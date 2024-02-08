The Big Picture Celebrate Columbia Pictures' 100th anniversary with a unique genre-based quiz, immersing fans in the rich heritage of their movies and shows.

Answer enjoyable questions to receive a personalized profile and tailored recommendations from Sony's extensive library.

Share your personalized results on social media and relive or rediscover iconic titles like Ghostbusters, Spider-Man, Breaking Bad, and more.

It's been a banner year for Columbia Pictures, and to celebrate their 100th anniversary, Collider is thrilled to be partnering with Sony Pictures Entertainment to help with the launch of a totally unique, genre-based quiz based on the personality of the individual taking it. This interactive quiz is designed to immerse fans in the rich heritage of the studio's most celebrated movies and television shows, marking a special commemoration of this landmark anniversary.

Developed through a partnership between Sony Pictures Digital Marketing and Watson Design Group, the quiz offers fans a distinctive and engaging online experience, heralding a new chapter in a series of festive activities planned for this iconic milestone. By answering a series of enjoyable and broad-ranging questions, participants will receive a personalized profile aligning with a specific genre, along with a tailored selection of Sony film and television recommendations. This encourages participants to explore Columbia's extensive library of cinematic and television content with a fresh perspective. Additionally, users can share their results with loved ones on various social media platforms,.

"Envisioning an experience where fans could not just watch but see themselves within our iconic titles, we designed a dynamic personality quiz that takes them on a captivating journey through our extensive library,” explained Rose Phillips, Senior Vice President, Global Digital Marketing and Social, Sony Pictures Entertainment. “This is a chance for fans to relive or rediscover our cherished titles, capturing a piece of our studio’s historic legacy to share on social media, and a fun way for fans to express their TV and movie interests while forging a deeper emotional bond during our fan-led celebration of the studio’s 100th anniversary.”

What Titles Will Be Featured in the Columbia Pictures 100th Anniversary Quiz?

In this celebratory event, fans will have the opportunity to revisit favourite films and characters, including icons like Ghostbusters, Taxi Driver, Lawrence of Arabia, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Annie, Sleepless in Seattle, Funny Girl, Men in Black, among others. Notable characters such as Peter Parker from Spider-Man, Walter White from Breaking Bad, and Jerry Maguire will also be prominently featured in the customized quiz experience, enriching the journey through the studio's storied legacy.

The quiz ties seamlessly into 2024’s yearlong celebration of Columbia Pictures' centennial, capturing 100 years of iconic titles made under the famous banner. It follows the recent TikTok “My Life As A Movie” custom filter, which has become Sony Pictures’ most-used organic TikTok filter. Additionally, Columbia Pictures has released a celebratory video highlighting some of the best films and TV series. The quiz is scheduled to launch on February 6, 2024, in the U.S, and released globally with localized versions in an additional 8 international markets. Users can participate in the quiz at www.columbiapictures100.com. Check out the promo for the quiz below: