There is perhaps no profession in the art form of filmmaking as foundational as screenwriting. It's the script and all that it entails — ideas, themes, characters, plot points — that serves as the seed that later blooms into a proper motion picture. There's no set formula for what makes a screenplay great, which is precisely what's allowed an admirable variety of scripts to excel throughout the years. Whether it's a character-driven fantasy epic, a subtext-filled dramedy, an explosive action thriller, or whatever other kind of film one can think of, absolutely anything can make for an exceptional screenplay.

Great scripts are rare enough, but one that reaches what can be called true perfection is a gem that's only come about a handful of times throughout history. From modern masterworks like Jordan Peele's Get Out to classics that have influenced generations of writers like Reginald Rose's 12 Angry Men, the few screenplays that are truly flawless throughout prove just how important a good script is to an overall film production.

10 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003)

Written by Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens

Image via New Line Cinema

For a long time, it wasn't unreasonable to believe that a mythos as massive as J.R.R. Tolkien's Legendarium was simply impossible to turn into a film that fully lived up to the material. New Zealand cult filmmaker Peter Jackson proved those doubts wrong between 2001 and 2003 when he blew everyone away with his adaptations of The Lord of the Rings. Of the three installments, the practically undisputed best is the last, Return of the King. In it, the Fellowship leads the World of Men against Sauron's army in a last stand meant to distract the enemy from Frodo and Sam as they approach Mount Doom to destroy the One Ring.

The movie's Oscar-winning script is far more than just a simple hero's journey fare. Indeed, it's a satisfying conclusion to the story in every single sense possible, delivering some of the most epic battles and emotionally stirring moments that the fantasy genre has ever seen. It's a nearly 3-and-a-half-hour-long adventure without a single dead spot in its gargantuan story. Great, poetic dialogue, grand character arcs, and moving payoffs all populate what's easily the best script of any fantasy epic.

9 'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

Written by Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary

Image via Miramax

Many people's favorite screenwriter of all time is Quentin Tarantino, and it's impossible to blame them. The filmmaker has written some of the most exciting and creative scripts in history, his very best arguably being the phenomenal Pulp Fiction. It's a multi-narrative story following the lives of two mob hitmen, a boxer, a gangster and his wife, and a pair of diner bandits as they intertwine in a tale of violence and redemption.

There are plenty of things that make Pulp Fiction a legendary cult classic, from the iconic cast to Tarantino's vibrant direction, but its best attribute is easily its screenplay. The way that Tarantino weaved different stories so masterfully was revolutionary at the time, and it influenced a wave of similar films in the following few years. The humor, characters, and pastiche pulpy tone are all some of Tarantino's best work, and — of course — the dialogue, perhaps his best skill as a writer, is as polished and memorable as it's ever been here.

8 'Get Out' (2017)

Written by Jordan Peele

Image via Universal Pictures

Who knew that sketch comedian Jordan Peele had it in him to write what's celebrated as one of the best horror movie screenplays of all time? Certainly not the vast majority of audiences, who were taken aback by just how extraordinary his directing debut feature, Get Out, turned out to be. It's a dark comedy about a young Black man visiting his white girlfriend's parents for the weekend. There, his simmering uneasiness about their reception starts proving to be well-founded in the most terrifying ways possible.

By far one of the most flawless writing efforts of the 21st century thus far, Get Out cemented Peele as a voice to look out for in contemporary horror. Balancing humor and scariness as very few writers can, Peele crafts a thematically intricate tale about the Black experience and the commodified value of Black bodies. Of course, the outstanding performances and Peele's stunning direction add an awful lot to the film, but without such a perfect screenplay, it wouldn't have worked even half as well as it does.

7 'Some Like It Hot' (1959)

Written by Billy Wilder and I.A.L. Diamond

Image via United Artists

I.A.L. Diamond was one of the greatest screenwriters of Hollywood's Golden Age, and writer-director Billy Wilder may just be the greatest screenwriter of all time. As such, it's no surprise that their collaboration produced the most perfect rom-com script ever. Some Like It Hot, a screwball comedy where, after two male musicians witness a mob hit, they have to flee the state disguised as women in an all-female band.

Some Like It Hot is one of the funniest and smartest comedies, not just of the '50s but of all time. Wilder's direction is fantastic and Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis, and Jack Lemmon are dynamite in their roles, but the screenplay is what the movie lives or dies by. With stellar character writing and the rare love triangle that actually works, absolutely hilarious jokes and surprisingly effective emotional moments, and one of the greatest third acts in movie history, it's the kind of script that all wannabe comedy screenwriters should watch at least once. The far-ahead-of-their-time social themes regarding gender roles are just the cherry on top of an already-spotless work of art.

6 'Casablanca' (1942)

Written by Julius J. Epstein, Phillip G. Epstein, and Howard Koch

Image via Warner Bros.

One of the biggest cinematic icons of the '40s and Classical Hollywood in general, the endlessly quotable Casablanca reigns supreme above all other romantic dramas. It's about a cynical American cafe owner living in French Morocco, struggling to decide whether he should help his former lover and her fugitive husband escape Nazi persecution. There were many extraordinary movies made during World War II, but this is perhaps the best one.

With what many would praise as the best war movie screenplay ever, Casablanca charms and enchants with its memorable and layered characters, endlessly quotable dialogue, and engrossing central romance. It's thanks to this perfect template that director Michael Curtiz was able to direct an equally perfect movie, where every single element works in favor of the thoroughly entertaining story.