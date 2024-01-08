Life for movie buffs has always been a waiting game. Cinephiles like us tend to measure a year in the life (not by love), but by that year's upcoming schedule of major movie release dates. The vast majority of our time is spent patiently waiting for our most anticipated movies of the year to finally hit the big screen. Therefore, the sweetest treat in the world of movie-going is, of course, the rare occasion on which two of the year's biggest cinematic events happen to fall on the same day.

On July 21st, 2023, Christopher Nolan's star-studded nuclear biopic Oppenheimer, and Greta Gerwig's ambitious fantastical meta-comedy Barbie were released in theaters nationwide. "Are you seeing Oppenheimer or Barbie?" became a popular Sophie's choice among movie fans. But if you're a true fan of cinema, you will simply reject that choice, and watch both movies back-to-back instead. Here are the most memorable moments in which the world was treated to not one, but two iconic movies on the same day in film history.

10 'Boyz n the Hood' & 'Point Break'

Close

The summer of 1991 boasted no shortage of blockbusters, with movies like Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, and City Slickers dominating the domestic box office for months on end. But on July 12, two completely dissimilar but equally influential movies about friendship and survival in America, from two young talented writer-directors, were released simultaneously. John Singleton's Boyz in The Hood and Kathryn Bigelow's Point Break cracked open the mold of their respective genres and expanded the possibilities of what modern dramas could look and feel like.

Boyz -- Singleton's feature debut -- established him immediately. The film earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Director, making him both the youngest and the first black nominee in Academy Awards History). Bigelow had already made a name for herself by 1991, after writing and directing a handful of excellent genre movies like Blue Steel and Near Dark. But after July 12, 1991, both filmmakers would solidify their spot in the cinematic landscape for decades to come. To this day, Boyz and Point Break are still considered everlasting classics.

Boyz n the Hood is available on Netflix

Point Break is available on Peacock

9 'Blade Runner' & 'The Thing'

Close

American science fiction/horror filmmaking may have peaked on June 25, 1982, when two epochal monuments of the genre hit theaters on the same exact day. Ridley Scott's cyberpunk urtext Blade Runner, and John Carpenter's vile and claustrophobic ode to paranoia, The Thing, occupy hallowed ground in the minds of movie fans today. But back in 1982, these two pillars of modern sci-fi bombed hard at the box office.

The fact that these two timeless achievements in filmmaking were met with relative indifference from the critics and the movie-going public alike, further proves the maxim that great works of art are often misunderstood and overlooked in their time. Folks in 1982 must not have known how good they had it. Luckily, the reputation of both movies has risen from cult classic, to universally acknowledged masterwork over the last forty years, despite their ignominious performances at the box office.

Blade Runner is available on Amazon

The Thing is available on Shudder

8 'Raising Arizona' & 'Evil Dead 2'

Close

Sam Raimi and the Coen Brothers go way back. They all even lived together for a time, along with future Raising Arizona stars Frances Mcdormand and Holly Hunter. By 1987 the three indie filmmakers had already collaborated on multiple projects together (Crime Wave, The Evil Dead). So March 13, 1987 -- aka the day that Raising Arizona and Evil Dead 2 were released concurrently -- must have felt like a full-circle moment for the trio of movie-mad pals.

Quentin Tarantino and Edgar Wright have both described what a supercharged thunder strike of raw creative inspiration these two movies provided for them back in 1987. Both are utterly unique, comedic genre-hybrids, made evergreen by their boundary-pushing camerawork (e.g. the elaborate dog chase in Arizona and the "Ash vs his own evil hand" set piece in Dead 2), a pair of unforgettable comedic lead performances by Nicholas Cage and Bruce Campbell, and the sheer strength of three directorial voices, that march exclusively to the beat of their own drum.

Raising Arizona is available on Apple TV

Evil Dead 2 is available on iNDIEFLIX

7 'Ghostbusters' & 'Gremlins'

Close

The summer of 1984 was truly the stuff of movie legend. Every subsequent month meant the release of a host of era-defining staples like The Karate Kid, Purple Rain, and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. But the absolute pinnacle of the summer movie season that year, came on Friday, June 8, when an irreverent duo of adult-friendly creature features came to movie theaters everywhere.

The cosmic pairing of Ivan Reitman's Ghostbusters, and Joe Dante's Gremlins is almost too good to be true. If nothing else, June 1984 was an incredible time for lovers of ghosts, gremlins, comedy, horror, and naughty yet crowd-pleasing movies that start with the letter "G". Rarely in Hollywood history have two summer movies walked the line between mass appeal popcorn entertainment, and a distinctly warped idiosyncratic sense of humor, so successfully. The fact that they shared a release date is borderline astonishing to consider today.

Ghostbusters is available on Fubo

Gremlins is available on Apple TV

6 'Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan' & 'Poltergeist'

Close

Just three weeks before the previously discussed "peak of American sci-fi/horror filmmaking," came another worthy example of that same lofty title. Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan was instantly heralded as not only a massive improvement over its predecessor, Star Trek The Motion Picture but among the greatest science fiction dramas of its time. Ricardo Montalban's Khan proved to be the greatest adversary in all the Star Trek canon, while William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy respectively delivered their finest performances as Kirk and Spock.

