On the tails of the success of many films came sequels to try and snag the attention of the masses for a bit longer. Sequels like U.S. Marshall, Terminator 2: Judgment Day and Mad Max: Fury Road are some well-known ones. However, not all sequels are successful, nor do they always include the full original cast.

There are many movie sequels that did not include popular side characters, such as Marion Ravenwood not being included in the second Indiana Jones film. When certain side characters are left out, the film could suffer or feel too different. Even weirder, some characters are excluded from some films just to make a return in later films.

10 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' (2017)

When Star Wars: The Force Awakens revived the series ten years after the last movie, reviews were understandably mixed. The film follows the events thirty-years after Return of the Jedi, and focuses on the new characters Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), Rose (Kelly Marie Tran) and Poe (Oscar Isaac) and the fight between the First Order and the Resistance, ran by General Leia Organa (the late Carrie Fisher). Additionally, Han Solo (Harrison Ford) searches for Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).

After fans were made to fall in love with the new Resistance, viewers were noticeably disappointed when characters like Poe, Rose and Finn were not utilized to their fullest potential in The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. Though the characters continued to be featured, they do not all share the same screen-time as the trilogy primarily focuses on Rey and her encounters with Luke Skywalker and Kylo Ren.

9 'Hocus Pocus 2' (2022)

The iconic Hocus Pocus focuses on Halloween Night 1993 in Salem, Massachussetts when the dreaded Sanderson Sisters (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy) are resurrected when a virgin named Max (Omri Katz) lights their magic black-flame candle. Max, along with his fearless sister Dani (Thora Birch) and the tough and cool Allison (Vinessa Shaw) must send them back where they came from before sunrise. In Hocus Pocus 2, it is the year 2022 in Salem and the Sanderson Sisters are back again when it's revealed there is more than one black-flame candle.

When the sequel Hocus Pocus 2 released, many fans were looking forward to all sorts of original cast members returning. While many did like the iconic Billy Butcherson (Doug Jones), characters like Max, Dani, Allison, Thackery Binx were all noticeably absent. While Thackery’s absence makes sense, the original trio of heroes were still sorely missed. Even the addition of the incredibly talented Hannah Waddingham from Ted Lasso couldn’t make up for all the losses.

8 'Thor: Ragnarok' (2017)

Thor: Ragnarok is the third film in the Thor series, within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Viewers witness the mighty Thor (Chris Hemsworth) fighting fellow avengers ancient gladiator-style under the terms of his imprisonment. As he fights for his freedom, the powerful being Hela (Cate Blanchett) and her threats loom in the distance. In the first Thor movie, Thor is banished to Earth by his father Odin (Anthony Hopkins) after a brutal outburst from him puts plans of him ascending to the throne in Asgard on hold.

While Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) appeared in the first film as well as Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Love and Thunder, she was unfortunately absent from the third film. As Jane is the main love-interest for Thor as well as eventually the epic superhero Mighty Thor that many viewers love to see depicted by her, fans were happy when she returned for the latest installment, Love and Thunder.

7 'The Godfather II' (1974)

The cult-classic film The Godfather depicts the events that take place when the youngest member of a mafia family Michael (Al Pacino) reluctantly joins the family business. In The Godfather II, viewers witness the parallels between young Michael and his father Vito Corleone (Robert De Niro) in different time periods.

A notable character from The Godfather wasn’t in the sequel, Peter Clemenza (Richard S. Castellano). This is reportedly because Castellano and the director Francis Ford Coppola experienced creative differences and disagreements that prevented Castellano from returning. Though other original characters returned for the sequel, many fans wondered about Peter Clemenza’s absence.

6 '22 Jump Street' (2014)

In the sequel to the well-received first film, 22 Jump Street follows undercover cops Schmidt (Jonah Hill) and Jenko (Channing Tatum) on their second mission, this time infiltrating a local college. As the two get more immersed in the investigation, more problems and difficulties arise and the two even question themselves and their friendship. This hilarious sequel depicts how even as adults, people can be immature.

In 21 Jump Street, fans are first introduced to the dopey cops Schmidt and Jenko as they undertake their very first undercover mission for the Jump Street unit. In the film, Schmidt meets Molly (Brie Larson) and the two develop a brief romance. The character is not featured in the sequel however, and many fans of Brie Larson were understandably disappointed. However, as the men were undercover at a high school, perhaps it was for the best.

