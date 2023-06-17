The opening song of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, "Science Fiction/Double Feature," effectively sets the stage for what's to come in more ways than one. As far as the non-lyrical content goes, it sounds reminiscent of the glam rock/throwback pop sound found in the musical's other tracks, and lyrically, it sets the stage by referencing a series of iconic sci-fi films and B-movies, all of which play a part in influencing the look and (very bizarre) narrative of The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

There are a total of 11 classic sci-fi and/or horror films name-dropped in "Science Fiction/Double Feature," and though all are iconic for different reasons, not all are equal in quality. What follows is a ranking of those 11 films from worst to best, starting with titles that are only recommended for B-movie fanatics, and ending with films that are genre-defining classics.

11 'The Day of the Triffids' (1962)

"And I really got hot when I saw Janette Scott fight a Triffid that spits poison and kills."

Even by B-movie standards, The Day of the Triffids is a little ridiculous. It follows people trying to survive various human-eating plants, all in the aftermath of a meteor shower that's blinded much of the world's population.

Janette Scott is referenced in the lyrics of "Science Fiction/Double Feature," but funnily enough, her character was quite literally an afterthought, as all her scenes were hastily filmed and edited into the original cut of the movie after it ended up falling short of feature-length. As far as killer plant movies go, it is at least better than 2008's The Happening, but isn't anywhere near as good as 1986's Little Shop of Horrors.

10 'Tarantula' (1955)

"I knew Leo G. Carroll was over a barrel when Tarantula took to the hills."

Tarantula gets referenced in The Rocky Horror Picture Show's opening song, with one of the film's actors, Leo G. Carroll, being described as "over a barrel," essentially meaning helpless. It's easy to understand why, because ordinary tarantulas are frightening enough, but Tarantula has its characters pitted against an unnaturally giant one.

The film is as straightforward as its title. It provides a little entertainment for those who like their B-movies extra cheesy, but does start to feel a little stretched thin despite its brief runtime of 80 minutes. It's probably most interesting nowadays for featuring one of Clint Eastwood's earliest screen appearances, as the actor - then just 25 years old - appears as an unnamed jet pilot.

9 'Flash Gordon' (1936)

"And Flash Gordon was there in silver underwear."

Flash Gordon stands out from the other movies it's referenced alongside by not exactly being a feature film, in the traditional sense. It was a 13-part serial that had each of its chapters play for one week in theaters before a feature film started, with all the parts telling a continuous story that ends up running for just over four hours.

The title character is probably best known nowadays for the 1980 feature film version that serves to update this 1936 version, and Taika Waititi has also expressed interest in making another update/remake. When judged as a movie, Flash Gordon's length might make it difficult to watch for some, but it's certainly fun in small doses, and it's easy to see how it's influenced other iconic sci-fi movies.

8 'It Came from Outer Space' (1953)

"Then at a deadly pace, it came from outer space."

While "Science Fiction/Double Feature" mentions a deadly pace before name-dropping It Came from Outer Space, this ends up feeling a little misleading. It Came from Outer Space has what could charitably be described as patient pacing, because its story about aliens trying to control the population of a small town is a bit of a slow burn.

For viewers willing to stick with it, however, It Came from Outer Space does eventually pay off and deliver the goods, making it a pretty solid horror/sci-fi film overall. Its premise is comparable to 1956's Invasion of the Body Snatchers, which is admittedly better, but perhaps the it from outer space walked so the invading body snatchers could run.

7 'Doctor X' (1932)

"Dr. X will build a creature."

It's a little unclear whether the reference to "Dr. X" in "Science Fiction/Double Feature" is referencing the 1932 movie called Doctor X. There isn't any explicit creature-building in 1932's Doctor X, so "Dr. X" could be a reference to a generic doctor, or one whose surname is unknown. However, the comedic horror tone, look, and overall feel of Doctor X can be seen as referencing certain sets, characters, and humorous moments in The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Both films are also pretty out there thematically, with Doctor X being far more gruesome and upfront with its horror elements than most other horror movies of the time, thanks to it being released shortly before the Hays Code started restricting American filmmakers. The use of very early film color also gives it a distinct feeling visually, and it was directed by famed filmmaker Michael Curtiz, who's perhaps best-known today for being the director of the 1942 war/romance classic Casablanca.