Poltergiest was nothing less than a game changer for modern horror movies. It was scorching-hot young horror director Tobe Hooper's follow-up to Texas Chainsaw Massacre, though evidence suggests that lead producer Steven Spielberg may deserve co-directing credits as well. Regardless, the movie became a huge hit in the summer of 1982, reaching #4 on the domestic box office charts and instantaneously solidifying its rightful place in the discussion for the best horror film of the 1980s.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan is available on Amazon

Poltergeist is available on Apple TV

5 'Spaceballs' & 'Full Metal Jacket'

Close

An unlikely union between two supreme masters of their craft took place on June 4, 1987. When Mel Brooks and Stanley Kubrick released Spaceballs and Full Metal Jacket, they spanned the proverbial spectrum of emotion -- from the patently ridiculous to the gravely serious. Despite outward appearances, there are actually some striking similarities between Spaceballs and Full Metal Jacket. For one, Kubrick does manage to capture some authentically hilarious moments of performance in FMJ (Vincent D'Onofrio barely containing real laughter as R. Lee Ermy excoriates him).

Conversely, Brook's central plot line for Spaceballs, concerning the Planet Druidia's endless consumption of all its natural resources, (while decidedly goofy) is an apt and predictive piece of environmentalist satire. Both movies feature powerful figures of authority who berate their subordinates without mercy (Rick Moranis as Dark Helmet and Ermy as Gny. Sgt. Hartman), both are endlessly quotable, and both are products of two genuine auteurs who consider every last frame of their movies with precise intention.

Spaceballs is available on Amazon

Full Metal Jacket is available on Apple TV

4 'Die Hard' & 'A Fish Called Wanda'

Close

The all-time one-two punch of a flawless comedy and a seminal action masterpiece, seeing Die Hard and A Fish Called Wanda on July 15, 1988, must have made for a riotous double-feature. These movies contain what are, quite possibly, the two greatest death scenes of the 1980s. They are as follows: Ken (Michael Palin) steamrolling Otto (Kevin Kline) into wet cement at the end of Wanda, and Hans Gruber's (Alan Rickman) precipitous fall from the 30th floor of Nakatomi Tower.

Die Hard was nominated for multiple Academy Awards, in the technical categories of sound, editing, and visual effects (snubbed in every other major category). As for Wanda's awards reception, screenwriter and star John Cleese received a nomination for best original screenplay, and Kline took home the Oscar for best-supporting actor, in a rare instance of the Academy actually rewarding a downright silly performance. One wonders if Kline's ostentatious armpit smell moment in Wanda, is the moment that sealed his fate on Oscar night.

Die Hard is available on Fubo

A Fish Called Wanda is available on Amazon

3 'Toy Story' & 'Casino'

Close

The holiday movie season of 1995 kicked off with two of the year's most critically acclaimed films; the debut feature from a company called Pixar Animation in Toy Story, and Martin Scorsese's tour de force crime epic Casino. While these two movies appealed to two very different demographics, they nevertheless explored similar themes of the joys and perils of the playground; from childhood (Andy's bedroom), to adulthood (Las Vegas).

Another key component that both movies share is the comedy stylings of the late great Don Rickles. The legendary insult comic played Mr. Potato Head in TS and Billy Sherbert in Casino, in one of the great "single weekend two-movie" turns that any character actor has had. Parents in 1995 (provided they were up for it), could have turned November 22 into a full day at the cinema: bring the kids to a Pixar matinée in the afternoon, then enjoy a bloody three-hour affair with Scorsese and Robert De Niro in the evening. What a time to be alive.

Toy Story is available on Disney+

Casino is available on Starz

2 '10 Things I Hate About You' & 'The Matrix

Close

1999 has been widely acknowledged as a landmark year in movie history. Perhaps the best thing about 1999 and the many movies it contained, was just how varied and deep the field of movies was. No matter the genre, rating, or tone, 1999 offered a bevy of quality movies for just about everyone. March 31, epitomized the year's incredible spirit of variety, with the release of two unassailable classics; Ten Things I Hate About You and The Matrix.

10 Things is a beloved, generational romantic comedy based on William Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew, made immortal in part, by Heath Ledger's iconic performance of Frankie Valli's "Can't Take My Eyes off You". The Matrix is... The Matrix. What else can be said about the Wachowski's game-changing Kung Fu, sci-fi magnum opus? Both these movies manage to be profoundly entertaining works of genre, while never talking down to their audiences or sacrificing a genuine sense of emotional reality in their heightened narratives.

10 Things I Hate About You is available on Disney+

The Matrix is available on Amazon

1 'Pulp Fiction & 'Hoop Dreams'

Close

Whether they were picking up a camera or bouncing a basketball, it's safe to say that after October 14, 1994 -- the day that Pulp Fiction and Hoop Dreams came out in theaters -- a generation of movie watchers left the theater with a newfound passion in their hearts. Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction and Lee Davis and Steve James's Hoop Dreams are towering milestones in 1990s American independent Cinema.

By following the lives of two young hoopers who are moving down parallel tracks of athletic success in the city of Chicago, and chronicling their respective journeys with an unprecedented level of intimacy and grace, Dreams effectively revolutionized the modern sports documentary. Aside from Pulp being Quentin Tarantino's official announcement as a superstar writer-director to be reckoned with, the film's stylistic influence on generations of filmmakers to come is simply beyond calculation. On October 14, 1994, two films came out that broke the mold. Filmmakers everywhere are still learning from the blueprint that they laid out.

Pulp Fiction is available on Amazon

Hoop Dreams is available on Fubo

Next: The 10 Best HBO Limited Series, According to Reddit