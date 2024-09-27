Making a good movie sequel is an art form in itself. Very often, filmmakers wanting to continue telling the story of the universe and the characters they created end up failing at capturing the magic of the original. On a few precious occasions, however, a sequel turns out to be just as good as — if not even better than — its predecessor. Even rarer is a sequel that manages to be virtually flawless from its opening titles to its credits.

There aren't many films that fit such tight criteria, but the ones that do are typically considered among the best in their genre. From the animated family masterpiece that is Toy Story 3 to the space opera-defining Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back, these are movie sequels that are pretty much perfect from start to finish, proving that there is plenty of room for originality and freshness in sequel-making.

10 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' (1991)

Directed by James Cameron

First, visionary Canadian filmmaker James Cameron showed the world what he was capable of with his second feature film (following an abysmal debut), The Terminator. Seven years and two movies later, he raised the bar with Terminator 2: Judgment Day, generally considered when talking about sequels that surpassed their predecessor. Here, a cyborg identical to the one that tried to kill Sarah Connor years prior is sent back in time, this time to protect her 10-year-old son from an even more dangerous cyborg.

With the kind of cutting-edge technical qualities and visual effects that Cameron has become known for, a compelling trio of lead characters, and one of the most badass movie villains of the '90s, it's no wonder why many consider T2 Cameron's masterpiece. Its action sequences are thrilling, its emotional core is surprisingly hard-hitting, and the way it builds on the simple foundations laid by the first movie is admirable.

9 'Before Midnight' (2013)

Directed by Richard Linklater

In 1995, Jesse (Ethan Hawke) and Céline (Julie Delpy) met on a train to Vienna and spent the following 24 hours together, talking and walking. Nine years later, fate brought them back together in Paris, where they had an even shorter amount of time to talk about their frustrations and regrets. Finally, another nine years pass, and in 2013, the couple are married with children — but things aren't nearly as dreamy as they sounded back in '95. Such is the premise of Richard Linklater's Before trilogy, one of the best of all time.

Before Sunset, too, is a masterful sequel to Before Sunrise, and many would call it the best in the series. However, romance sequels very rarely get any better than Before Midnight. Painfully true to life and stripped down of any of Before Sunrise's idealization or Before Sunset's nostalgia, it's a realistic yet absolutely gorgeous examination of adult love and married life. It's the culmination of everything that the previous two movies had been building up to, and the result is utterly mesmerizing.

8 'Toy Story 3' (2010)

Directed by Lee Unkrich

Saying that Toy Story 3 is one of the best movies of all time is a claim backed up by Quentin Tarantino himself. Whether one would go so far or not, though, there's one thing that's hard to deny: It certainly is one of the best sequels of all time. In it, many years have passed, and Andy is finally going to university. After the toys are mistakenly delivered to a daycare center instead of being put in the attic, it's up to Woody to get the gang back home before Andy leaves.

One of very few legacy sequels that out-grossed the original at the domestic box office, Toy Story 3 is typically agreed to be the perfect conclusion to the story of Andy's toys, even if it wasn't the final chapter in the end. Funny, endearing, beautifully animated, and with a surprising number of tear-jerking scenes, Toy Story 3 is the perfect mix of nostalgia and novel ideas, proving that legacy sequels can be phenomenal works of art and not just cheap cash-grabs.

7 'Paddington 2' (2017)

Directed by Paul King

There is no humanly possible way of watching Paddington 2 and not getting to the credits wanting to become a better person. 2017 as a whole was a great year for sequels, but none got to the level of this charming tale about the titular talking bear, now settled with the Brown family and a celebrity in his community. Paddington picks up a series of odd jobs to get his aunt Lucy the perfect 100th birthday present, only to have the present stolen by a master of disguise.

Full of enchanting escapades, cute moments, and life-affirming scenes displaying the power of kindness and politeness, Paddington 2 is what happens when you take an already adorable film and make it bigger, funnier, cuter, and more colorful. You can also add in Hugh Grant at the top of his game in a villainous role for good measure. It may be a family film, but that doesn't make this sequel any less perfect. Paddington 2 is the crowning achievement of family entertainment in the 2010s, a truly masterful film without a single flaw in sight.