6 'When Worlds Collide' (1951)

But "When worlds collide," said George Pal to his bride, "I'm going to give you some terrible thrills."

George Pal produced numerous B-movies throughout the 1950s and 1960s, with 1951's When World Collide being one of the most well-known of these. It's an old-school disaster movie about a planet and its star hurtling toward the Earth. With the destruction of the world inevitable, the only chance to save the human race is by sending a handful of people on a dangerous mission to land on the planet and begin a new life for humanity there.

It's a little silly and far-fetched, but it works wonders with its modest budget and ends up being a surprisingly enjoyable sci-fi movie. George Pal's bride, Zsoka Pal, was probably only referenced here because "bride" conveniently rhymed with "collide."

5 'Night of the Demon' (1957)

Dana Andrews said prunes gave him the runes.

Night of the Demon stands out among the other referenced movies because it's more of a horror/mystery film with some supernatural elements, rather than feeling like it belongs to the science-fiction genre. This is a little strange, considering the song is called "Science Fiction/Double Feature," but Night of the Demon gets a pass in any event simply because it's very good.

It's also sometimes called "Curse of the Demon," and follows a professor (played by Dana Andrews) investigating a strange cult that could have been involved in the death of a colleague. Perhaps prunes are referenced here for their laxative effect, linking to the idea that scary movies are sometimes described as films that can "cause people to s*** themselves." Or maybe there's a less crude reading. At least the "runes" part is clear: they're found in the film, and Night of the Demon is based on a short story called Casting the Runes.

4 'Forbidden Planet' (1956)

"Anne Francis stars in Forbidden Planet."

Shakespeare and science-fiction might not sound like they go together, but the classic sci-fi flick Forbidden Planet is actually inspired by the playwright's The Tempest. The plot sees a group of astronauts traveling to a distant planet in search of another crew of researchers that went missing, only to make a series of surprising discoveries while in space.

Old-school science-fiction doesn't get much more charming or endearing than Forbidden Planet, making it one of the best movies referenced at the start of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The reference in question is also delightfully simple: Anne Francis did indeed star in Forbidden Planet, and it was arguably the most iconic role of her career.

3 'The Day the Earth Stood Still' (1951)

"Michael Rennie was ill the day the earth stood still."

Robert Wise mastered numerous genres as a director, with the classic The Day the Earth Stood Still demonstrating his knack for sci-fi. It's a movie about aliens visiting Earth that isn't about explosions or action scenes. Instead, it's about an alien (plus a robot companion) coming to Earth to warn humanity to cease all wars or risk global destruction.

Michael Rennie plays the alien, Klaatu, who has a pretty rough time while trying to convince humanity to stop being violent. For his troubles, he's injured near the start of the movie, and temporarily killed near the end, ultimately getting better both times. If this can be defined as being ill, then the lyric does indeed check out.

2 'The Invisible Man' (1933)

"Claude Raines was the invisible man."

The first movie in a series that would go on to continually resurrect or reimagine its title character, The Invisible Man has aged better than most sci-fi/monster movies of its time. It starred Claude Raines in one of his most iconic roles, yet due to him being invisible for most of the movie, his face is rarely seen on-screen.

It's an incredibly fast-paced movie, mining a good deal of fun and entertainment value from having its main character be invisible, and packing it all into a movie that's just 71 minutes long. At its core, however, the story is a tragic one of a man pushing his science experiments too far, with the film inevitably being one that's both enjoyable and a little somber in equal measure.

1 'King Kong' (1933)

"Then something went wrong for Fay Wray and King Kong."

It's no contest, really. The original King Kong from 1933 isn't just the best movie referenced in "Science Fiction/Double Feature;" it's one of the greatest monster movies of all time, and gave birth to one of the most recognizable characters in film history. Watching it 90 years later, it's also remarkable how good it still looks, with the special effects continuing to look impressive in their own way (and it would have looked mind-blowing at the time).

But like many monster movies, it is a tragedy, and things do indeed go wrong for King Kong by the film's end, with Fay Wray playing the young woman Kong becomes infatuated with. It's fitting she gets name-dropped, because she was a legendary horror movie icon from the 1930s, and also had a role in the aforementioned Doctor X.

