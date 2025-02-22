Sequels have long played an important role in cinema's history. From early examples like Bride of Frankenstein to modern classics like Terminator 2: Judgment Day, many sequels have gone down as some of the best films of all time, pleasing fans of their franchises by following up on beloved characters and expanding upon their stories.

However, not every sequel seeks to satisfy established fans. Some, like The Jungle Book 2, are low-effort attempts at capitalizing on the popularity of beloved classics, while others, like Gremlins 2: The New Batch, provide unique twists to their franchise's core concepts, subverting their audiences' expectations, and sometimes disappointing them as a result. The following are 10 examples of movie sequels that seem to hate fans of their respective franchises.

10 'The Return of Jafar' (1994)

Directed by Toby Shelton, Tad Stones and Alan Zaslove

The Return of Jafar, a follow-up to 1992's Aladdin, was the first of many direct-to-video sequels that Disney produced to their beloved animated output in the '90s and early 2000s. Most of these sequels are known for being low-quality cash-grabs that lack the broad appeal of their predecessors, and Return of Jafar is no different. The film, which follows Aladdin (Scott Weinger and Brad Kane), Jasmine (Linda Larkin and Liz Callaway) and Genie (Dan Castellaneta) as they are once again confronted by Jafar (Jonathan Freeman), is a terrible sequel to one of Disney's most well-respected animated films.

Many of Return of Jafar's issues boil down to the fact that it is, essentially, nothing more than an extended episode of the Saturday-morning cartoon based on the original film. The animation is a significant downgrade from its predecessor, the songs are simplistic and ear-grating, and, while Castellaneta's performance is fine, Robin Williams' presence is sorely missed. Simply said, The Return of Jafar lacks the care and heart found in the original, making it a complete slap in the face to any adult fans of Aladdin.