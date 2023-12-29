2023 was a gigantic year for the movies, from the massive success of Barbie and Oppenheimer, to excellent indies like Skinamarink, How to Blow Up a Pipeline and Past Lives. This year, audiences clamored for a theatrical experience, while showing that a great story is more important than brainless action. It's in this interesting cinematic landscape that we head into 2024, which already shows promise as an equally great year for the movies. 2024 will see the release of such highly-anticipated projects as Dune: Part Two and Deadpool 3, while also giving us the latest films from directors like Bong Joon-ho, Luca Guadagnino, and George Miller. We'll go back into the world of Inside Out, return to the original vampire story with Nosferatu, and sing along with Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga.

2024 is already shaping up to be a wild, packed year full of great films. Let's take a look at some of our most anticipated titles for the upcoming year.

'Argylle'

February 2

Matthew Vaughn has described Argylle as "a great date movie," and that's something the world needs more of. Arriving in theaters in the United States and the United Kingdom on February 2, 2024, Argylle stars Bryce Dallas Howard as the world-famous spy novelist Elly Conway, who finds herself thrust into the world of espionage when one of her novels gets a little too close the real-life activities of a crime syndicate. Luckily, she doesn't have to face certain death alone, as Aiden Wilde (Sam Rockwell)—an actual spy—shows up to protect Elly and her adorable scene-stealing feline Alfie. Vaughn has taken an unconventional route with the film's marketing, ensuring that the trailer only showcases scenes from the first twenty-eight minutes of the film, in addition to releasing an Elly Conway novel, written by a ghostwriter, which is the first in a planned series of novels. If you're afraid of spoilers, fear not! The forthcoming novel might be the first in the in-world novels Conway pens about Agent Argylle (Henry Cavill), but the movie is actually based around the events of a latter Conway novel. Vaughn has a long history of delivering delightfully fun and off-beat popcorn flicks, and with Argylle's star-studded cast (which includes Samuel L. Jackson, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, Sofia Boutella, and more) it seems like he has another crowd-pleaser ready for moviegoers. — Maggie Lovitt

'Dune: Part Two'

March 1

Denis Villeneuve’s first Dune movie was a magnificent feat in its own right, with its stunning dreamlike visuals, booming score, and epic scope. That being said, the complaint that it was only half a movie was true, whether you want to admit it or not. From everything that we’ve seen so far, it looks like Dune: Part Two will live up to the momentous amount of hype surrounding it. Not only do we have exciting new additions like Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Léa Seydoux, and acting legend Christopher Walken, but we’ll also finally get to Timothée Chalamet ride a sandworm. While many were disappointed that the film was booted off the 2023 movie schedule, Dune: Part Two will inevitably be the first must-see movie of 2024. — Nate Richard

'Mickey 17'

March 29

Bong Joon-Ho is back folks and this time, he's bringing Robert Pattinson along for another fascinating ride. The master of entertaining features that leave you enthralled and raging at the confines of capitalism, Bong Joon-Ho's latest feature is currently shrouded in mystery beyond the fact that it's based on a novel and that its cast includes heavy-hitters like Steven Yeun and Toni Colette. Such restraint in available info just makes the project all the more enticing, though, especially since Bong Joon-Ho's previous forays into high-concept sci-fi entertainment resulted in movies like The Host and Snowpiercer. It'll also be a treat to see what wonders Pattinson does working under such an iconic auteur given his track record of delivering unforgettable work when partnered up with master artists like Robert Eggers or the Safdie Brothers. Buckle up folks, Bong Joon-Ho seems prepared to deliver something truly special with his big post-Parasite directorial effort. —Lisa Laman

'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire'

April 12

The fifth installment in Legendary’s epic MonsterVerse franchise, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, isn’t due out until April 12, 2024 — but luckily, we’ve already gotten the first trailer for the highly anticipated creature feature. After introducing both Godzilla and King Kong in separate films, the two squared off in 2021’s Godzilla Vs. Kong, but the next sequel is set to see the pair of titans team up to fight a more dangerous threat than either has ever seen.

