Sequels are difficult to master. Audiences are not always receptive to sequels, questioning the need for them and seeing them as money grabs. It can be hard for a sequel to live up to the success of the original and audiences hold sequels to higher standards than the original films. However, studios and executives try to rely on sequels for revenue since the assumption is that they have a built-in audience. That audience can be hard to please.

To avoid angry criticism from audiences, some filmmakers attempt to make the sequel stand out from the original by taking big risks. Those risks come in numerous ways, from changing casting, locations, cinematography, and even entire characters and plots. These big changes can be extreme and they have extreme reactions. These sequels took big swings to elevate and replicate the success of the first films, but their risks were not rewarded by critics or box office revenue. Here are sequels that took big risks and failed.

10 'Wonder Woman 1984' (2020)

Directed by Patty Jenkins

The premise of Patty Jenkins' hit Wonder Woman film was simple. The premise of the Wonder Woman sequel was essentially: what if Wonder Woman was in the 80s? Diana Prince lives among mortals in a mall-obsessed culture complete with perms and neon colors. As a result, the film feels campier than the original superhero film, which is helped by the fact that comedian Kristen Wiig plays the villain Cheetah. Gal Gadot plays Diana Prince with the utmost seriousness, but Wonder Woman 1984 puts a silly spin on Wonder Woman, a risk that critics did not love. Gadot is a terrific action star, but the film relies on cheesy gags and one-liners which felt false in the world that was set in the 2017 film.

The film only made $169.6 million domestically against a $200 million budget. That is only a fraction of the success of the original film when compared to the original film's $824 million at the box office. Some of this can be blamed on the timing of the film's 2020 release, but the critical reviews speak for themselves.

9 'Staying Alive' (1983)

Directed by Sylvester Stallone

Saturday Night Fever struck gold by capturing New York's disco era. Staying Alive takes that same slick disco-dancing character and puts him on Broadway. John Travolta revived his role as a dancing king. The original was about his Italian-American working-class background and the culture clashes he experienced when he wasn't lighting it up on the dance floor. Saturday Night Fever highlighted how a subculture gives people from different backgrounds freedom to express themselves. The sequel does away with most of that. Travolta's new motivation is to dance on Broadway.

The biggest issue with the sequel is how cleaned up it was. It was ultimately the choice to disregard the grittiness of the first film that angered critics. Half of the film features Broadway show itself, including large musical numbers and special effects. He isn't the bombastic Brooklyn boy we all loved from the first film. He visits his mother to apologize for previously having an attitude. This is all even more surprising considering the film was written and directed by Sylvester Stallone, a man with a tough-guy attitude. While the original is one of the best films of the 1970s, the sequel is one of the Golden Raspberry's Top 100 Most Enjoyably Bad Movies Ever Made, and it has a 0% on Rotten Tomatoes.

8 'The Fly II' (1989)

Directed by Chris Walas

Some sequels take liberties by replacing the main character entirely and focusing on a family member of the original lead character. The Fly II is one of those sequels. Martin Brundle is the orphaned son of Seth Brundle (Jeff Goldblum), the original hybrid fly man in The Fly. Martin is only five years old, but he is played by an adult (Eric Stoltz) because the mutated insect genes in his system make him appear older. He grows up in the lab with researchers, unaware of who he is or the fate that awaits him. He spends his childhood watching the scientists perform strange experiments using his father's research, unaware that they will eventually use Martin for their research once he transforms.

The sequel gets disgusting and slightly confusing when Martin does adult things like start an affair with a female scientist, considering Martin's age in the movie. It only has a 29% on Rotten Tomatoes. The Fly II was plagued by negative reviews. Notably, Janet Maslin from The New York Times said, "The only respect in which it matches Mr. Cronenberg's Fly is in its sheer repulsiveness, since the film degenerates into a series of slime-ridden, glop-oozing special effects in its final half hour."

7 'Predator 2' (1990)

Directed by Stephen Hopkins

1990's Predator 2 was the second in what would become a lengthy franchise. It was a sequel to the critically acclaimed 1987 Predator. Predator starred Arnold Schwarzenegger as a paramilitary director who leads a rescue team into the Central American jungles to fight a deadly extraterrestrial preying on humans. Predator 2 takes place a decade after the original film despite being made three years later. Set in Los Angeles, cops discover a recent string of murders committed by the Predator. There is no wild jungle. The jungle is the city of Los Angeles, which was a turn that took away the natural hunt of the original.

The Predator franchise is successful, but this second film could have tanked that. Luckily, it didn't. The reviews were negative, mostly because the film was so strikingly different from the original that critics and audiences were confused. Fans were surprised by how bizarre the sequel to the beloved sci-fi film was. It grossed $57 million worldwide, a failure compared to its $98 million budget. Over time, fans have come to love the sequel, praising Danny Glover's performance and embracing the film as a campy part of the Predator cannon.

6 'Texasville' (1990)

Directed by Peter Bogdanovich