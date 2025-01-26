If there's one part of any cinematic year we all cannot wait for, it's the return of our favorite characters. Over recent years, the biggest movies at the box office and on streaming have been sequels of some kind, with 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine, Inside Out 2, and Moana 2 just three billion-dollar successes that come to mind. 2025 will be hoping to replicate just that, with many beloved names, from Captain America to Paddington, getting a big-screen return. So, without further ado, here's a look at every sequel releasing this year.

'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy'

February 13, 2025

Director: Michael Morris Cast: Renée Zellweger, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Leo Woodall, Jim Broadbent, Gemma Jones, Isla Fisher, with Colin Firth and Hugh Grant

The fourth installment of the hopeless romantic Bridget Jones' journey to find love is on its way in time for Valentine's Day. Renée Zellweger returns to her most iconic role as Jones, with it now revealed that Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) has died and the alone-again Bridget is on the hunt for love. This comes in the form of a triangle - love's favorite shape in movies - alongside Leo Woodall's sardonic young Roxster and her son's schoolteacher, Mr. Wallaker (Chiwetel Ejiofor).

'Captain America: Brave New World'

February 14, 2025

Director: Julius Onah Cast: Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford

The 35th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe sees the iconic shield return to the hands of Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson. Set following the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Captain America is charged with keeping safe President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford), who is currently the target of an international incident.

'Paddington in Peru'

February 14, 2025

Director: Dougal Wilson​ Cast: Hugh Bonneville, ​Emily Mortimer, ​Julie Walters, ​Jim Broadbent, ​Imelda Staunton, ​Carla Tous, ​Madeleine Harris, ​Samuel Joslin, ​with Olivia Colman, ​with Antonio Banderas, ​and Ben Whishaw

Everyone's favorite bear is back for the completion of his trilogy. After stumbling his way into the arms of the Brown family in the first installment and finding his place in a new country's community in the second, this beautiful journey is neatly completed in Paddington in Peru, as the titular immigrant, voiced by Ben Whishaw, is tasked with heading home to visit his Aunt Lucy (Imelda Staunton) and discovering his roots. However, something has happened to his Aunt and a journey into the rainforest puts lives in danger as Paddington tries to save the day.

'The Accountant 2'

April 25, 2025

Director: Gavin O'Connor Cast: Ben Affleck, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Jon Bernthal, J.K. Simmons, Daniella Pineda, and Grant Harvey

Ben Affleck's money laundering accountant, Christian Wolff, is back, and the stakes are even higher in this second installment of Bill Dubuque's story. Alongside Affleck, the movie also features the likes of J.K. Simmons, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Jon Bernthal, and several other big-name stars.

'Final Destination Bloodlines'

May 16, 2025

Directors: Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein Cast: Tony Todd, Brec Bassinger, Teo Briones, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Richard Harmon, Anna Lore, Owen Patrick Joyner, Max Lloyd-Jones, Rya Kihlstedt, Tinpo Lee

The gory spectacle of Final Destination is back in 2025 following a surprising 14-year hiatus. Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein and written by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor, this sixth installment in the series has been in the works since before the COVID pandemic, with hopes high it could be the best of the series yet.

'Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning'

May 23, 2025

Director: Christopher McQuarrie Cast: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Angela Bassett, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Frederick Schmidt, Katy O'Brian, Tramell Tillman

Although there has been no concrete information suggesting as such, the marketing surrounding Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning suggests this will be one last mission for IMF agent Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise). Featuring a stacked cast and the continuation of the battle against the evil AI Entity, could this prove one mission too far for Ethan?

'Karate Kid: Legends'

May 30, 2025

Director: Jonathan Entwistle Cast: Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio, Ben Wang, Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, Ming-Na Wen

As fans mourn the loss of Cobra Kai in early 2025, fear not, as the legend continues in movie form. The end of May brings to the screen Karate Kid Legends, which will see the long-anticipated team-up between Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso and Jackie Chan's Mr. Han. The movie also marks the feature-length directorial debut of Jonathan Entwistle, known best for his work on The End of the F***ing World.

'28 Years Later'

June 20, 2025

Director: Danny Boyle Cast: Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams, and Ralph Fiennes, and Cillian Murphy

The infected are rearing their bloody heads again some 23 years after the original, as Danny Boyle and Alex Garland team up to bring 28 Years Later to our screens. The third installment in this series, 28 Years Later marks the birth of a trilogy of films, with Nia DaCosta's second, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, already shot back-to-back with this first. Set to feature brand-new entrants to the franchise including Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes.

'M3GAN 2.0'

June 27, 2025

Director: Gerard Johnstone Cast: Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Jenna Davis, Amie Donald, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Ivanna Sakhno, Timm Sharp, Aristotle Atharie, and Jemaine Clement

Gemma (Allison Williams) and her niece Cady (Violet McGraw) will once again be on the end of an AI-inspired haunting at the hands of the killer M3GAN in the hotly-anticipated M3GAN 2.0. Details regarding the movie's plot have been thus far hard to come by, with director Gerard Johnstone and co keeping their cards close to their chests. The movie is also set to star the likes of Jenna Davis, Amie Donald, Brian Jordan Alvarez, and Jemaine Clement.

