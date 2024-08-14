A point of heavy controversy, the remake is a filmmaking tool that feels to be in its hottest moment right now. For better or for worse, the promise of an already established fanbase and guaranteed ticket sales is too much for executives to turn down, leading to a current cinematic climate that is inundated with reboots, remakes, and homages. Because of the market's saturation, many can get frustrated with the number of remakes, recoiling as soon as a studio announces another.

Alas, the remake's poor reputation can cloud many people's judgment, with many in recent memory well worth their time. In fact, in the 21st century, several remakes stand not only as fantastic examples of the style but as better than their predecessors. From Academy Award winners to box office behemoths, some of the current century's top film names have been remakes. So, with all that in mind, here is a look at the 10 best movie remakes of the 21st century, ranked.

10 'Vanilla Sky' (2001)

Directed by Cameron Crowe

Not every remake is the retelling of a major box office flop, with Vanilla Sky inspired by Alejandro Amenábar's 1997 Spanish film Open Your Eyes. It was Open Your Eyes' success as a story that made it almost impossible not to remake it in Hollywood, with one of the biggest stars in the world leading the ensemble. The film follows Tom Cruise as David Aames, a wealthy magazine publishing magnate who tragically becomes disfigured following a car crash, leaving his once privileged life thrown into an existential crisis.

To be able to accurately adapt a foreign-language feature is no small feat, with the task of finding the cultural nuances and molding them for a new audience certainly challenging. Alas, Cameron Crowe and his team succeed and then some, with a moving, thought-provoking tale that neatly captures the twisted ups and downs of modern life. Vanilla Sky encourages you to sit back, think, and try a new perspective, or, as Jason Lee's Brian Shelby so eloquently puts it, "Just remember, the sweet is never as sweet without the sour."

9 'The Invisible Man' (2020)

Directed by Leigh Whannell

A movie sadly hidden by the 2020 COVID pandemic, this classic remake deserves much more attention than it has received. Adapted from the 1933 movie of the same name as well as H.G. Wells' original 1897 novel, The Invisible Man follows Elisabeth Moss' Cecilia, who, after learning her abusive ex-boyfriend has ended his own life, tries to start afresh. However, when strange occurrences begin to plague Cecilia, her thoughts turn to the potential supernatural nature of her tormentor and who he really might be.

This horror remake is the perfect example of how to take old themes and evolve them for a modern audience. Unlike the original, which is an unquestionable masterwork in its own right, Leigh Whannell's adaptation is much more interested in the vile and abusive undertones of this story, with Cecilia's experience relatable to many in every way except the supernatural. Moss is at her very best, managing to neatly toe the line between scream queen and detailed drama, as The Invisible Man is equal parts deafening social commentary and brilliantly crafted horror.

8 'A Star is Born' (2018)

Directed by Bradley Cooper

One of the most remade movies of all time was always going to get a major 21st-century addition. Starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, with the latter directing, A Star is Born follows Cooper's aged and alcoholic musician Jack as he takes the aspiring young Ally (Gaga) under his wing.

The many other versions of this movie, including the 1932 original inspiration, What Price Hollywood?, take different spins on the central narrative. Originally interested in a budding young actor, it was the 1976 Barbra Streisand version that would make the change to music, although this Cooper interpretation benefits from a much more immersive central romance than its predecessor. Gaga and Cooper are a match made in heaven, with this one of the best soundtracks in 21st-century cinema as well as one of the best remakes.

7 'The Ring' (2002)

Directed By: Gore Verbinski

Horror is one of Japanese cinema's best genres, with Hollywood trying and often failing to recapture its technical genius. However, in 2002, a remake of Hideo Nakata's 1998 film Ring took the box office by storm. The horror follows journalist Rachel Keller (Naomi Watts), who is prompted to investigate a mysterious videotape following the deaths of four teenagers, one of whom was her niece. At first skeptical, Keller soon realizes there is more truth to this terrifying urban legend than he once thought.

Even 22 years after The Ring's first release, it still holds the power to frighten audiences more than any other PG-13 horror. Although some would still argue the Japanese original is greater, that takes nothing away from this bone-chilling rendition, with Watts delivering a mesmerizing lead performance. The Ring has the capacity to send shivers down a viewer's spine long after the credits have rolled.

6 'True Grit' (2010)

Directed by Ethan and Joel Coen

The Coen Brothers are two of modern Hollywood's best directors, with True Grit a perfect example of their talent. A remake of the 1969 John Wayne classic, which is itself a remake of the 1968 Charles Portis novel, the movie follows 14-year-old farm girl Mattie Ross (Hailee Steinfeld) as she sets out on a mission to avenge the killing of her father.