When Kong found a home in hollow Earth at the end of the last film, little did he know he’d have to fight for his place there — and presumably to keep the monsters within from destroying the world above. On the human side of things, Godzilla x Kong will see Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle returning in their previous roles from the franchise, while Dan Stevens, Rachel House, Alex Ferns, Fala Chen, and Mercy Cornwall join for the first time. In addition to a new enemy, the monster movie will feature plenty of terrifying new creatures and high stakes for our favorite smash bros. —Sam Coley

'Challengers'

April 26

Director Luca Guadagnino has been behind some of the boldest films within the last decade — from Call Me By Your Name to the Suspiria remake to Bones and All, each of the titles he’s become more prominently known for have their own distinct story, yet are packed to the brim with identifying facets of intimacy that only Guadagnino can render on-screen. It’s one of the reasons I, personally, have been eagerly awaiting his latest film, Challengers, which was delayed to an April 2024 premiere as a consequence of this year’s SAG-AFTRA strike — but sometimes, anticipation can make the end result even sweeter, and the hope is that this romantic dramedy will deliver an absolute serve.

Zendaya, who also serves as a producer on the film, inhabits a character we’ve never seen from her before in Tashi, a tennis wunderkind who finds herself torn between two of her fellow players, Patrick (Josh O’Connor) and Art (Mike Faist). From the previews we’ve been afforded so far, Zendaya’s Tashi is an unabashed competitor, full of drive and ambition — until an injury dashes her hopes for a longer career, and she’s forced to engineer her husband’s victories from the sidelines. It’s a story that takes place over a span of several years, as Tashi, Patrick, and Art’s orbits collide when they’re young, only for life to send them spiraling out into different trajectories until fate aligns them once more. It’s not only poised to be Guadagnino’s most ambitious project yet; paired with a score from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, it’s gearing up to be a smashing success. —Carly Lane

'Civil War'

April 26

In recent years, A24 has become a leader in some of the most original, distinct and innovative films. Gaining a strong reputation for pushing the envelope in diverse storytelling, the studio is set to release Civil War from 28 Days Later director Alex Garland during the 2024 election year as a cautionary tale of America’s growing divisions. While the world is dealing with a looming populist fascism and broken ideologies, Civil War heightens those fears by manifesting them into a feature under two hours about a fictional U.S. in the middle of armed conflict. Starring Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Nick Offerman, Wagner Moura and Cailee Spaeny, Civil War tells the story of a group of reporters journeying across the country amid an intense civil war. Through their struggle to survive, a dystopian society unfolds with a dictatorship government filled with extremist militias that perpetuate political violence.

With Garland’s penchant for creating smart and sharp sci-fi allegories of a world gone mad with rage and fear, the zeal Civil War looks to ignite is chilling and no doubt, haunting. Though it isn’t a horror movie, the war-torn tableau of America has the potential to be one as it aligns strongly with today’s social climate through some deeply disturbing political ideologies pushing anti-agendas. From the looks of the trailer, Civil War is going to be an intense and shocking film that could sit with audiences well after the credits. —Tania Hussain

'The Fall Guy'

May 3

If Shane Black’s The Nice Guys didn’t convince you that Ryan Gosling is one of the best comedic leading men Hollywood has, then his turn in this year’s Barbie almost certainly sealed the deal — and lucky for us, he seems poised to continue that streak. The Fall Guy, David Leitch’s take on the classic ’80’s television series, hits theaters in May, the story of a stuntman who finds himself embroiled in mystery when the leading man in his movie vanishes. But this isn’t another version of The Equalizer: Gosling seems fully prepped to continue the streak he started on The Nice Guys, as a capable but pretty goofy hero whose cow eyes for his film’s director (Emily Blunt) threaten to throw him off course entirely. With a supporting cast that also includes Hannah Waddingham, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Winston Duke, among others, The Fall Guy seems poised to be one of next summer’s biggest blockbusters, proof that not every hero has to be serious to win the audience’s hearts. — Maggie Boccella

'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'

May 24

In 2015, Australian director George Miller unleashed Mad Max: Fury Road onto the world, revitalizing his dormant post-apocalyptic franchise and setting a new bar for how much elegant chaos could be conceivably jammed into a single movie. Nine years later, he’s set to do it again with Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, a spinoff prequel that tracks the early life of Fury Road’s fearless rogue Imperator. The film comes with some risks: There’s no Max, for one. The time jump backward means Anya Taylor-Joy is stepping into the title role, replacing the iconic Charlize Theron. And while past Mad Max films have always served as a partial reinvention of what came before, Furiosa looks to be very much of a piece with Fury Road. It's even bringing back that film’s villain, Immortan Joe, and his army of War Boys. But even if it does end up being just more of Fury Road, who’s really going to complain? (Certainly not me!) At age 78, Miller remains one of cinema’s most exciting directors. Taylor-Joy has her own brand of ferocity that seems to fit the role. And we’ve even got Thor himself, Australia’s own Chris Hemsworth, entering the fray with a fake nose and scraggly facial hair that makes us think he’s going to fit right in. For four decades now, Miller’s scarred and fiery wasteland has served as one of cinema’s most riveting worlds. Action junkies should be thrilled to journey back any time he wants to take us. — Robert Brian Taylor

