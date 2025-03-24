Since before the birth of talkies, music has been one of the most important elements of a film. Different genres and different stories demand different kinds of music, but there are several qualities that all the best movie scores have in common. They set the pace and mood of the story, elevate the world and characters, and offer plenty of tracks that stick in audiences' minds for years after the credits roll.

Throughout the past 25 years, there have been some beyond-exceptional scores that can already be counted among the greatest of all time. From massive sci-fi blockbusters to legendary fantasy epics to momentous dramas, these are the films that have the best music of any movie since 2000. Moving, grand, and complex, these scores prove the importance of the art form. This list will rank them based on their overall sound, how they contribute to their film, and how well they have aged since their release.

10 'Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith' (2005)

Composer: John Williams

Image via Lucasfilm

The legendary John Williams is lauded by many as the single greatest film composer who has ever lived, and for good reason. He has composed countless of the most iconic scores in film history, some of the most popular being his work on the Star Wars franchise. While not every Star Wars score Williams has written in the 21st century has been great, there's one in particular that can be counted among his greatest works: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith.

Williams, who has composed some of the greatest movie scores of all time, really outdid himself here. The new leitmotifs — including General Grievous' theme and the theme that scores Anakin and Obi-Wan's duel on Mustafar — are absolutely brilliant. The usage of old leitmotifs, too, is the kind of musical genius that only a man like Williams is capable of. Full of tracks of haunting and profound emotion, uncontainable excitement, and grand epicness, the score of Revenge of the Sith may not be the best in the franchise, but it sure is the best 21st-century Star Wars score.