6 'Mission: Impossible — Fallout' (2018)

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie

Starting in 1996, based on the popular spy TV series of the same title, no one would have expected the Mission: Impossible franchise to become one of the biggest action franchises of today. And yet, here it is. People rank its many installments in all sorts of different ways, but one thing remains constant: Mission: Impossible — Fallout tops them all. In it, a group of terrorists plans to detonate three plutonium cores in different cities after an IMF mission goes wrong. So, Ethan and his team set out to right their wrongs and stop the nuclear apocalypse.

Fallout successfully ups the ante in every single area that the Mission: Impossible franchise already excelled at.

Thanks to its intensely dedicated cast, exhilarating action scenes, and many death-defying stunts, Fallout is one of the best action movies of the past 10 years. It successfully ups the ante in every single area that the Mission: Impossible franchise already excelled at, delivering one of the most gripping stories and some of the most breathtaking thrills that the genre has seen in years. The Mission: Impossible franchise is one of a kind, and Fallout is the apex of its unique strengths.

5 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade' (1989)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

King of the blockbusters, Steven Spielberg has made some of the most iconic action movies of all time. Perhaps chief among these is his first three Indiana Jones movies, the best of which is perhaps the third: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, where Indy reunites with his estranged father in a quest to obtain the Holy Grail — the key to eternal life — before the Nazis do.

Of course, Last Crusade is best remembered by many for Harrison Ford and Sean Connery's father-son dynamic, one of the most iconic duos in the history of cinema. That's not all that this threequel has going for it, though. Epic and dramatic, yet with a great sense of humor; intrepid and highly reminiscent of the pulpy adventure serials that inspired the franchise; and with the perfect balance between strong character work, show-stopping action sequences, and surprisingly emotional moments, this is the best sequel that Spielberg has ever made.

4 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Directed by George Miller

Once upon a time, George Miller was an up-and-coming Australian indie director with ideas too big and wild for his budget. Even so, his 1979 sci-fi Mad Max was a rotund success, sparking an action franchise against all odds that would peak in 2015 with the culmination of everything that the auteur had ever envisioned. Mad Max: Fury Road follows a rebel aided by a mysterious drifter in rescuing a band of slaves from their tyrannical leader.

One of the most stylish action movies of all time, Fury Road's deceivingly simple premise makes for two hours of some of the most intense action, idiosyncratic visuals, and delightfully bizarre world-building that action fans could ever ask for. A masterclass in sequel-making, Mad Max: Fury Road is Miller's magnum opus, showing that with the right team and enough confidence in one's crazy visions, a timeless masterpiece can result.

3 'Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back' (1980)

Directed by Irvin Kershner

There can never be a conversation about the best movie sequels of all time where The Empire Strikes Back isn't mentioned. Widely regarded as not just the best installment in the Star Wars franchise, but also one of the greatest sci-fi action movies of all time, it's an essential watch for those who love the genre. It follows Luke Skywalker as he begins his Jedi training with Yoda, while his friends are pursued across the galaxy by Darth Vader and bounty hunter Boba Fett.

Episode V of Star Wars has everything that any movie fan could ever ask for. Grand action sequences with special effects that have aged wonderfully, a memorable ensemble of characters who all get plenty of chances to shine, a rousing story, a compelling romance, and a hell of a third act. Everything that a good movie sequel is supposed to do, Empire Strikes Back does in spades, and then some.

2 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003)

Directed by Peter Jackson

When New Zealander director Peter Jackson was tasked with adapting the most iconic part of J.R.R. Tolkien's Legendarium for the silver screen, people didn't know what to expect. After all, it had been attempted before (to rather forgettable results), and Jackson was a director known mostly for small, campy horror productions. And yet, his Lord of the Rings trilogy turned out to be one of the greatest and most consistent in history. Its conclusion, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, is nothing short of the best fantasy movie of all time.

Following the disbanded Fellowship of the Ring engaging in their final effort to stop Sauron from rising to power, Return of the King does more than enough to qualify as the best fantasy sequel ever made. From its massive scope to its epic action scenes, terrific performances, engrossing story, fascinating characters, and beautiful ending, this is everything that any fan of cinema could ever ask for in an ending.