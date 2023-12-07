Creating a great film requires many factors, from the acting to the cinematography to the soundtrack, and all of this comes together to form an unforgettable movie experience. Aside from the big names that are often the focus of a blockbuster movie, an impressive score is often what elevates it above its competitors. The music score is the first thing fans will hear and recognize, taking you back to the moment when you first watched it.

Music is essential in telling the story as, most of the time, the score can make a pivotal battle scene larger than life, or bring the audience to a quiet and subtle moment during deep emotional exchange. The Academy of Motion Picture and Sciences began acknowledging music scores in 1935, when the Academy Awards gave its first-ever Oscar for Best Scoring to the musical One Night In Love, with the category changing to Best Original Score the following year (1936), with the John Ford thriller The Informer taking home the first Oscar in the revamped category. While being Oscar-nominated (and winning) can elevate a movie's score to iconic status, a great score doesn't always have to have the blessings of the Academy to put its stamp on film history; and this Letterboxd ranking breaks down the best of those nominated (some with wins). From the classic tension-filled beat of Jaws to the whimsical Hobbits theme, let's show some love for these timeless movie scores.

10 'The Social Network' (2010)

Score composed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

This biographical drama was directed by David Fincher and is based on the novel The Accidental Billionaires by Ben Mezrich, adapted by Aaron Sorkin. It follows the inception of Facebook, with Jesse Eisenberg starring as Mark Zuckerberg and Andrew Garfield as Eduardo Saverin. The Social Network documents the creation of the social media site and the legal battle that transpired when Zuckerberg cut Saverin out. The film received eight Oscar nominations and won three of them, including Best Original Score.

The eerily compelling "Hand Covers Bruise" is the most recognizable from The Social Network, a gentle song that builds slow tension, mirroring the events of the film. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross managed to create a very memorable score for a movie that arguably didn't need some epic soundtrack, and the subtle ambiance acts as the perfect backdrop for the unfolding events. The composition elevated this Fincher/Sorkin dramedy to another level, and Reznor and Ross went on to collaborate on films such as The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo and Bones and All.

9 'Taxi Driver' (1976)

Score composed by Bernard Hermann

The 1976 classic neo-noir Taxi Driver, directed by the legendary Martin Scorsese, follows Robert De Niro as Travis Bickle, a troubled cab driver in New York City who begins to lose his grip on reality. Taxi Driver is considered one of the best films of all time, appearing on numerous "all-time" lists, including Time Out's top 100 list; and the film received four Oscar nominations, including Best Original Score. It is, of course, well remembered for his eerie "You Talking To Me?" monologe, but don't forget that iconic score.

Bernard Hermann's work on Taxi Driver was his last before his death in 1975. Hermann's melancholic saxophone music flows alongside Travis Bickle's character's journey, filled with gentle ups and downs until it gives way to a menacing basis for Bickle's turmoil. This incredible score is one of Hermann's career highlights, alongside Psycho and Obsession. To pay tribute to Bernard Hermann's contribution to cinema and music, Martin Scorsese dedicated Taxi Driver to him.

'Interstellar' (2014)

Score composed by Hans Zimmer

Christopher Nolan's 2014 sci-fi epic Interstellar is one of the best scores of the last decade. With a star-studded cast including Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon and Michael Cane, Interstellar follows a dystopian future with a group of astronauts searching for a new planet to inhabit. This Nolan epic was given five Oscar nominations alongside Best Original Score, though it was only awarded one for Best Visual Effects.

Hans Zimmer is one of the most recognizable names in music, and for good reason. His repertoire of work is immense, including The Dark Knight and Dune. Zimmer's music for Interstellar is rooted in emotion; it is incredibly immersive, placing its listeners deep into space and surrounded by the universe. With "Cornfield Chase" as a highlight, this magical score elevates this film to epic levels. Fans were disappointed to see it not receive an Oscar, however, it does not take away from its renowned status.

7 'The Godfather' (1972)

Score composed by Nino Rota

The Godfather, directed by Francis Ford Coppola, is another movie that will appear on many 'best of all time' lists. Starring big names including Marlon Brando, Al Pacino and James Caan, The Godfather is the first in a trilogy that explores the Corleone crime family, with the first installment focuses on Al Pacino's character, Michael, rising to his father's expectations.

Nino Rota's soundtrack for The Godfather is unnerving and subtle, in particular, "The Godfather Waltz", the famous main theme that would help elevate this movie's God-like status. It balances being upbeat and dark, symbolizing the lifestyles in the movie with a mysterious underbelly. It did not win its Oscar for Best Original Score as it was revoked because Rota repeated part of the love theme from a previous film, Fortunatella. Despite that unfortunate turn of events, this exceptionally powerful score has undoubtedly been given legendary standing.

6 'La La Land' (2016)

Score composed by Justin Hurwitz

Damien Chazelle's 2016 romance musical La La Land stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling as Mia and Sebastian, an actress and a musician who fall in love while pursuing their talents in LA. It pays tribute to the golden age of Hollywood; and the movie basically played as a love letter to classic musicals. La La Land has a lot of love behind it despite some critics calling it over-hyped, as it was nominated for 14 Academy Awards, and took home six of them, including for the score and Best Original Song for "City of Stars."

