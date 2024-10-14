It’s easy to go over all the remakes that were either disappointing or just inferior compared to what came before. As far as direct remakes go, it seems more likely to find one falling short than actually proving surprisingly good, which means those that fall into the latter camp are worthy of celebration. As such, all the following films are examples of remakes that were actually surprisingly great.

Most of these updates or reimagined films that were already well-liked, and either did them justice or sometimes even improved upon what had come before. Also, it can sometimes be difficult to differentiate between a remake and a movie that adapts source material already adapted by another movie, with the films below focusing on traditional remakes rather than new adaptations (so no Dune or It here).

1 'Nosferatu the Vampyre' (1979)

Director Werner Herzog

The whole history of Nosferatu is complex and ever-evolving. The original film, from 1922, was an unofficial adaptation of the 1897 novel Dracula, with 1979’s Nosferatu the Vampyre also being something of an adaptation while in large part reimagining the 1922 movie. Further, there’s another take on Nosferatu coming out in 2024, this one being directed by Robert Eggers.

As for this 1979 film, it’s one of the best and most memorable Werner Herzog has ever directed (at least of his non-documentary films), and an example of gothic horror done right. Nosferatu the Vampyre is a subtle and persistently unsettling film that has a certain atmosphere it wants to smother viewers in and pulls off such an act of smothering expertly. It’s quietly creepy rather than scary in an in-your-face way, but that’s more than enough when a film feels as haunted as this one does.

2 'Cape Fear' (1991)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese isn't shy about taking on remakes, with The Departed perhaps being the best-known example (and his 2016 film, Silence, was also another take on a novel that had already been made into a film). Cape Fear is another film of his that retreads familiar ground with style, remaking the film of the same name from 1962 with some extra menace and a sense of updated style.

Cape Fear sees Scorsese going big and flashy in a way that generally works, and it also helps that he has a terrifying – and scenery-devouring – Robert De Niro here, who relishes the opportunity to play an unstoppable violent menace. It’s a good thriller that honors the legacy of the original while doing some things a little differently, and overall opting to push a few more boundaries than a film released in the early 1960s ever could’ve.

3 'King Kong' (2005)

Director: Peter Jackson

There have been many King Kong movies released since the original, which came out way back in 1933, and that original one has itself been remade a couple of times, too. The 1976 King Kong is uneven but has its moments, though this one from 2005 – directed by Peter Jackson – comes pretty close to matching the quality of the original, which is no easy feat considering how great that one still is.

While King Kong takes perhaps a little too long to get going, once the titular character shows up, it’s pretty relentless and jaw-dropping as far as large-scale blockbusters go. There’s an attempt made here to capture something as technically impressive by 2000s standards as the original would’ve seemed in the 1930s, and to that end, King Kong (2005) is quite admirable overall.