When news broke that Columbia Pictures was rebooting the beloved '80s horror-comedy with an all-female-led cast, the internet fell into an uproar. Even before the movie was released in cinemas, the new Ghostbusters' IMDb page was bombarded with low ratings, indicating a consensus that fans didn't want this franchise to be altered or revived in any new way.

With comedy queens at the helm, like Kate McKinnon and Kristen Wiig, there was a chance that the film could've proved the haters wrong. Sadly, or possibly unsurprisingly, it became a box-office bomb and received mixed reviews. Columbia abandoned their plans for a sequel and instead chose to continue the story of the original franchise, thus, retconning the entirety of the 2016 film.

9 'Godzilla' (1998)

Image via Sony Pictures

Hoping to reboot the iconic Japanese monster flick and introduce it into the Hollywood market, TriStar Pictures acquired the licensing for Godzilla with the approval of Toho C., Ltd.

Even with Toho's blessing as well as having Matthew Broderick as the lead, Godzilla did not do all that well. Where it did earn around three times its budget, the film received mostly negative reviews from both fans and critics. Pinpointing the poor script, weak acting, and the odd redesign of Godzilla — TriStar's original plan for a trilogy was abandoned. It wasn't until years later, with Legendary Pictures, that Hollywood managed to kickstart their Monsterverse.

10 'Ocean's 8' (2018)

Serving as a continuation and a spin-off to the story of the great heist film franchise, Ocean's 8 follows its predecessors with a thrilling story and stacked A-list ensemble. With icons like Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, and even famed musician Rihanna — fans couldn't wait for the film to hit the cinema.

In fact, Ocean's 8 did pretty well at the box office, grossing over $297 million against a $70 million budget. But like the other female-led movie on this list, it also received mixed reviews; however, most were leaning more towards positive thanks to the talents of its cast. Since then, there has been no official order for a sequel, yet some fans are still hopeful, especially with Bullock confirming that the cast is still actively speaking on their text chain.