5 'The Matrix Reloaded' (2003)

In the cult-classic original film The Matrix, Keanu Reeves plays the lead Neo, a computer programmer-hacker searching for the infamous Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) for answers about the Matrix. With the help of a woman named Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), Neo is able to make contact with the man, but in turn must fight for his life. In The Matrix Reloaded, Neo, Morpheus and Trinity continue their fight against the Machine Army and the quest to uncover more about the elusive Matrix to save humanity, with some success.

Though much of the cast of characters returned in the sequel, there was one character noticeably missing - Tank (Marcus Chong), the original operator of the Nebuchadnezzar. Though, the character is mentioned in the film and does appear in a later video game installment of the franchise, The Matrix: Path of Neo. As the character was rather cool alongside his pilot brother, both born outside of the matrix, it was a disappointment for viewers to lose the pair in the following sequels.

4 'The Avengers' (2012)

In The Avengers, the legendary Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) recruits an army of talented superheroes including Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) to foil Loki’s (Tom Huddleston) evil plans. Even more dramatic, Loki just so happens to be the brother of Thor.

A loved character that has grown in popularity since his first MCU appearance, War Machine (now Don Cheadle, originally Terrence Howard) appeared in both Iron Man andIron Man 2 as a substantial main character. This led to disappointment from many fans when the character did not appear in the Avengers film alongside the other heroes. However, the good news is that the character has since appeared in multiple Marvel films and shows, and will be part of the Secret Invasion series coming June 2023.

3 'The Bourne Supremacy' (2004)

In The Bourne Identity, a man named Jason Bourne (Matt Damon) awakens from a rescue with no memories, just a lethal set of skills that he possesses without knowledge of how or from where. The rebellious and chic Marie Kreutz (Franka Potente) assists him with the mission of uncovering his past, and the reason why assassins won’t stop chasing him. In The Bourne Supremacy, he is on the run in India after being framed by a Russian agent for theft of CIA money.

However, by the time viewers get to the second film, the notable love interest Marie is not utilized to her full potential and is quite unceremoniously pushed aside, so to speak. Though the character survived many trials and tribulations and helped Jason Bourne in the first film, the character disappointingly wasn’t allowed to be fleshed out further and was ultimately replaced with Nicky, played by Julia Stiles.

2 'The Lost World: Jurassic Park' (1997)

In the unforgettable Jurassic Park, a tropical island ran by John Hammond (the late Richard Attenborough) features a theme park filled with real (and dangerous) cloned dinosaurs. When a safety certification is required for the park to continue, Hammond invites paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neil) and paleobotanist Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) for assistance. In The Lost World: Jurassic Park, the focus is on a second theme park in another location, with a whole new cast tending to the hidden dinosaurs that survived there after the events of the first film destroyed the original park.

Though Dr. Alan Grant appeared in the first and third films, he did not reprise the role in the second. As it was the immediate sequel to the original hit, it was surprising for viewers that a main character like Dr. Grant didn’t appear. Thankfully, this was rectified in Jurassic Park III, and viewers got to see Dr. Grant get fooled into visiting the Isla Sorna, where he and a group of people get stranded and must fight for their lives against the remaining dinosaurs.

1 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom' (1984)

The film that spawned a huge franchise, Raiders of the Lost Ark is about the infamous archeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) and his quest to stop the Nazis from acquiring the Ark of the Covenant and taking over the world in 1936. In doing so, he must team up with his scorned ex-girlfriend Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen) to make sure the religious artifact isn’t found, or opened. In Indiana Jones and the Tempe of Doom, the titular archeologist is on another adventure in Old Shanghai, accompanied by new companions, Willie Scott (Kate Capshaw) and the beloved character Short Round (Ke Huy Quan).

When the sequel came out, many were sad to see Marion replaced with Willie, who was arguably more of a damsel in distress than the tough Marion who didn't take nonsense from anybody. Though it became routine for the series to replace the love interest in every film, the original loss of the iconic Marion Ravenwood started it all. Many fans were sad to see the beloved character replaced with damsels and villains. The upcoming film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will feature Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Antonio Banderas and releases June 30, 2023.

