While there’s nothing inherently wrong with remakes, there are very few that make a compelling argument for their existence. Even if a remake is well-directed and homages the film that inspired it, audiences who enjoyed the original may not be interested in seeing a new version. Many of the best remakes are those that take wild swings with the story and tone of the original; The Departed took the story of Infernal Affairs and placed it in modern day Boston, and The Magnificent Seven turned the epic narrative of Seven Samurai into a Western adventure.

Some films succeeded because they were released in a unique time and era that is hard to replicate by a modern project. These films may have been strikingly original when first released, but seeing the story reiterated can be quite distressing if they lack the spark of imagination. Here are ten movie remakes that lacked the soul of the original.

10 ‘Clash of the Titans’ (2010)

Directed by Louis Leterrier

The original Clash of the Titans was by no means an all-time fantasy classic in the vein of The Wizard of Oz or Excalibur, but it was a rather charming consolation of various Greek myths into a compelling action comedy. Unfortunately, the creative practical effects in the original Clash of the Titans were replaced by outdated CGI in the 2010 remake. It was evident that director Louis Leterrier was attempting to capitalize on the popularity of 3D thanks to Avatar, but Clash of the Titans just felt like a giant video game brought to life.

Clash of the Titans failed to develop any of its characters in a compelling way. The notion of seeing Liam Neeson as the all-powerful God Zeus seemed exciting, but the film unfortunately just turned him into a dull instrument of exposition with no clear motivation.

9 ‘Total Recall’ (2012)

Directed by Len Wiseman

Total Recall is one of the best science fiction films ever made, as it merged extravagant visuals with a deeply compelling mystery that left audiences debating the ending far long after the credits had rolled. While Paul Verhoeven had created a beautiful, hand crafted action thriller that utilized groundbreaking makeup effects, the 2012 remake from Len Wiseman lacked none of that visual innovation. It was also hard to turn one of the most shocking, violent R-Rated sci-fi films into a fairly generic PG-13 summer blockbuster.

The biggest issue with the remake of Total Recall remake is that Colin Farrell lacked the charisma of Arnold Schwarzenegger. Farrell is one of the best and most versatile actors working today, but he wasn’t quite as believable delivering one-liners as Schwarzenegger had been in the 1990s during the height of the action movie renaissance.

8 ‘RoboCop’ (2014)

Directed by José Padilha

RoboCop isn’t just a thrilling action film that turned Peter Weller into an instantly recognizable movie hero, but a profound work of satire that criticized capitalism, police brutality, the two-party government system, and the oppression of misleading advertising. The 2014 remake of RoboCop dropped all notions of social satire in favor of making a straightforward action thriller. This drained the life out of the remake, making it indistinguishable from any other sci-fi action thriller.

RoboCop’s remake really suffered from its PG-13 rating, as this was never a story that was expressly aimed at children. It felt decidedly odd for a film looking at the reality of America’s criminal issues to cut itself off at the knees in an attempt to get a wider audience interested in seeing it. While Samuel L. Jackson and Michael Keaton did their best, the 2014 RoboCop film was a pale imitation of the past.

7 ‘The Gambler’ (2014)

Directed by Rupert Wyatt

The Gambler is a severely underrated 1970s drama that featured one of the best performances of James Caan’s career in the aftermath of his success as Sonny Corleone in The Godfather. While the original film delved into the seedy side of gambling and the perils of male ego, 2014’s The Gambler felt like just another crime movie that was only tangentially related to the initial source material. The Gambler was a rich character study about obsession and regret, but the remake is simply a fun caper without the darker sensibilities.

The biggest issue with the remake of The Gambler is that Mark Wahlberg is not believable as a brilliant English professor with a gambling addiction. While Caan had played a flawed, often detestable character who makes frequently terrible decisions, Wahlberg can’t help but lean into his inherent charisma and play a more heroic character.

6 ‘Point Break’ (2015)

Directed by Ericson Core

Point Break is a film that came to define the 1990s era of action cinema, as Kathryn Bigelow was able to add just the right amount of campiness to make the film enjoyable. Unfortunately, the remake of Point Break suffers from taking itself way too seriously. If there was ever a film that didn’t need a dark reboot like Batman Begins or Casino Royale, it was an over-the-top action movie about surfers that rob banks.

