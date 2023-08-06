Movie sequels have long been cherished by audiences, allowing them to revisit beloved characters and stories. However, there are instances where none of the main cast members return for the follow-up.

Films such as Final Destination 2 and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, these movies were executed without their original main cast. Regardless of if it was a success or not, it is clear that the departure of familiar faces made the sequel different and altered its dynamic.

10 'Troll 2' (1990)

Troll 2 is centered on a family who embark on a vacation to the fictional rural town of Nilbog, only to discover that the townspeople are actually goblins disguised as humans. This sequel has no connection with its predecessor film, Troll, and therefore none of the original cast returned.

As a result, Troll 2 featured an entirely new cast to portray the characters which gave the film a unique but unintentionally comedic charm. Although the film had questionable quality due to its low-budget production, Troll 2 gained a cult following and was named a movie that is "so bad, it's good".

9 'Howling II: Your Sister is a Werewolf' (1985)

One of horror's weirdest and wildest sequels, Howling II: Your Sister is a Werewolf follows Ben (Reb Brown) and journalist Jenny (Annie McEnroe) as they investigate the mysterious death of Jenny's sister, who was a werewolf. Despite being a sequel that directly follows the original movie's events, none of the original cast from The Howling didn't return.

Subsequently, the sequel featured a new cast including Christopher Lee, Annie McEnroe, and Reb Brown. While viewers felt that the film didn't live up to the quality of its first movie, it became one of the horror films that had unintentional campiness.

8 'American Psycho 2' (2002)

Starring Mila Kunis as college student Rachel Newman, the film follows her obsession with becoming an assistant to her college professor, Robert Starkman (William Shatner). During the film, Rachel resorts to eliminating her fellow students who want the same job, while concealing her past. As this movie is a standalone film, the original cast from American Psycho did not return.

Therefore, the sequel featured an entirely new cast, bringing a fresh dynamic to the film. Although some viewers felt that it lacked a connection to the original movie, American Psycho 2 managed to showcase a mix of dark humor and suspense.

7 'Mean Girls 2' (2011)

The sequel to one of the best teen movies from the 21st century, Mean Girls 2 revolves around a new high school student, Jo Mitchell (Meaghan Martin) as she tries to navigate the world of cliques and drama. Along the way, she clashes with the mean-spirited clique, "The Plastics". Despite the original film's popularity, none of the original main cast from Mean Girls returned to the sequel.

Instead, the sequel introduced an entirely new cast, including Meaghan Martin, Jennifer Stone, and Maiara Walsh. Each character played a role that mirrored the archetypes of the characters from the original movie. While some audiences found the film lacking the same charm as its predecessor, other viewers appreciate the sequel's attempt to maintain that same spirit.

6 'Cruel Intentions 2' (2000)

Cruel Intentions 2 is a prequel and the film that followed Cruel Intentions. The film revolves around Sebastian Valmont (Robin Dunne), a new student at a prestigious prep school. He forms a bet with his stepsister to seduce an innocent girl, only to fall in love with Annette (Sarah Thompson), a principled girl who leads him to question his actions. As this film was a prequel, none of the original cast returned.

Hence, the sequel introduced a new cast also including Amy Adams as Kathryn to portray the younger versions of the characters from the original film. While some felt that its charm didn't live up to the original movie, Cruel Intentions 2 was praised for its ability to explore more of the characters' backstories.

5 'Home Alone 3' (1997)

Home Alone 3 was one of the hated Christmas movies that deserved another chance. The film centered around a new protagonist, Alex (Alex D. Linz) finding himself home alone with chicken pox, only to learn that there are burglars mistakenly after their house. Just like the first two movies in the franchise, he

As this was the first film in the Home Alonefranchise to feature a new lead, none of the original cast from the first two movies returned. Despite not reaching the same level of success as the first two films, Home Alone 3 is known for bringing its own unique take to the Home Alone concept.

4 'Atlas Shrugged: Part II' (2012)

Continuing the story from its predecessor, Atlas Shrugged: Part 1, the story follows the escalating crisis in the outside world. After being unable to generate a profit from the first film, many of the original cast didn't return.

Hence, the sequel, Atlas Shrugged: Part II introduced a new cast, with Samantha Mathis and Jason Beghe taking over the roles of the characters from the first movie. Amidst diverse reception, audiences appreciated the film's attempt to faithfully adapt to the novel and maintain its themes.

3 '10 Cloverfield Lane' (2016)

A must-watch movie to watch for more haunting horror stories, 10 Cloverfield Lane revolves around a woman named Michelle (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) after she wakes up from a car accident, to find herself in an underground bunker. Although Howard (John Goodman) claims that he saved her, she becomes increasingly suspicious of him.

Since 10 Cloverfield Lane is not a direct sequel to the original film, Cloverfield, none of the original cast returned. Nevertheless, the sequel gave a fresh perspective on the Cloverfield franchise, bringing to the audience suspenseful storytelling and mysterious nature.

2 'Final Destination 2' (2000)

Final Destination 2 follows a group of people who narrowly escape a freeway pile-up after Kimberly (A.J. Cook) has a premonition of the event. After they escaped, they realize that fate is hunting them down, and must strive to survive.

As the original cast from the first movie did not return, the sequel featured a new set of characters, and a new story, while still maintaining the same premise of cheating death from the first Final Destinationfilm. Final Destination 2 further solidified the franchise, bringing in more popular sequels afterward.

1 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' (2017)

The sequel to Jumanji, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle centers around four high school students who get sucked into the virtual world of Jumanji. The high school students get trapped into the bodies of their chosen avatars, and had to navigate dangerous challenges to return to the real world.

Despite the original cast of Jumanji not returning, the sequel offered a fresh take on the story as a video game adventure. The new cast included Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan as the avatars and the film was praised for its fun-filled action, humor, and performances by the cast.

