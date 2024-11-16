Some of the best movies of all time are sequels. Many, like The Empire Strikes Back and Terminator 2, follow up on their predecessors' protagonists to craft extremely memorable cinematic experiences, while others, like Army of Darkness and Gremlins 2, cleverly subvert their audiences' expectations to stick out as uniquely creative films in their own right.

But some films lack the creativity and originality present in those amazing sequels. These follow-ups feature predictable plot beats, nonsensical character development, and sometimes even tired performances from stars who appear disinterested. The following 10 films are perfect examples of sequels that feel totally uninspired, seemingly made more out of obligation than any desire to make an entertaining film.

10 'Vegas Vacation' (1997)

Directed by Stephen Kessler

National Lampoon's Vacation is viewed by many as one of the funniest '80s comedies, while its second sequel, 1989's National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, is often celebrated as a holiday classic. Unfortunately, the series' final entry, 1997's Vegas Vacation, is nowhere near as heavily regarded as those two films, giving the comedy franchise an unfortunate and uninspired sendoff. The film follows the Griswold family as they take their fourth on-screen vacation, this time to Las Vegas. Along the way, they encounter Cousin Eddie (Randy Quaid), Clark (Chevy Chase) gambles away the family's life savings, and Ellen (Beverly D'Angelo) befriends the real Wayne Newton, in a shockingly boring, barely 90-minute long film.

Vegas Vacation's biggest issue is just how tired it all feels. Many of the situations the Griswold's find themselves in feel like shallow, PG-rated imitations of better bits in the previous films, while Chase's performance feels bored, with even his signature physical comedy falling flat. The one highlight is D'Angelo, who still delivers a charming performance while sharing believable chemistry with Chase, but that's really it. It fails to bring anything new to the franchise, making it a completely uninspired sequel.

9 'The Hangover Part II' (2011)

Directed by Todd Phillips

2009's The Hangover was widely-loved upon its initial release, quickly becoming viewed as one of the funniest comedies of the 2000s. As such, it came as no surprise when a sequel was greenlit shortly after. Unfortunately, while The Hangover Part II wound up being a box office success, it is a sequel that completely lacks originality.

The first film is fun to watch both because of the chemistry between leads Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms and Zach Galifianakis, and the fun, chaotic situations they were placed in. The sequel ends up feeling like a drag because it repeats many of the same beats, but with small changes made, like the movie being set in Thailand instead of Las Vegas. Unfortunately, these small changes do little to help the fact that The Hangover Part II is a largely predictable and stale movie, in stark contrast to its predecessor. As a whole, it may be better than The Hangover Part III, but it takes fewer risks, cementing the second film as the series' least inspired entry.

8 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' (2017)

Directed by Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg