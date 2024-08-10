In recent years, a lot of movies and TV shows have taken place in the kitchen and in restaurants. The most notable and popular modern media of that kind is, of course, The Bear. However, the kitchen has always been used as a setting to tell stories due to the high stakes and tension the kitchen naturally brings to the story.

A lot of the restaurants featured in movies appear to be fantastic restaurants that offer great experiences, whether they are fancy Michelin-starred restaurants or simple small town diners. Each type of restaurant has its own magic, especially on the screen.

10 Le Saule Pleureur

The Hundred-Foot Journey follows the Kadam family as they leave India for France after a violent attack on their restaurant back home. In France, they opened a restaurant directly across the road from Madame Mallory's Michelin-starred eatery, Le Saule Pleureur. A rivalry erupts between the two restaurants, but it is quickly resolved when Madame Mallory (portrayed by Helen Mirren) invites the Kadam family's son, Hassan (portrayed by Manish Dayal) to work at Le Saule Pleureur.

At Le Saule Pleureur, Hassan merges French cuisine with Indian cuisine, conjuring up some unique recipes that are mouthwatering. Hassan's recipes are so good that they earn Le Saule Pleureur its second Michelin star. Everything at the restaurant is very enticing, from its very fancy exterior, and the high quality of the ingredients to the unique French-Indian fusion recipes. Also, who wouldn't want to try food at a restaurant with two Michelin stars in Southern France?

9 Paradise

'Big Night' (1996)

Big Night tells the story of two Italian immigrant brothers, chef Primo (portrayed by Tony Shalhoub) and restaurant manager Secondo (portrayed by Stanley Tucci), who try to make their restaurant, Paradise, work. The brothers want to keep serving authentic Italian food, while their few customers always ask for a more Americanized version, which angers the brothers. When the brothers receive a promise that a very popular Italian-American singer will dine in their restaurant, they start preparing for the big night.

While Paradise seems to be a failing restaurant, it isn't because of its food or ambiance. Primo's food is so good that a reporter the brothers invited to cover the singer's dinner at Paradise promises to ask the newspaper to send a food critic after he tries the food. Primo is a very skilled chef who can make complicated Italian dishes. The restaurant feels very cozy, and it serves authentic Italian food, which seems like the nicest of culinary experiences.

8 Joe’s Pie Diner

'Waitress' (2007)