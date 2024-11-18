If a movie comes out and does well, the idea of a sequel is likely to be seen as enticing by producers… and hopefully, the creative minds behind the first film, too. Ideally, the prospect of a sequel will be desirable to both parties, and if it’s particularly desirable, it stands to reason that the early stages of production for a sequel will happen relatively fast.

For some of the following sequels, that process of commencing production took surprisingly long, and the sequels understandably took place roughly the same number of years later in-universe and in real life. At other times, the sequels didn’t take as long to come out, but there was a time jump, sometimes focusing on new characters as a result (while telling a continuation of the same core story). With dozens or even hundreds of years between some of these examples, it is inarguably an interesting way to shake things up for an ongoing series.

10 'Gladiator II' (2024)

Set 16 years after 'Gladiator' (2000)

While a fair few historical/action epics followed in the wake of Gladiator throughout the early to mid-2000s, it took a considerable amount of time for an actual sequel to get released. Of course, Gladiator II was always going to have its work cut out for it, given how it ended with relatively few main characters left alive, so a time-skip made sense.

In the end, Gladiator II was released 24 years after the original, but the jump forward in time within the film’s universe was a little less dramatic, at 16 years. Ridley Scott’s sequel is solid, even if it doesn’t quite reach the heights of the first movie, but it delivers a decently executed storyline and some pretty impressive action set pieces (the jump forward in special effects between 2000 and 2024 is on full display).

9 'It: Chapter Two' (2019)

Set 27 years after 'It' (2017)

As a pretty clear duology, It: Chapter Two is an interesting example of a deliberate jump forward in time, with it coming out only two years after It, but (mostly) taking place 27 years later. This was because of the approach taken to adapting Stephen King’s mammoth novel, It, which mostly takes place in 1958 and 1985, but jumps between those periods (and travels to a few other years) quite consistently. In the adaptation, though, things jump from 1989 in the first movie to 2016 (again, mostly) in the second one.

The approach taken in the novel is a bit more engaging, and the approach taken by the films does result in a feeling of It: Chapter Two repeating the first movie, whereas the novel has the characters similarly compelling as kids and adults. But the novel is also well over 1000 pages long, so the splitting was perhaps inevitable, and doing it this way (with a few flashbacks found in Chapter Two for good measure) was what they went with.

8 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' (2015)

Set 30 years after 'Return of the Jedi' (1983)