Henry Hathaway's 1969 interpretation was made during a hot period for the Western genre, debuting in the same year as Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. For the Coens to attempt to bring this story back at a time when the genre was perhaps at its weakest makes their achievement even greater. The movie topped $250 million worldwide on a budget ten times smaller, making for a massive Western success during a period as dry as the desert and one that showcases the Coens at their very best.

5 'Little Women' (2019)

Directed by Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig's trilogy of solo-directed movies have all been huge hits, with this her one and only remake thus far. The classic story follows the March sisters, fronted by aspiring author Jo (Saoirse Ronan), as they attempt to overcome patriarchal norms, societal and familial pressures, and the desperate weight of a Civil War in nineteenth-century Massachusetts.

An adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's groundbreaking novel, Little Women, arrived in the shadow of the 1994 film version, which saw director Gillian Armstrong and a host of famous names catapult the project to Academy Award and Box Office success. What the Armstrong version missed, which the Gerwig attempt hit, was the characterization of Amy (Florence Pugh), who for so long had been poorly realized. With that in mind, many would cite Gerwig's attempt as the greater, as it holds a magnifying glass up to the intricate social commentary that still feels prevalent even 150 years later, as well as showcases some of modern acting's best female talent.

4 'It' (2017)

Directed by Andy Muschietti

Stephen King is one of the most adapted novelists in movie history, with this version of It proving just how timeless the horror writer's work is. The movie follows the gory rampage of Pennywise the Clown (Bill Skarsgård), a shape-shifting monster, as he tears through the young community of Derry, Maine, in the summer of 1989.

Although technically a two-part miniseries, the Richard Thomas-led 1990 adaptation sees the iconic Tim Curry don the clown face of Pennywise, with Skarsgård's challenge to fill the legend's shoes no small task. Alas, Skarsgård turns in a performance for the ages, turning the already famous horror villain into a nightmare for a new generation. It managed to perfectly capture the breadth of taste that comes with horror fans worldwide, enticing casual viewers with an exciting cast and hardcore horror lovers with the promise of a detailed and respectful homage to the novel. This turned into a box office blockbuster as well as the promise of a franchise that, if it wanted to, could live on for many years.

3 'Dune: Part One' (2021)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

A hero's journey of epic proportions, Dune tells the tale of Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides, a gifted young man who is born with the fate of his people in his hands. With a monstrous challenge ahead, Paul must prepare to sacrifice everything to keep his people alive and capture the most important resource in the galaxy.

The great David Lynch rarely gets it wrong, with his 1984 adaptation of Frank Herbert's novel Dune sadly failing to capture the imagination of the public or critics. For this reason, the wait was instantly on for someone to finally turn Herbert's best-selling sci-fi novel into the swooping epic it required—step forward, Denis Villeneuve. Dune is a vast sci-fi chronicle with plenty of crucial lore, with Villeneuve mastering such a delicate yet broad world with the fine eye of a master craftsman. Given the reputation Dune had for being unmakeable, the best compliment that can be paid to this adaptation is that it's proven almost everyone wrong.

2 'The Departed' (2006)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

One of 2006's biggest movies, Martin Scorsese's remake of the 2002 Hong Kong film Infernal Affairs, inspired by true events, became a film everyone simply had to see. The movie is a twist on the classic cat-and-mouse tale, with an undercover cop deep in the belly of the criminal underworld and a mole buried inside the police force unintentionally becoming each other's pursuer.

Scorsese's eye for detail is well recognized, especially when it comes to the crime genre, with The Departed showcasing his veteran instincts. By taking an already critically acclaimed tale like Internal Affairs, Scorsese adds his magical touch to make a movie worthy of its enormous praise. Winner of four Academy Awards, headlined by the coveted Best Picture prize, the movie is perhaps Scorsese's best of the 21st century and most certainly one of the highlights when it comes to the century's remakes so far.

1 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Directed by George Miller

To many, Mad Max: Fury Road is the best remake of all time, even if director George Miller refuses to dub it anything but "a revisiting." Set in a post-apocalyptic world where humanity has been stretched to breaking point, two rebels fight against a savage system in the hope that order can be restored.

A movie of this nature requires both care and a certain recklessness, with this big-budget rehashing of the franchise putting its foot on the gas and throwing everything at potential success. The result is a rock n' roll, almost operatic epic with not a minute wasted, much different from previous incarnations. Fury Road was actually in development hell for many years, with this eventually coming as a blessing in disguise, with any other cast or era of production feeling unbefitting of this masterpiece. This is cinema at its action-packed, furious best, topped off by some of the best performances of 2015.

