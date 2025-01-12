The long-standing franchise has cemented itself as a staple not just of blockbuster filmmaking, but all of Hollywood filmmaking in general. Especially in the modern era, there has been a concise effort to tap into the ingrained fanbase and community surrounding some of the most acclaimed and longest-lasting film franchises. While there is always hope that a new entry in the franchise will live up to the legacy and become a staple in these long-lasting series, several films manage to accomplish the opposite, aggravating the very fanbase the film attempted to cater to.

Whether it be a shocking new casting decision that didn't go over with fans or a change that acts as a direct disservice to the themes and strengths of the previous entries, there are many ways that a fanbase can feel betrayed by a newer entry. Whether the fanbase's concerns and anger are justified usually ends up on a case-by-case basis, but it cannot be denied that these films ended up creating unintentionally heated discourse, for better or for worse.

10 'Men in Black: International' (2019)

Directed by F. Gary Gray

The original Men in Black trilogy has proven to be some of the most entertaining and uplifting sci-fi blockbusters out there, combining witty dialogue and deeply creative aliens as it brings to life a current-day take on aliens living among us. While Men in Black: International certainly attempted to recapture the same levels of charm and cathartic energy as the originals, its blatantly corporate execution and lack of compelling leads made it an aggressive disappointment to fans.

While reboots that revolve around a new cast of characters are nothing new for Hollywood franchises, much of the original Men in Black films' appeal was the perfect chemistry and back and forth between Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones. While both Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson have found success and entertaining roles in the past, their characters in this film are too generic and formulaic to leave a discernable impact. This ends up spreading to affect the rest of the film as a result, making the absence of Smith and Jones that much more apparent and painful to fans.

9 'Thor: Love and Thunder' (2022)

Directed by Taika Waititi

While not initially as acclaimed or exciting as other MCU franchises, the Thor franchise eventually came into its own with its blending of fantasy and sci-fi to create some of the most entertaining and cathartic films in the MCU. While Thor: Love and Thunder was posed to do much of the same as the previous entry, with Taika Waititi returning and an array of A-list stars joining the fray, the film's style of humor had largely faded by the time it released, making it a major downgrade to Thor: Ragnarök in every way.

More than one massive issue that made Love and Thunder a miss for fans, the film presents a wide array of smaller issues that all come together to make it a painfully below-average experience. The aspects include the awkward tonal shifts between Waititi's signature quirky style and themes of terminal sickness and depression, combined with some of the most jarring and uncomfortable CGI in recent memory. The biggest disappointment for fans easily has to go to the mishandling and underutilization of Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher, who fails to live up to the potential and possibilities of the character/casting choice.

8 'Star Wars: The Phantom Menace' (1999)

Directed by George Lucas

While most of the hatred and vitriol from the Star Wars fanbase is directed towards the sequel trilogy or the various Disney+ shows, many forget just how hated the prequel trilogy was when it was first released. Star Wars: The Phantom Menace was easily the most egregious of the trilogy, with its emphasis on jarring computer-animated effects and painfully unfunny side characters making it a difficult watch for Star Wars fans excited for the long-awaited origin story.

Widely considered to be one of the first true massive disappointments from a massive franchise fandom such as this, The Phantom Menace was a shocking and undeniable downgrade from one of the most acclaimed sci-fi trilogies of all time. However, while the initial opinions were mostly of hatred and anger, time has been unexpectedly kind to George Lucas's unique vision for the prequel trilogy. More emphasis and respect have been given to the film's occasional high points, such as the action choreography and the exceptionally well-crafted score.

7 'The Godfather: Part III' (1990)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

Any third film that attempts to follow up two of the greatest films of all time is going to be facing an uphill battle, but even the most skeptical of fans found a way to be majorly disappointed in the long-awaited Godfather: Part III. Attempting to cap off the exceptional gangster drama franchise, The Godfather: Part III was from the get-go a film that didn't need to exist, yet it further proved in its lackluster execution that the story of Michael Corleone works best as a duology over a trilogy.

Many different enraging attributes can be attributed to the major disappointment and failure of The Godfather: Part III, yet easily the most iconic and egregious is the casting and lackluster performance of Sofia Coppola as Corleone's daughter. Sofia has since proven herself to be one of the best female directors working today, yet her acting abilities were not up to snuff in The Godfather: Part III, in one of the most blatant nepotistic castings of all time, she further derails what was already a lackluster film.

6 'Jurassic World Dominion' (2022)

Directed by Colin Trevorrow

While Jurassic World Dominion had high hopes of capping off decades' worth of dinosaur storytelling beginning from Steven Spielberg's original 1993 blockbuster masterpiece, the film quickly became widely considered to be the worst film in the franchise. The film's awkward and painfully confusing attempts to tie everything together as if it were a single cohesive plot proves to completely fail in both concept and execution, blatantly going against what made previous films work.

While there's certainly a world where a finale featuring both the old and new casts coming together to deal with a dinosaur threat could work, the film's lack of real dinosaur action and an overabundance of unwanted locusts make it a deeply undesirable experience. Especially when compared to the top-notch filmmaking of not only the original film, but even previous Jurassic World films, Dominion's shoddy editing and awkward pacing come across as a direct insult to the original's mastery.