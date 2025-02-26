At worst, sequels are cynical cash grabs generally devoid of new ideas that shamelessly attempt to profit off as much of the original work’s success as possible. But at their best, sequels can not only continue the story established in the original, but they can outright surpass it. Sequels such as these can be rare, but when they hit, they become just as beloved, in some cases even more popular, than the originals.

Films like Toy Story 2, The Godfather Part II, and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes smartly take what the first film attempted to do and surpass it on every level. They expand their worlds, introduce new characters and settings, and bring new life to arcs that could have just been finished satisfactorily in the first. In doing so, they set their own standards, not just for how to properly continue a series, but also for how to advance cinema as a whole.

10 ‘Toy Story 2’ (1999)

Directed by John Lasseter

Image via Walt Disney Studios

While Pixar sequels are known for being hit or miss, their first sequel, Toy Story 2, is still regarded as their best. On a mission to save a fellow toy, Woody (Tom Hanks) is stolen by a greedy toy collector. As Buzz (Tim Allen) leads a group of toys to save him, Woody discovers he was a piece of merchandise from an old TV show called Woody’s Roundup, and is a valuable collector’s item.

The Toy Story franchise uses toys and growing up to deal with surprisingly mature themes of mortality. In Toy Story 2’s case, Woody is directly given the option to accept a happy life with Andy and his toys, knowing full well his time is finite, or taken to a museum where he can be the toy equivalent of an immortal but only loved from a distance. This story layer, along with the improved animation and fun new cast members, elevates this sequel from a kid’s movie about toys to something profound.