There have been no shortage of high-grossing movies over the years, with some, such as Avatar (2009) and its recent sequel earning billions of dollars in revenue before their time in the theatres is up.

RELATED: 'Avatar' & 9 Other Films That Defied Box Office ExpectationsHowever, some sequels to movies performed far better than they were expected to, especially with their predecessors only performing mildy well. Some of these sequels are recent, while others a a bit older, but there is one common feature they share: they all did much better than most thought they would.

1 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' (2019)

Image via Walt Disney

Box office gross: $1.1 billion

Spider-Man: Far From Home is the second MCU film about the young web slinger. Starring Tom Holland as the titular hero, the movie made ten times more in revenue than it was expected to make.

It was one of only a select handful of MCU movies (13, after taking inflation into account) to break over one billion dollars in revenue, along with the likes of The Avengers films, which also grossed billions.

2 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003)

Image via Warner Bros.

Box office: $1.1 billion

The Lord of the Rings trilogy did exceptionally well at the box office, but none of them did so well as the series' final instalment. The previous two films were unable to break the one billion mark, although they came close.

However, The Return of the King managed to break the billion mark and then some. In fact, it outpaced the previous instalment by well over $200 Million. This was more than expected as the first two films finished at a fairly similar amount of revenue, (only $50 Million apart) so it was expected that the finale would finish at around the same.

3 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2' (2011)

Image via Warner Bros.

Box office: $1.3 billion

Save for the first movie, pretty much all the Harry Potterfilms made it approximately to the $900 Million mark, with the third film actually falling even lower than that. The first movie grossed $974 million in its initial run, and it held the title of the highest-grossing Harry Potter film until the release of the series' final installment.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 surpassed the previous film by about $400 Million, and was met with critical acclaim. It also surpassed the original film by hundreds of millions, making the final movie the highest-grossing movie in the series.

4 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest' (2006)

Image via Walt Disney

Box office: $1 billion

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chestis the second installment in the series. Its predecessor, The Curse of the Black Pearl(2003) reined in at approximately $650 Million, making it the lowest-grossing film in the series. Despite its outset, the movie was received very well, which made its sequel perform much better.

Dead Man's Chest broke the $1 Billion mark, and is one of only two Pirates films to do so, the other being 2011's On Stranger Tides. Though, Dead Man's Chest actually grossed higher than the latter, outpacing it by $20 Million.

5 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Image via Warner Bros.

Box office: $1 billion

Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy got off to a rocky start with Batman Begins (2005). Though the movie was praised, it only amounted to a meager $373 Million at the box office. Though this seems like a lot to some, it would later be dwarfed by its following two sequels.

The Dark Knightamassed over one billion USD in sales, enough to cover Batman Begins twice, and then some. This made it one of the highest-grossing movies of the year.

6 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' (1991)

Image via Tri-Star Pictures

Box office: $520 million

The first Terminatorfilm came out in 1984, and only made around $78 Million. Pretty meager, by today's standards. So, when the sequel came out seven years later, it was expected to perform well, and even better than its acclaimed predecessor, but not quite as well as it did.

Terminator 2: Judgment Daywound up making $520 Million during its run in the theatres--enough to cover the first film six times. It is now widely considered one of the greatest sci-fi flicks ever, if not one of the greatest movies of all time.

7 'Despicable Me 2' (2013)

Image via Universal Pictures

Box office: $970 million

The first Despicable Mefilm performed pretty well, earning half a billion dollars, which is pretty impressive considering Illumination Studios hadn't made any blockbusters before. But its sequel did even better than that.

Many thought that the first movie would be a good landmark for how well the second movie would perform when it came out in 2013. But it wound up doing even better, nearly doubling the revenue from the first film.

8 'Top Gun: Maverick' (2022)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Box office: $1.5 billion

Top Gun: Maverickwas always on track to do well, seeing as it was a long-awaited sequel from a highly-successful movie from the 80s. But there were few who saw it doing it as well as it did.

RELATED: 2022 in Review: The 10 Most Popular Box-Office Hits of the YearUpon release, the movie flew past other major blockbusters and landed at just under $1.5 Billion in sales before other movies even had the chance to really take off. Though, it was still surprisingly not the highest-grossing film of the year.

9 'Skyfall' (2012)

Image via MGM

Box office: $1.1 billion

Skyfallis the 23rd 007 film, and the third to star Daniel Craig. Most recent 007 films usually make hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue, but none of them broke the bank so much as this one.

RELATED: Best James Bond Movies: The Essential 7 to Understand 007Skyfall is the only 007 film to garner over a billion dollars in revenue, and it's also one of the highest-rated films in the franchise that spans 25 films. As such, this movie is the highest-grossing film in the series, and was one of the highest-grossing films of the year, as well.

10 'Incredibles 2' (2018)

Image via Walt Disney

Box office: $1.2 billion

Incredibles 2 was a long-awaited sequel since the original came out in 2004. It was projected to make $150 Million on its opening weekend, but it even surpassed that milestone by $30 Million.

RELATED: The 10 Highest Grossing Superhero Movies Of All TimeBy the time its run in the theatres was finished, it had amassed over $1.2 Billion, approximately double the amount the first movie made. The film was a hit with critics, and the young fans who had now grown up, as well.

KEEP READING: 10 Blockbusters That Bit Off More Than They Could Chew