'Jurassic World: Rebirth'

July 2, 2025

Director: Gareth Edwards Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, Ed Skrein

Following the disastrous Jurassic World Dominion in 2022, this iconic franchise was deserving of a Rebirth, which is exactly what it is getting in the summer of 2025. Starring a stacked cast that includes Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, and Rupert Friend, Jurassic World: Rebirth follows a team of experts who are sent into the jaws of the beast to extract genetic material and save the world.

'Happy Gilmore 2'

July 2025

Director: Kyle Newacheck Cast: Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald, Julie Bowen, Bad Bunny, Travis Kelce, Conor Sherry, Ethan Cutowsky, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Philip Fine Schneider, Benny Safdie, Ben Stiller, Kid Cudi, Margaret Qualley, Eminem

One of the strangest casts of 2025, featuring the likes of Bad Bunny, Margaret Qualley, Travis Kelce, and Eminem, has been assembled for the long-awaited return of Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore. Christopher McDonald, Julie Bowen, and Ben Stiller are set to reprise their roles from the original as Shooter McGavin, Virginia Venit, and Hal L, with this likely to be a laugh-a-minute legacy sequel aimed at pleasing fans of the first installment.

'I Know What You Did Last Summer 4'

July 18, 2025

Director: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson Cast: Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers, Jonah Hauer-King, Chase Sui Wonders, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Freddie Prinze Jr

This summer, the Last Summer franchise is back in all its gory glory. The as-yet-untitled fourth installment in the franchise is set to serve as a direct sequel to 1998's I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, and will star the likes of Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, and Tyriq Withers, with Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. reprising their roles as Julie James and Ray Bronson respectively.

'The Bad Guys 2'

August 1, 2025

Director: Pierre Perifel and JP Sans Cast: Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Craig Robinson, Anthony Ramos, Richard Ayoade, Awkwafina, Zazie Beetz, Lilly Singh, Alex Borstein, Maria Bakalova, Natasha Lyonne, and Danielle Brooks

DreamWorks are back with a second installment to 2022's hit animated comedy The Bad Guys, with the sequel set five years after the events of the first film. With the Bad Guys now trying their hardest to spend their days as good guys, the promise of one last job from an admiring all-girl team of villains sparks their evil streak back into life.

'The Naked Gun'

August 1, 2025

Director: Akiva Schaffer Cast: Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, Kevin Durand, Danny Huston, Liza Koshy, Cody Rhodes, CCH Pounder, Busta Rhymes

In a surprise turn many didn't see coming, Liam Neeson was announced to be stepping into the shoes of the iconic Leslie Nielsen as The Naked Gun faced a revival at the hands of Akiva Schaffer and Paramount. With mention of the project first made in 2013, this reboot has been a long time coming, with Neeson thus far seeming like a smart casting for the son of the dry, hapless Frank Drebin.

'Freakier Friday'

August 8, 2025

Director: Nisha Ganatra Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, Rosalind Chao, Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

22 years may have passed, but the hunger for this sequel is greater than ever. Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Anna (Lindsay Lohan) are ready to have a Friday much Freakier than the last, with director Nisha Ganatra promising many more mishaps for the combustible duo. However, time has passed and so their family has grown, with Anna now a mother and even greater consequences on the line when the body-swapping commences.

'Nobody 2'

August 15, 2025

Director: Timo Tjahjanto Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, RZA, Christopher Lloyd, Sharon Stone, Colin Hanks, John Ortiz, McKenna Grace, and Chris Pine

Bob Odenkirk is set to reprise his role as the mild-mannered former government assassin Hutch Mansell in Nobody 2. The sequel will look at the past of Mansell and his successful wife Becca (Connie Nielsen) as the likes of RZA, Michael Ironside, Paisley Cadorath, and the iconic Christopher Lloyd all reprise their roles from the first outing. Sharon Stone, Colin Hanks, John Ortiz, McKenna Grace, and Chris Pine all join the cast as Nobody gets upgraded for its second action adventure.

'The Conjuring: Last Rites'

September 5, 2025

Director: Michael Chaves Cast: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Ben Hardy, Judy Warren

The Conjuring Universe takes its final bow with this ninth installment, set to feature Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson's Lorraine and Ed Warren ready to face one last demonic ride through a real-life-inspired hell. Directed by Michael Chaves, any specific story details for Last Rites are kept tightly under wraps, so make sure to stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

'Downton Abbey 3'

September 12, 2025

Director: Simon Curtis Cast: Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Robert James-Collier, Joanne Froggatt, Allen Leech, Penelope Wilton, Lesley Nicol, Michael Fox, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Harry Hadden-Paton, Sophie McShera, Douglas Reith, Paul Giamatti, Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale, Arty Froushan

Following the sad passing of Dame Maggie Smith, the upcoming Downton Abbey 3 has gained even more emotional weight than it already carried. The final installment in the franchise is set to bring tears to the eyes of millions of fans, as the time-spanning trip through the ups and downs of those at the titular manor waves goodbye.

'Saw XI'

September 26, 2025