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'

May 24

When 20th Century Studios’ Planet of the Apes reboot franchise first launched over a decade ago, it might have been difficult to foresee just how wildly successful it would become — not only for reinvigorating this sci-fi universe, but for lending further legitimacy to the profession of motion-capture acting. Caesar wouldn’t have worked nearly as well without Andy Serkis inhabiting the role of the ape who ascends to rule over humans, and the addition of mo-cap performances also gave new depth to characters and effectively made the Planet of the Apes world that much richer.

Now, with next year’s Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Wes Ball takes up the mantle of director for a film set around 300 years after Caesar’s journey memorably (and tearfully) concluded. Things look even more different than they did after the apes were first led to their paradise; humans have regressed to a state of feral existence, and Caesar’s teachings have been corrupted by a chimpanzee named Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand), who has swayed many of the apes to his cause with his discovery of technology. Yet another chimp, Noa (Owen Teague), finds himself in league with an unexpected ally in human Mae (The Witcher’s Freya Allan) in order to align apes and humans together once and for all. It’s been a thrill to live in this world for three films already, and based on the teasers we’ve seen so far, I absolutely cannot wait to return to the Planet of the Apes for another installment of this epic story. —Carly Lane

'Ballerina'

June 7

Set between John Wick: Chapter 3 and John Wick: Chapter 4, Ballerina is poised to introduce audiences to a new badass assassin within the ever-expanding world of John Wick. Ana de Armas stars as the titular ballerina-turned-assassin, Rooney, who is out for revenge after her entire family is murdered. Since Ballerina proceeds

Keanu Reeves' alleged final outing as John Wick in John Wick: Chapter 4, fans of the character can expect him to make an appearance in the new film—which we exclusively revealed back in 2022. In addition to de Armas and Reeves, Ballerina is an all-star cast with Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus, and Ian McShane—some of whom are reprising their beloved John Wick roles. As the John Wick universe continues to expand, both with Ballerina and The Continental, Chad Stahleski has taken more of a backseat role as a producer on Ballerina, with Len Wiseman stepping in to direct the script penned by Shay Hatten. —Maggie Lovitt

'Inside Out 2'

June 14

2024 starts with Pixar at an odd place. Their most recent film, 2023's Elemental, seemed like it was going to be a bomb at the box office, before slowly becoming the highest-grossing film by the studio in half a decade. The film before that, 2022's Lightyear, was the first financially disappointing sequel from Pixar, while their recent original projects, Turning Red, Luca, and Soul, went directly to Disney+ (even though they'll be finally receiving a theatrical release in early 2024 as well). Right now in regards to Pixar, it seems like sure things are becoming an uncertainty, while original projects are starting to once again show their worth. So what does all of this mean for their latest sequel, Inside Out 2?

Inside Out 2 takes us back inside the mind of Riley, who is now a teenager and dealing with all sorts of new emotions, including Anxiety (voiced by Maya Hawke). Taking over directorial duties from Pete Docter is Pixar story supervisor and member of the Pixar Senior Creative Team, Kelsey Mann, while co-writer of the first film, Meg LeFauve, takes over sole writing duties for the sequel. Also interesting is that while Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, and Lewis Black will be returning as Joy, Sadness, and Anger, respectively, Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling will not be returning as Fear and Disgust after a pay dispute, and will be replaced by Tony Hale and Liza Lapira. Inside Out quickly became one of Pixar's most beloved properties, and one of the few animated films ever to get an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. It's been a while since Pixar has had a bonafide blockbuster hit, but Inside Out 2 could break the recent mold. —Ross Bonaime

'A Quiet Place: Day One'

June 28

With two horror hits in the books, the A Quiet Place franchise is set to take audiences back to the day it all began with A Quiet Place: Day One. Fans got a glimpse of that fateful day at the beginning of A Quiet Place 2 before the rest of the film takes place not long after the events of the original. However, the third film will serve as a spin-off from its predecessors following a new set of survivors in the earliest days of the invasion. While not much has been revealed about the plot yet, Day One is expected to answer some long held questions about the alien creatures and how they wiped out so much of humanity in under 100 days.

