When we look to some of the greatest sequels that cinema has to offer — the likes of The Godfather Part II, The Dark Knight, The Empire Strikes Back, etc. — we often celebrate the creative ingenuity and boldness they exhibited. We highlight their ability to simultaneously honor, call back to, and expand upon the themes, ideas, and story established in the films they succeeded. But some sequels have gone even further in order to differentiate themselves.

Be it a pursuit of individualism, a change in vision from a new creative team, or simply the natural progression of the story, these follow-up films went so far as to switch to an entirely different genre. Whether it’s Ellen Ripley taking on hundreds of xenomorphs or the God of Thunder being played for laughs, these sequels have stuck with us due to their dramatic genre changes which have defined them.

10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)

Plenty of sequels try to go bigger and better than their predecessors, and this is particularly true in horror, but 2016’s 10 Cloverfield Lane did the opposite. Following on from Cloverfield — an acclaimed found-footage monster movie that spans across the city of New York — this sequel minimized the scope of the film and concentrated the stakes.

Set in the confines of a bunker, a young woman (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) awakens after a car crash and is informed that the world outside has been attacked. Distrust between the three main characters builds flawlessly as more information about each of them is revealed, making for a pulsating psychological thriller loaded with heart-stopping suspense and plenty of plot twists.

Joker: Folie à Deux (2024)

It is rare for a sequel to such a successful film to change genre so entirely, but even rarer is for said change to be so heavily publicized right off the bat. Joker: Folie à Deux has raised plenty of eyebrows with the announcement that it will further explore the story of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) as a musical drama.

2019’s Joker was, in its own right, a significant genre shift within the realm of superhero movies as a grueling psychological drama and an unyielding character study. Set for a 2024 release, Joker: Folie à Deux will begin production in December with Todd Phillips returning to write and direct.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985)

With five films in the franchise, the Rambo movies have become one of the trademark action franchises in blockbuster entertainment, though they weren’t always intended to be. 1982’s First Blood had healthy doses of action, but the film itself — as well as the book it was based on — was just as preoccupied with the story’s dramatic beats and the fractured psyche of many Vietnam veterans after the war.

Rambo: First Blood Part II regresses as an offering of pure action violence, which became the trend of the series. While it does offer exciting action sequences consistently throughout, it lacks the compelling character-driven drama that so effectively distinguished First Blood from being a mere action movie.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2 (1986)

While some genre shifts have been more drastic than this, few have been quite so unapologetic. The darkest of dark comedies, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 spoofs the original, which still stands as one of the most renowned horror films of all time.

Unsurprisingly, this jarring tonal shift garnered mixed reviews with some loving the comedy while others lamented the lack of sheer terror that defined the first film. While plenty of horror franchises since have dabbled with comedy in later films, none have done so with quite the conviction of this particular sequel.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Even with its ability to blend elements of action, war, and sci-fi, Captain America: The First Avenger was a relatively routine superhero origin story, while Captain America: The Winter Soldier proved to be something daringly different for the MCU. Abandoning the past and taking place in the construction of the future, this sequel saw Captain America (Chris Evans) combating conspiracies and espionage within his ranks.

While it didn’t skimp on any of the action, Winter Soldier offered a story more adjacent to a political thriller than a superhero blockbuster. The end result earned praise for its boldness and is viewed as one of Marvel’s best movies to date.

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)

As far as low-budget survival thrillers go, David Twohy’s Pitch Black was a pleasant surprise, with an underlying tinge of sci-fi horror keeping things interesting. Armed with a dramatically enhanced budget, The Chronicles of Riddick set its sights on being a bombarding action-epic follow-up, a genre change that didn’t suit the franchise well.

Pitch Black's claustrophobic tension all but vanished with the greater stakes and vast scope. In 2013, Riddick was released as the third entry of the series, and it thankfully reverted back to the confined survival-thriller genre that made the first film so compelling.

Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991)

Not unlike The Chronicles of Riddick, Terminator 2: Judgement Day offered an expansive, sprawling, action-packed epic to follow up a low-budget survival thriller. The biggest difference, though, is this sequel just worked so unbelievably well and has become hailed as one of the greatest action movies of all time.

The action sequences are just as good today as they were upon release, Linda Hamilton commands the film as one of cinema’s best female badasses, and the re-deployment of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s T-800 as the hero has proven to be an inspired decision giving us one of the most iconic characters ever put to screen. The Terminator was a great slasher sci-fi, but it struggles to compete with the action masterpiece that followed it.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

After two financially successful but ultimately forgettable action-adventure films, the Thor franchise was the MCU’s most vanilla property. That changed emphatically when comedy sensation Taika Waititi was appointed as the director of the series’ third installment, Thor: Ragnarok.

Embracing the lightness of being a goofy comedy, Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) story didn’t just switch genres; it finally found a unique identity that allowed the character to exist as something fresh and original. The gamble paid dividends with Thor: Ragnarok viewed by many to be the crowning glory of the MCU due to its tonal shift, its vibrant aesthetic, and its fun and playful approach to the story.

‘Army of Darkness’ (1992)

Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead trilogy was such a roller-coaster that both Evil Dead 2 and Army of Darkness are noteworthy genre-shifting sequels. It was Army of Darkness though that truly detached itself from the horror tropes that made 1981’s Evil Dead such an iconic hit.

More a fantasy adventure, Army of Darkness was the perfect dose of bold, zany goofiness to conclude Raimi’s trilogy, as Evil Dead is defined by its horror and hilarity. Bruce Campbell commanded the film with his charismatic comedy which kept the entire trilogy intact, giving it a consistency despite its intense genre leaps.

‘Aliens’ (1986)

Aliens is universally heralded as one of the greatest movie sequels of all time as well as one of the most exciting action movies ever made. Both of these accomplishments are made all the more impressive by virtue of the fact that its predecessor is one of the most influential and acclaimed horror movies the world has seen.

The heavy sci-fi overtones remain entirely intact, and elements of horror are still prevalent, but Aliens is defined by its spectacle as an action blockbuster of the highest caliber. Sigourney Weaver’s performance as Ripley deserves credit for this as she embodied the genre shift with aplomb, becoming one of the iconic action heroes in the process.