The remake of Point Break suffered because of the complete lack of charisma from its two stars. While it felt like Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze were really doing something special in the original, Luke Bracey and Edgar Ramirez have almost no chemistry in the remake. Considering that The Fast and the Furious is pretty much already a ripoff of Point Break, there’s really no reason for an entirely different remake to exist.

5 ‘Ghostbusters’ (2016)

Directed by Paul Feig

Ghostbusters was a “once in a generation” phenomenon that merged comedy, adventure, social satire, and horror into one of the greatest summer blockbusters of all-time. While any new version of the film was bound to suffer in comparison, Paul Feig’s reimagining of Ghostbusters felt like a note-for-note retread of the past. It was yet another story about four New Yorkers that start a ghost hunting business, yet didn’t have the same witty banter and creative effects that had made the first film so special.

It’s deeply unfortunate that the 2016 film received so much sexist backlash, but the new stars failed to have the same chemistry that Bill Murray, Harold Ramis, Dan Akroyd, and Ernie Hudson had in the original. This led Sony Pictures Entertainment to ignore the remake entirely and move forward with the “legacy sequels” Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

4 ‘Going in Style’ (2017)

Directed by Zack Braff

The original Going in Style film from 1979 is one of the greatest heist movies of all-time because director Martin Brest understood how fun the genre could be when casting untraditional characters as the heroes. Unfortunately, Zack Braff’s remake of Going In Style was about as lazy of a reboot as it could get. While it’s fun to see amazing actors like Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, and Alan Arkin on screen together, it’s not really worth it if they aren’t given compelling characters to work with. Seeing such great actors delivering terrible lines is simply depressing to watch.

The Going In Style remake opts to constantly make fun of its characters, while the original film celebrated their inventions. Braff is a talented filmmaker, but he’s better suited to make projects like Garden State that are completely original, and not inspired by a better director.

3 ‘Ghost in the Shell’ (2017)

Directed by Rupert Sanders

Ghost in the Shell is arguably one of the most important anime films ever made, and had a profound impact on the cyberpunk genre moving forward into the 21st century. The 2017 remake of Ghost in the Shell proved once and for all that live-action remakes of anime projects generally failed to capture the same visual style. Ghost in the Shell worked because of its medium, and simply felt less special as yet another live-action sci-fi thriller.

Ghost in the Shell was also deeply problematic for its whitewashing, as the casting of Scarlett Johansson as “The Major” rubbed many fans of the first two films the wrong way. If the remake of Ghost in the Shell had truly wanted to reintroduce the story to a new generation, it should have at least taken the time to ensure that it was representing the viewers that had loved it in the first place.

2 ‘Beauty and the Beast’ (2017)

Directed by Bill Condon

Beauty and the Beast was a groundbreaking animated film, becoming the first in history to receive an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture. The film pushed the medium forward by creating lush visuals and utilizing a great soundtrack, and is still just as rewatchable today as it was in 1991. However, all of the magic of Beauty and the Beast was stripped away when it was made into live-action. Moments that had looked beautifully transcendent in the original were now cast in an ugly color scheme that simply made the film look unpleasant.

Like many of the live-action remakes of Disney’s “Golden Age” animated films, Beauty and the Beast is a shot-for-shot remake that has no ideas of its own. The great production design and talented ensemble of great actors are superfluous, as Bill Condon seemed terrified of changing anything that may have rubbed fans of the original the wrong way.

1 ‘Rebecca’ (2020)

Directed by Ben Wheatley

While remaking a film by Alfred Hitchcock seemed like a bad idea to begin with, the new version of Rebecca certainly had potential if it opted to stick closer to the original source material. Unfortunately, it’s impossible to watch the new version of Rebecca without thinking about Hitchcock’s Best Picture winning masterpiece. The original film hadn’t really aged, so it seemed odd to try and improve areas that never needed to be edited. Ben Wheatley has talent as a horror filmmaker, but his version of Rebecca doesn’t really add any suspense that Hitchcock’s classic from 1940 didn’t already include.

Rebecca doesn’t work as a remake because it never tells a compelling love story. Although Lily James does her best with the material she had to work with, Armie Hammer is so unnecessarily creepy from the beginning that the couple never feels like they are in an authentic relationship.