This will also be the first installment that will not feature John Krasinski and wife Emily Blunt. Don’t worry though, Day One still has an all-star cast that will certainly keep audiences on the edge of our seats. All established horror actors themselves, the film will feature Lupita Nyong’o (Us), Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things), and Alex Wolff (Hereditary) in the lead roles. Krasinski also won’t be returning to direct the prequel, however, he leaves it in the capable hands of Pig director Michael Sarnoski. —Sam Coley

'Twisters'

July 19

As someone who aspired to be Dr. Jo Harding as a kid and disappoint my parents by becoming a storm chaser, Twister was my Citizen Kane. Maybe that’s too extreme, but the 1996 classic definitely left all of us with a little rosebud of our own after the white-knuckle blockbuster blasted through the box office. Bringing high-concept special effects mimicking realism with a pulse-quickening storyline, Twister was in a league of its own. Naturally, the movie has been caught in the reins of Hollywood’s reboot renaissance and will get its own standalone movie with a completely original story come next summer.

While this might scare some diehards, the upcoming Twisters from Minari director Lee Isaac Chung has been top secret with little to no details shared — that is until now. Starring Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar Jones, the film won’t necessarily feature any throwbacks to the original, but the stars and screenwriter Mark L. Smith (The Revenant) have since shared in numerous interviews that it will cover the same universal themes the original covered. But filmed almost 30 years later means the special effects will be far more heightened, showing us intricate and complex details about these dangerous storms and tornados. Factor in global warming and all we’ve learned in terms of our evolving weather, and we can guarantee the whirlwind forecast of powerlessness in the face of catastrophic forces will offer audiences a strong, well-deserved update to the original. —Tania Hussain

'Deadpool 3'

July 26

Oh hi there, you’re reading the blurb for Deadpool 3. That’s right, we’re breaking the fourth wall for this one. Ryan Reynolds was born to play Wade Wilson, the titular Merc with a Mouth who spews sarcastic quips and outrageous one-liners as fast as he waves around Bea and Arthur (his katanas, of course). This very R-rated franchise is a breath of crass air in the typically squeaky clean world of Marvel, and the third installment is set to give us something we never thought we’d be fortunate enough to get on the big screen: a true Wolverine and Deadpool collab.

That’s right! Hugh Jackman is clawing his way back to his iconic X-Men character. But before you freak out, this takes place before the events of Logan, so the bittersweet ending to James Mangold’s film still stands. If Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds teaming up in comic book-accurate suits wasn’t enough to get you excited, then Jennifer Garner reprising her role as Elektra certainly will be. Plus, The Crown and A Murder at the End of the World star Emma Corrin makes their Marvel debut as a mystery villain, as well as Succession’s Matthew MacFadyen in an unknown role. Ah, we can just feel Wolverine’s disdain for Deadpool now! —Emily Bernard

'Alien: Romulus'

August 16

The last few days of 2023 still see no sign of an Alien: Covenant sequel being made, and to put it plainly, that’s just terrible. Ridley Scott spent a good chunk of the 2010s carving out an odd, divisive corner of the Alien universe, one that was filled with ancient Lovecraftian horror and bizarrely heady themes for this franchise. Best of all, we had Michael Fassbender delivering some of his best work as the icy, mischievous android, David. Now, the series is leaving all of this behind and heading in a new direction without Scott directing. And for what? What are we getting instead? Oh… an Alien movie from Fede Álvarez? Alright, sign me up.

Like Prometheus, Alien: Romulus is taking the series down a new path, introducing characters that we’ve never met before, and (hopefully), doing something new. It’ll be fun to watch a Xenomorph run around and kill people like always, but given that this is the ninth installment, they’ll have to reinvent the wheel somehow. If this is just a slasher movie with Xenomorph(s), then at least Álvarez is the one manning the wheel. This is the same guy that delivered the brutal 2013 Evil Dead remake, as well as the classic 2010s thriller, Don’t Breathe, so in terms of horror, we have absolutely nothing to worry about. We don’t know much else about Romulus aside from the fact that it’s set between Alien and Aliens, but… we also don’t need to know more. All you need to know is that Fede Álvarez is making an Alien movie (one that stars Priscilla’s Cailee Spaeny!). With that in mind, you best believe that we’ll all be there when this thing hits theaters in August. —Sam Williamson

'Beetlejuice 2'