Justin Hurwitz's score finds its success in jazz melodies that manage to capture the idealism of young creatives as they strive for greatness and fall in love along the way. It is dreamy and slots itself in perfectly with the theme of Hollywood and passion for the arts. The opening song "Another Day In The Sun" sends audiences back in time. Hurwitz continued to lend his scoring talents to Chazelle's films, with the most recent being Babylon.

5 'Star Wars: Episode V- The Empire Strikes Back' (1980)

Score composed by John Williams

The Star Wars original trilogy will also appear on every single 'best of' list, and not only for the score, including Variety's Best Movies of All Time. This nostalgic classic follows Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) training to become a Jedi master, while the Rebel Alliance gears up to fight against the Empire led by Leia (Carrie Fisher). The original Star Wars solidified George Lucas and his universe, as stakes are raised, and we get one of the best plot twists ever; but it was The Empire Strikes Back that sealed the deal on Star Wars' legendary status, and most of this was thanks to the tremendous score by John Williams.

His work on The Empire Strikes Back is largely considered one of the best scores of all time, despite (criminally) not winning an Academy Award for Best Original Score. The standouts are a sweet melody named "Han Solo and "The Princess", a compelling love theme for the blossoming romance. And, of course, the iconic "Grand Imperial March", which might just be one of the most famous and menacing songs in cinema history.

Score composed by John Williams

Before he scored the "Grand Imperial March" for Darth Vader, John Williams created what is widely known as one of the most tense scores in movie history. Jaws documents a terrifying man-eating great white shark that is killing citizens of a beach town. Directed by Steven Spielberg, Jaws was a revolutionary movie that reworked how the film industry operated, and kick-started the trend of the "summer blockbuster." It also made people more scared of sharks... Jaws took the top spot at the box office in 1975 and took home Oscars for the score and sound.

Alongside "Grand Imperial March", Williams' "Jaws Theme" is, without question, one of the most famous and recognizable scores ever. Even at the mention of it, most people will hear the iconic beat of the shark approaching. Williams was a master of atmosphere and tension building with the Jaws music, while balancing the emotional weight of the character's journeys. Upon its initial creation, Spielberg thought Williams was kidding with the main E and F pattern, but it wouldn't be Jaws without it.

3 'Indiana Jones and The Raiders of the Lost Ark' (1981)

Score composed by John Williams

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark is the first movie in the Indiana Jones franchise, directed by Steven Spielberg and another Williams/Spielberg collaboration. Harrison Ford stars as adventurer Indiana Jones, and he goes up against the Nazis in a fight for an Ark that makes people invincible. Based on a story by George Lucas and Philip Kaufman, it was the highest-grossing movie of the year and received nine Oscar nominations.

Williams, who was coming off scoring two of the biggest movies in history (Jaws and Star Wars), struck again with a widely identifiable main theme named "Raiders March," easily one of the most iconic themes for a main character in movie history. Williams has a knack for creating incredible themes that stand the test of time, and he thrives on creating a score that mixes bouncy adventure melodies with slow, dark ones that juxtapose one another perfectly, with "Marion's Theme" also jumping out as a gentle and captivating piece. The Raiders of the Lost Ark lost out for the Best Original Score Oscar, losing out to the equally amazing Chariots of Fire score penned by Vangelis; but Williams' score is certainly no short of legendary status, either.

2 'Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001)

Score composed by Howard Shore

Peter Jackson's epic fantasy tale began with The Fellowship of the Ring. Based on the first volume of J. R. R. Tolkien's series, this movie follows young hobbit Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood) and a group of companions as they set out to destroy the One Ring before it falls into the hands of the wrong person. It was given 13 Oscar nominations, and took home four of them, including one for Best Original Score in 2001. Fellowship and the following two sequels are now landmarks for the fantasy genre, and the score definitely helped it get there.

Howard Shore's earlier notable works were darker features such as The Silence of the Lambs and David Fincher's Seven. Taking on such a big universe like Lord of the Rings was a huge task, but Shore delivered excellently, creating one of the best film scores ever composed. He takes the audience on an audible journey, matching perfectly the adventure unfolding on screen. He mixes dark with light, all the while staying true to the genre and the source material. It is not one to miss and deserves every word of praise.

1 'Star Wars: Episode IV- A New Hope' (1977)

Score composed by John Williams

The Empire Strikes Back may have solidified the franchise in the world of cinema, but Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope (simply titled Star Wars when it was first released in 1977) is where the love and passion for Star Wars began. A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, Luke Skywalker sets out to rescue Princess Leia, in possession of the Death Star plans, and discover the ways of the Jedi.

A New Hope was an instant classic and became one of the highest-grossing films of all time. Fresh off his work on Jaws, John Williams created an immense score with thematic songs for each scene, including the classic "Main Title." Another highlight is the "Force Theme," originally the Obi-Wan theme. He made the perfect musical combination of emotion and adventure, and it was the start of what became a cultural phenomenon, with the score acting as a key ingredient in its iconic status. There is no score (or movie) that is quite like A New Hope.

