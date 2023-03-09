Recently, news broke that The Super Mario Bros. Movie would be opening two days earlier than expected in North America (in addition to various other international territories). This meant that this motion picture would now be opening on Wednesday, April 5 rather than Friday, April 7. In the grand scheme of things, this isn’t a massive shift, especially for a family-oriented movie that was always bound to make most of its business on Saturday and Sunday. However, The Super Mario Bros. Movie opening on a Wednesday is a throwback to what used to be a norm for big-budget movie releases. In the past, Wednesday was a regular spot to launch a big tentpole release, though, over the last decade or so, that’s faded away enough to make this new release date for The Super Mario Bros. Movie stand out like a sore thumb.

Why Do Movies Open on a Friday?

It's unclear, doing a bit of research, just when movies began opening on Fridays. As late as 1930, a title like Whoopee! began its North American theatrical run on the first Sunday of October. However, by the end of the decade, titles like The Wizard of Oz were debuting on Fridays, a date that just makes sense for launching new theatrical features. Going out on Friday allows motion pictures to play throughout the entire weekend, which is often the only time the general populace had time to even go to the movies. With the introduction of television in the 1950s, Friday became extra special as a place to launch big-screen offerings since it became another way to differentiate cinema from televised storytelling. There were new ABC and NBC programs launching every day of the week (including Fridays), but there was only one day of the week new movies would typically open.

The way we distribute, watch, and market movies has changed drastically throughout the decades, but this Friday launchpad has remained quite consistent. After all, most Americans still only have the opportunity to go to the movies on the weekend, which hasn’t shifted since the 1930s. Even streamers have traditionally taken cues from this age-old practice and launched new original movies on Fridays as opposed to other days of the week. Still, even with this style of releasing being so common, movies have often opted to drop on other points in the week. Sometimes, like at the end of December or November, it’s to take advantage of big holidays. Other times, though, other factors inform movies opening on other parts of the week and especially on Wednesday.

Why Did Movies Start to Open on Wednesdays?

Because Box Office Mojo, as part of its October 2019 redesign, put information like “biggest opening weekends for movies that didn’t open on a Friday” behind a costly paywall to make more money for Amazon, it’s difficult for the general public to gain information on the biggest opening weekends for movies that didn’t open on a Friday or to trace when this trend really took off in popularity.

However, much of its popularity can be traced back to (what else) Star Wars, specifically, Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Though far from the first blockbuster ever to open on a Wednesday outside of a holiday weekend, this initial Star Wars prequel did establish the reasoning for why many studios opted to release their movies two days early. At the 1999 edition of Showest, a convention for movie theaters (today called CinemaCon), George Lucas took the stage to announce that The Phantom Menace would be debuting theatrically on Wednesday, May 19 rather than its original May 21 release date. His reason for adjusting the date just two months before its premiere? He wanted all the Star Wars geeks to see the movie first and then give families more room to see it on Saturday and Sunday.

The plan seemed to work quite nicely, as The Phantom Menace built on all its pre-release hype to deliver a massive five-day opening, the biggest in history at that moment. Debuting on Wednesday also didn’t seem to dilute its three-day debut much, since The Phantom Menace still amassed a then-hearty $64.4 million over the Friday-Sunday period. If this release date maneuver was good enough for Star Wars, it was good enough for everybody else. In the following decade, countless blockbusters would opt for Wednesday launches that, ideally, would allow a wide range of people to watch a big blockbuster and get good word-of-mouth spread around.

Among the most notable instances of this trend was Shrek 2, which became the first movie in history to exceed $100 million on its opening weekend that did not premiere on a Friday. Meanwhile, the Harry Potter saga would begin opening on Wednesdays to allow its massive fanbase earlier access to new installments with Order of the Phoenix in July 2007. To cap off the decade, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen opened in late June and scored what still appears to be the biggest opening weekend in history for a film that did not premiere on a Friday with a sizeable $108.9 million haul. Studios were having their cake and eating it too by getting such big Wednesday launches without damaging their opening weekends in the process. Life was good.

When Did the Wednesday Release Day Trend Stop?

By the early 2010s, like a switch getting flipped, Hollywood seemed to immediately backtrack from its fascination with Wednesday openings unless it was a holiday weekend. There doesn’t seem to be one single title responsible for stopping this trend, but rather a collection of movies that tipped the scales away from this style of release. In the early 2010s, titles like Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part Two, The Dark Knight Rises, and The Avengers all hit unprecedented $160+ million opening weekends at the domestic box office. Each of them opened on a Friday and none of them could have reached those financial highs if they’d burned off demand with a Wednesday launch. It was now an arms race to see who could deliver the next big three-day opening weekend, which meant Wednesday launches had to go.

There’s also the awkward fact that Hollywood hasn’t stopped releasing big movies before Friday…technically. In the wake of the 2012 Aurora, Colorado tragedy, Hollywood studios began pushing late-night screenings of their movies from 12:01 AM on Friday to the preceding Thursday night. What initially started as just 9:00 PM Thursday showings has now become 2:00 or 3:00 PM showings that begin on Thursday afternoon. All movies practically open on Thursday now (some ads will even count down to Thursday as a movie’s “proper” release date), but they’re still referred to as “Thursday night screenings." This has further negated the need for traditional Wednesday openings.

With Digital Projection, It's Much Easier to Have Multiple Screenings

Also, even as someone who is ride-or-die for old-school 35mm projection, I must begrudgingly admit that the ubiquity of digital projection tools in movie theaters has removed some obstacles that necessitated the need for Wednesday theatrical launches. The costs and labor associated with traditional film projection ensured there was a very limited amount of screenings you could possibly have for a film. Decades later, that problem has been eased with digital projection, which has allowed for things like Avengers: Endgame to be played all day on countless screens on opening weekend. This doesn’t negate other problems with digital projection or even quell any concern about big studio releases being so ubiquitous in theaters. However, it does reflect why studios are now less wary of people not being able to access a theatrical movie on its three-day opening weekend, especially since the Wednesday opening method fell out of favor just as Avatar made digital projection so popular at the start of the 2010s.

Even Super Mario Bros., which is now opening on Wednesday, April 5, isn’t really a total return to the days of Revenge of the Fallen and The Phantom Menace since it’s only opening a bit earlier because it’s debuting on Easter weekend. Movies typically launch on Wednesdays if their debut coincides with a big holiday weekend so that they don’t get trampled or ignored during big feasts or celebrations. For movies released outside of those kinds of weekends, it’s doubtful that we’ll be seeing scores of features released on Wednesday again any time soon, especially since Hollywood has become even more and more obsessed with the three-day opening weekend box office in the last 20 years. After all, despite The Phantom Menace helping to popularize this trend, can you imagine any of the Disney Star Wars movies being released on any other day than Friday?