September 6

Betelgeuse, Betelgeuse, Betelgeuse is back baby! After a long and arduous development process, Beetlejuice 2, directed by Tim Burton, hits the big screen on September 6, 2024. Michael Keaton is set to reprise his role as the sleazy bio-exterminator alongside newcomer Jenna Ortega who will be playing Lydia Deetz’s (Winona Ryder) daughter. Catherine O’Hara will also return as Delia Deetz. While the original hit was a critical and commercial success that has since sparked a few different follow-up productions including a Tony Award-nominated Broadway Musical, getting this sequel off the ground has been trying to say the least. Burton announced that he’d finally finished shooting the sequel in November 2023. Will this legacy sequel revive audiences’ adoration for this classic Keaton character? Will Betelgeuse grace the screen for a longer duration than he did in the ‘80s original? Only time will tell… —Rebecca Landman

'Joker: Folie à Deux'

October 4

In 2019, director Todd Phillips proved he was much more than the Hangover trilogy when he directed and co-wrote Joker, the heart-wrenching, disturbing, and nuanced origin story for the iconic Batman villain. Joaquin Phoenix’s performance as Arthur Fleck was unlike any portrayal of the eventual Clown Prince of Crime and earned him a well-deserved Oscar for Best Actor. There are plenty of storylines from DC Comics to continue beyond one movie, but Joker, in many ways, felt self-contained and complete. (Or so it seemed).

Now four years later, Phoenix and Phillips are coming back with the sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux. (The title is French for “madness for two,” which refers to the mental illness that involves two people sharing psychosis.) The follow-up film’s specific plot details have largely been kept under wraps, save for a few major details. Lady Gaga heads to Gotham City as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, the psychiatrist who falls in love with the villain and later takes on the title Harley Quinn. Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener also join the cast, along with the return of Zazie Beetz. Oh, and one more thing: it’s a musical. —Emily Bernard

'Gladiator 2'

November 22

Despite being 86 years old, Ridley Scott doesn’t seem to be slowing down, and why should he, the man is a filmmaking icon. Gladiator 2, the long-awaited sequel to his 2001 Best Picture winner, trades in Russell Crowe for another outstanding ensemble of actors including Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, and two-time Academy Award winner Denzel Washington. Scott may not be the most consistent director in the business when it comes to quality, he’s directed some all-time classics but has also turned in his fair share of misfires. We won’t know for a while where Gladiator 2 will land on the pendulum, but one thing is for certain, it's a movie that will need to be seen on the biggest screen possible. —Nate Richard

'Wicked: Part One'

November 27

It is truly shocking that we got movie versions of Dear Evan Hansen and Cats before we ever saw the Braodway blockbuster Wicked on the big screen, but here we are. But at the end of 2024, we will be getting Part One of Wicked (why this story can be told every night on stage in one sitting, yet the film has to be seen in two parts, I guess we'll have to see). Coming from Step Up 2: The Streets, Crazy Rich Asians, and In the Heights director Jon M. Chu, Wicked is essentially the origin story for the Wicked Witch of the West, played by Cynthia Erivo. This adaptation boasts an impressive cast, which includes Ariana Grande as Galinda Upland (aka Glinda the Good), Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Bowen Yang, and in a perfect bit of casting, Jeff Goldblum as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz. As we've seen in recent years, musical adaptations can be very good (Steven Spielberg's West Side Story) or very, very bad (again, Cats), but given the team behind this one, Wicked: Part One seems like one of the good ones. —Ross Bonaime

'The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim'

December 13

For twenty-odd years, December has always felt synonymous with The Lord of the Rings, and December 2024 is about to bring back all of those emotions with the brand-new animated movie The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. While The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has brought a lot of joy to Tolkien fans on the small screen as it explores the appendices, The War of the Rohirrim is the first project connected to Peter Jackson's trilogy since The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King. Set 261 years before the events of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, the animated film tells the story of Helm Hammerhand (Brian Cox)—the legendary King of Rohan who faces off against an army of Dunlendings, led by the ruthless Wulf (Luke Pasqualino). The War of the Rohirrim will also see Miranda Otto reprise her role as Éowyn, narrating the harrowing events of the film. The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will be released in the United States on December 13, 2024 — Maggie Lovitt

'Mufasa: The Lion King'

