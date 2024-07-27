Few things are more upsetting for cinephiles than sequels that completely underwhelmed when compared to their predecessors. While there are a few outstanding sequels like The Empire Strikes Back and The Godfather: Part II that fans would argue are actually superior to the first film in their respective series, a sequel can still be satisfying if it manages to take bold risks that force fans to think about the saga in a different way.

Unfortunately, there are far too many sequels that are so derivative that they feel like complete retreads. A bad sequel that tries to subvert expectations can at least spark some interesting conversations, but no one wants to see a disappointing follow up that only reminds them of better work that was done in the past. Here are ten of the worst sequels that played things too safe.

10 ‘Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Take Manhattan’ (1998)

Directed by Rob Hedden

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan seemed to be taking the Friday the 13th franchise in a new direction by finally letting Jason Voorhees loose in the Big Apple. While the prospect of one of the horror genre’s most beloved slashers unleashing chaos on one of America’s biggest cities seemed like it would be a complete blast, Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan doesn’t do justice to its title.

A majority of the film takes place on a boat with obnoxious teenagers that feel completely derivative of the characters in previous Friday the 13th films. While its direct predecessor, Friday the 13th Part VII: New Blood took risks by incorporating more fantasy elements, Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan was a complete waste of time for anyone hoping that the series would do anything different.

9 ‘Star Trek: Insurrection’ (1998)

Directed by Jonathan Frakes

Star Trek: Insurrection was a massive disappointment compared to its predecessor, Star Trek: First Contact, which finally gave the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation the adventure that they deserved. While Star Trek: First Contact was an exciting action thriller that felt like “Die Hard on the Enterprise,” Star Trek: Insurrection introduced another “Fountain of Youth” metaphor that felt entirely derivative of many episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Star Trek: Insurrection ignores the major developments made to the characters, essentially turning Captain Jean Luc-Picard (Patrick Stewart) into an ill equipped leader who lacks the emotional maturity that he had gained over the course of the series. The loyal fans that had watches this cast of characters evolve over the course of seven seasons and two other movies deserved a more ambitious follow up than Star Trek: Insurrection.

8 ‘Men in Black II’ (2002)

Directed by Barry Sonnenfield

Men in Black II has the potential to capitalize on the success of the first Men in Black film, which proved to be the perfect merger of science fiction action and heartfelt, wacky comedy. The end of the first Men in Black film was profound because Agent K (Tommy Lee Jones) had purposefully chosen to erase his own memories in order to live a normal life outside of the Men in Black.

However, Men in Black II immediately negates the consequences of the first film’s ending by having Agent J (Will Smith) restore K’s memories so that they can go on another adventure. Beyond this baffling betrayal of narrative development, Men in Black II suffers because Jones and Smith simply feel bored by the material. There was no potential for Men in Black II to succeed as a fun buddy cop adventure if neither of its stars seemed invested in their roles.

7 ‘Muppets Most Wanted’ (2014)

Directed by James Bobin

Muppets Most Wanted served as the second entry in a rebooted era of the franchise that had kicked off with 2011’s The Muppets, a surprisingly successful legacy sequel that honored the influence that the characters had on generations of fans. Instead of continuing to explore where the Muppets fit into a modern entertainment infrastructure, Muppets Most Wanted opted to send the Muppets on another tour that felt far too reminiscent of the storyline in Muppets Take Manhattan.

Muppets Most Wanted also feels like a complete ripoff of The Great Muppet Caper, as both films center on a dangerous thief that drives the Muppets apart by separating them from each other. Unfortunately for everyone involved in Muppets Most Wanted, Ricky Gervais did not have the same level of charisma that had made Charles Grodin so excellent in The Great Muppet Caper.

6 ‘Transformers: Age of Extinction’ (2014)

Directed by Michael Bay

Transformers: Age of Extinction was a sign that the Transformers franchise had run its course and that Michael Bay no longer had any passion for the material. While Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen and Transformers: Dark of the Moon certainly wouldn’t be considered masterpieces by any stretch of the imagination, Bay at least populated the frame with some incredible action and a complete story arc centering on Sam (Shia Laboeuf) and his relationship with Bumblebee and Optimus Prime.

Transformers: Age of Extinction needlessly brings back Megatron from the dead and introduces yet another government conspiracy involving the Decepticons. The introduction of Mark Wahlberg as the new lead of the series failed to convince any Transformers fans that the newest film had any reason to exist beyond lining Paramount Pictures' pockets. The abundance of product placement only made the film feel even more cynical.

5 ‘Jurassic World’ (2015)

Directed by Colin Trevorrow

Jurassic World isn’t as much a sequel to Jurassic Park as it is a remake, as it's nearly a beat-for-beat retread of what the park of dinosaurs would look like if it was open to the public. None of the films in the series are nearly as good as Steven Spielberg’s 1993 classic, but The Lost World: Jurassic Park at least had a truly wacky final battle in San Diego, and Jurassic Park III was admittedly fun if viewed as a 90 minute B-movie.

Jurassic World tried to introduce new dinosaurs that simply felt superfluous, all whilst ignoring the progress that was made in the earlier films. It was as if Colin Trevorrow forgot that having compelling human characters was an important quality that the franchise had, as the lack of chemistry between Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard is simply astounding.

4 ‘Zoolander 2’ (2016)

Directed by Ben Stiller

There are relatively few comedy sequels that are actually great, but Zoolander 2 has the misfortune of trying to replicate the success of a once-in-a-generation cult phenomenon. The original Zoolander felt like a refreshing slapstick comedy because its satire of celebrity culture and corporate sponsorship actually felt original; unfortunately, the media landscape had developed so radically within the subsequent decade that all of the new jokes in Zoolander 2 simply made the sequel feel out of touch.

None of the celebrity cameos in Zoolander 2 were funny at all, as the strange appearances by Justin Beiber and Kiefer Sutherland felt like they were several years too late. Any joy that could have come from seeing Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson reprise their roles as Derek and Hansel, respectively, disappeared when it was clear that they were just doing impersonations of their past success.

3 ‘Independence Day: Resurgence’ (2016)

Directed by Roland Emmerich

Independence Day: Resurgence proved that all the charms that Roland Emmerich had perfected with his 1996 classic felt entirely irrelevant in the modern blockbuster landscape. The original Independence Day was a fun science fiction adventure that refused to take itself too seriously, but Independence Day: Resurgence tackled the same exact story with a surprisingly dour, somber tone. It was an alarming sign that Emmerich seemed to have no idea why his film had been so successful in the first place. Jeff Goldblum, Bill Pullman, Judd Hirsch, and the other cast members that returned from the first film seemed underwhelmed by material that was clearly beneath them.

Independence Day: Resurgence clearly did not land with audiences that had loved the first film, as it was a massive box office bomb that immediately brought any plans for a third entry in the franchise to a close.