A movie is often just as good as its star. In an idyllic situation, everything would be organized, with every role being quickly filled with the best actor possible. Unfortunately, filmmaking is unpredictable. No one can control what happens - this includes securing members of a cast. Not even that is foolproof.

Even in the most popular franchises, certain characters may not be played with the first person that came to mind; however, these last-minute casting replacements have proven that things happen for a reason. In fact, their performance becomes even more impressive when its known that the role wasn't initially intended for them.

1 Viggo Mortensen as Aragorn - 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001)

Image via New Line Cinema

It's hard to imagine that the future King of Gondor could've gone to anyone but Viggo Mortensen; however, in another universe, that would've been very likely. Indeed, with several high profile offers being rejected, Peter Jackson eventually gave the role to Stuart Townsend.

RELATED: 9 Facts About Aragorn That You Didn't Get in the Movies

Unfortunately, not long after filming began, Jackson came to the realization that he had cast Aragorn way too young. Eventually, this paved the way for Mortensen to be offered the part. But even finalizing this was not easy. According to Jackson, credit should actually be given to Mortenson's Tolkien-loving son, Henry, who was really the one to convince him to take the role. Soon after, Mortensen was shipped off to set to join the rest of the cast as they filmed in New Zeland.

2 Geena Davis as Dottie - 'A League of Their Own' (1992)

Image via Columbia Pictures

A League of Their Own broke barriers with it being a celebration of women in sports. But before Geena Davis famously donned the cap and bat, Debra Winger was actually cast as the film's leading lady. In an interview with The Telegraph, Winger spoke about how she trained with the Chicago Cubs for three months, in preparation for filming. Unfortunately, all this would be in vain as Winger quickly backed out when it was announced that Madonna was joining the cast.

Adverse to the decision, Winger revealed she told director Penny Marshall that the project was becoming "an Elvis film". This enabled Davis to step in and become her last-minute replacement - a choice that helped shape the movie into the iconic picture it is today.

3 Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly - 'Back to the Future' (1985)

Image via Universal Pictures

As one of the great feel-good films of the 80s, Back to the Future has cemented itself as piece of legacy media. The premise, the music and especially its cast have been held in the hearts of many fans for decades. That's why is shocking to know how Marty McFly was almost never played by Michael J. Fox.

Despite always wanting him from the start, Robert Zemeckis had to appease the studio's desire of casting Eric Stolz as the leading man. But as filming continued, it was clear this wasn't the right fit. Stoltz was eventually let go, and the shoot had to be reworked to accomodate Fox's Family Ties schedule. Replacing Stolz allegedly cost the film $4 million in scrapped footage, but at least it was well worth it.

4 Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman - 'American Psycho' (2000)

Image via Lions Gate Films

Pre-production of American Psycho was incredibly messy. Mary Harron, the film's director, was determined to have Christian Bale as the lead; unfortunately, she was up against studio powers who wanted a big Hollywood name. In fact, Liongate went so far as to announce Leonardo DiCaprio's casting at Cannes - without even consulting Harron nor Bale.

RELATED: 10 Great Movies About the Dangers of Obsession

Stunned with the events that transpired, Harron refused to meet with DiCaprio as she knew he wasn't right for the part given his "boyish" qualities. Eventually, after several casting rearrangements - as well as director swap outs - Harron was finally able to make the film she wanted, and with Bale at the helm.

5 Jamie Lee Curtis as Tess - 'Freaky Friday' (2003)

In this classic body-swap flick, Jamie Lee Curtis stole the show with her ability to perfectly capture the essence of an angsty teen. In another world however, the role of Tess would've been played by Annette Bening. In fact director, Mark Waters, confimed that Bening was the person he always pictured from the start.

Unfortunately, supposed creative differences on the script caused Bening to have some reservations, and it ultimately led her to pull out of the film a couple of weeks before production began. Eventually, Curtis entered the picture - which Water's believes ended up "saving the movie".

6 Mike Myers as Shrek - 'Shrek' (2001)

Image via DreamWorks Animation

Between its creative twist on fairytales, smart humor, and iconic performances - it's no surprise that this story of a bitter ogre sparked a groundbreaking cinematic franchise. It's come to the point where Mike Myers has essentially become synonymous with Shrek. Yet in reality, this wasn't the original plan. In fact, SNL legend Chris Farley was originally cast as the titular character.

According to this brother, Farley "had recorded nearly all of his dialogue". Unfortunately, his untimely death meant that he never completed the movie. This led to the casting of Myers, and a subsequent reshaping of Shrek's character. Initially, Farley's Shrek was supposedly more innocent and humble - but once Myers came along, the ogre was more grouchy, cynical and sarcastic.

7 Ed Harris as Christof - 'The Truman Show' (1998)

Before there was Jury Duty, there was The Truman Show - a story where a man's whole life is unknowingly placed as the centerpiece of a TV show. Where the concept may be thrilling, it's reality is undoubtedly terrifying. This is proven with the film's antagonist, Christof, who was played masterfully by Ed Harris. This, however, was a last minute replacement as Dennis Hopper was originally given the role.

According to Variety, Hopper had parted ways with the project over "creative differences". This was a problem since the film was nearing the end of principle photography. Luckily, Harris was quickly soughted out, and was able to embue the role with the much needed intensity and intimidation it required.

8 Ben Whishaw as Paddington - 'Paddington' (2014)

Having become one of the most comforting movies of all time, Paddington's charm not only came from its sweet narrative, but from the kind and calming energy of the loveable bear himself. This was only made possible because of the warm lull of Ben Whishaw voice. Funnily enough, this almost never happened as Colin Firth was originally cast as Paddington.

RELATED: 10 Children's Book Adaptations to Rewatch With The Kids

Director Paul King revealed that where him and Firth had a wonderful working relationship, they both agreed in the latter half of production that Firth's voice didn't align with the visualisation of Paddington. Lucikly, once Whishaw got involved and read for the part, King was happy to have finally found the voice - one that felt like "a happy marriage".

9 Sofia Coppola as Mary Corleone - 'The Godfather: Part III' (1990)

Iconic may be pushing it. Sure, nowadays, Sofia Coppola has made a name for herself as the visionary filmmaker of complex tales; unfortunately, her acting career never met the same highs. Playing the daughter of Michael Corleone (Al Paccino), Coppola's performance has been criticized for being emotionless and monotonous, despite being a crucial part of the story.

However, this may have been the case as Coppola was a last minute replacement for Winona Ryder, who had to leave the project after falling ill right as she arrived in Italy to film. Having considered other big-named actors, Francis Ford Coppola ultimately replaced Ryder with his daughter as he believed she better suited the youthful nature of the character.

10 Hugh Jackman as Wolverine - 'X:Men' (2000)

Image via 20th Century Fox

It's bizarre to think that the man who's about to play Wolverine for the tenth time wasn't initially in the running for the role. In fact, Dougray Scott was already cast and ready to don the adamantium claws. Unfortunately, his obligations to Mission: Impossible 2 ironically made it impossible for him to join the band of mutants who were already filming.

With production having already gone for a month, they were in desperate need for a leading man. Luckily, Jackman came a long, and the rest is now history. By the time Deadpool 3 comes out, let's hope fans get to see a new side to this beloved hero.

NEXT: 10 Unexpected Roles from Famous Actors, According to Reddit