December 20

In recent years, Disney has found some fascinating directors to work on their live-action remakes of animated classics. A Ghost Story and The Green Knight director David Lowery has made Pete's Dragon and Peter Pan & Wendy; Craig Gillespie of I, Tonya fame directed Cruella; and, yes, Guy Ritchie made their 2019 take on Aladdin. But one of the most curious hires for these remakes has got to be Barry Jenkins, director of Moonlight, If Beale Street Could Talk, and The Underground Railroad, who is making his first film in six years with Mufasa: The Lion King. Some of the best live-action remakes coming out of Disney have had impressive directors putting their own spin on beloved properties (see above titles for examples), and Jenkins seems to be doing that, in this story about the rise of Mufasa in the Pride Lands. The Underground Railroad's Aaron Pierre will voice the young Mufasa, while Kelvin Harrison Jr. plays the younger Scar, while Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, and John Kani will reprise their roles as Pumbaa, Timon, and Rafiki. It's been too long since we've had a new film by Jenkins, and it sounds like it's going to be completely unlike anything the director has done before. —Ross Bonaime

'Nosferatu'

December 25

Taking a crack at a horror masterpiece that was almost lost to time, Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu is another film that has been discussed for years and carries a whole lot of expectations with it. The director has previously said he is pushing himself with this one and it honestly would demand nothing less considering the legacy that it is now carrying on. The second remake of the original 1922 film, which was an adaptation of Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel Dracula even as it couldn’t proclaim to be one, it is all about the iconic vampire Count Orlok (Bill Skarsgård) who is about to be unleashed on an unsuspecting world. Also starring Willem Dafoe, who previously embodied the character himself in the fascinating 2000 film Shadow of the Vampire though is instead now playing vampire hunter Professor Albin Eberhart Von Franz, it is one of those films that has the weight of decades of cinema history to contend with even as our relationship to the vampire has changed in just the past few years on screen. Whatever this new incarnation becomes, we are ready to feast on all it has to offer. —Chase Hutchinson

'Kind of Kindness'

TBA

Not much is known about Kinds of Kindness, but after the excellent Poor Things, all we really need to know is that Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone are collaborating yet again. What we do know is that Kinds of Kindness is an anthology film written by Lanthimos along with his The Killing of a Sacred Deer, The Lobster, and Dogtooth co-writer Efthimis Filippou. In addition to Stone, Kind of Kindness also features Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe (who reportedly was slapped by Stone 20 times for a scene), Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie, and Hunter Schafer. Who knows what bonkers ideas Kinds of Kindness has in store for us, but all we need to know is that, thankfully, Lanthimos doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon. —Ross Bonaime

'MaXXXine'

TBA

Ti West shocked us all when he brought X to Sundance last year and revealed that not only was it the first part of a trilogy, but that it’s sequel/prequel Pearl had been filmed in tandem with the first. Following Mia Goth’s haunting end credits scene in Pearl audiences were treated to a teaser for the final part of the trio, with MaXXXine heading to Hollywood for a flashy 80s slasher. Exploring the horror genre through the lens of when each film is set, each movie in the X trilogy feels distinctly different from the last, but shares the connective tissue of West’s unique point of view and Goth’s earth-shattering performances.

Goth is set to return once again in the titular role as the final girl from the first film sets off to make her starlet dreams come true in LA’s burgeoning adult film industry. Where Pearl showed a different side Goth’s titular antagonist, MaXXXine will see the actress transform once again as she, no doubt, offers another terrifyingly psychological performance. Goth has promised that the final film will have the highest stakes of the whole trilogy. And with Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Lilly Collins, Halsey, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon filling out the rest of the cast, we’re already on the edge of our seats waiting to see how it all ends. —Sam Coley

'Megalopolis'

TBA

Though it is hard to believe that it is finally almost here after being discussed for decades, the great director Francis Ford Coppola’s long-awaited passion project Megalopolis remains top of mind when looking ahead to upcoming 2024 films. The year began with reports about it being potentially in peril, which the director himself disputed, and has now ended with one of the film’s stars, Adam Driver, saying that it is “wild, imaginative, and epic.” Considering that Coppola’s past films have often been rather chaotic productions, with the astounding Apocalypse Now getting a whole documentary capturing this in the equally great Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse, all of this has only increased the anticipation for whatever it ends up being. Described as being an epic science fiction drama, it centers on an architect seeking to rebuild New York City as a utopia following a disaster. Whether the film itself ends up being a disaster of its own remains to be seen, but if there is anyone who can make something magnificent in the eye of a chaotic storm, it would be Coppola. —Chase Hutchinson