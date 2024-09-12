Sequels have always been a contentious topic in Hollywood. For every masterpiece like The Dark Knight and The Godfather Part II, there are seemingly dozens (if not hundreds) of ill-conceived and opportunistic cash grabs that aim to capitalize on the popularity and success of their predecessors only to fail abysmally. While movies like Speed 2: Cruise Control and Grease 2 proved to be unforgettably woeful, and the likes of American Psycho 2 were largely ignored entirely, the infamy of these 10 sequels hasn’t risen to quite the same heights.

As such, their infamy perhaps doesn’t do justice to just how bad they truly were. From the tired and uninspired to the cheap and nasty, and even to some that seemed to actively deconstruct so much of what made their predecessors thrive, these follow-up failures are so forgettable that their faults have faded in the minds of fans.

10 'Crocodile Dundee II' (1988)

Directed by John Cornell

Crocodile Dundee is an endearing gimmick that works, following the titular eccentric crocodile poacher as he ventures to New York City in a culture clash that is as bizarre as it is brilliant. While its sequel has the same endeavor to capitalize on the endearing fish-out-of-water tone and coast on Paul Hogan’s enchanting charisma, it fails to be anything more than a lazy and underwhelming rehash of the same jokes delivered with diminishing returns.

It loses the high tempo and energetic effervescence of its predecessor, and while it does contain a few solid laughs throughout, it is overburdened by its plotting and overwrought with formulaic malaise. Sadly, Crocodile Dundee II was, arguably, not even the lowest point of the franchise, with 2001’s Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles a similarly disastrous sequel to the beloved Aussie comedy classic.

Crocodile Dundee II Release Date May 19, 1988 Cast paul hogan , Linda Kozlowski , John Meillon , Ernie Dingo , Steve Rackman , Gerry Skilton Runtime 110

9 'City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly’s Gold' (1994)

Directed by Paul Weiland

Not at all dissimilar to Crocodile Dundee II, City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly’s Gold takes an enjoyable and quirky comedy premise that worked a treat and ratchets up the stakes only to rob it of what made it flourish in the first place. 1991’s City Slickers ends with Mitch Robbins (Billy Crystal) and his fellow urban dwellers rediscovering their love of life and returning home with re-invigorated spirits.

Set a year later, and opening with the three men still enjoying their newfound zest, the sequel struggles to find a powerful emotional journey and, instead, resorts to a shallow quest for lost treasure and sentimental adventure. It becomes about the gag of the Old West rather than the evolution of the central characters. Bereft of any semblance of charm, it is a catastrophic misstep that many haven’t revisited since it was released. If they did, it would still manage to fall short of their lowly recollections.

8 'The Mummy – Tomb of the Dragon Emperor' (2008)

Directed by Rob Cohen

A cult classic remake of mythic adventure, The Mummy balances blockbuster fun with fantasy thrills while embracing an infectious and energetic aura. While a step down in quality, The Mummy Returns still maintains that same sense of enthralling and engaging spectacle. Sadly, the third entry loses all of the series’ lively and adventurous fun, bogging itself down with an overly serious tone and too strong a reliance on CGI action.

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor sees Rick O’Connell (Brendan Fraser) and his family having to stand against a cursed Chinese emperor and his army when young Alex O’Connell (Luke Ford) accidentally resurrects them after a millennia. Fraser does everything he possibly can to elevate the film beyond its tedious, but it never amounts to anything more than a forgettable and misguided mess. Were it not so forgettable, viewers may remember just how terrible it truly was.

7 'Exorcist II: The Heretic' (1977)

Directed by John Boorman

Some movies are such perfect examples of narrative, genre, and atmosphere that there is no viable benefit to making a sequel of them. The Exorcist was always one of those movies, a taut and terrifying horror that follows a mother’s efforts to help her possessed daughter, and the actions of two priests to cure the young girl. Exorcist II: The Heretic tracks an investigation into the events of the first film, while Regan (Linda Blair) learns she still has a connection to the demon.

Not only does it fail to tread new ground itself, it is also content rehashing the events of the first film, cheapening the characters’ actions with an ill-conceived intrinsic and reflective narrative. William Friedkin, who directed The Exorcist, labeled the sequel “the worst piece of s**t I’ve ever seen. It’s a f***ing disgrace.” Many unfortunate enough to remember it concur. Then again, Martin Scorsese views the sequel to be an improvement on to original.

Exorcist II: The Heretic Release Date June 17, 1977 Cast Linda Blair , Richard Burton , Louise Fletcher , Max Von Sydow , Kitty Winn Runtime 117 minutes

6 'Highlander II: The Quickening' (1991)

Directed by Russell Mulcahy

While it was never exceptional, 1986’s Highlander remains a cherished nugget of 80s bravado in all its excessive, absurd, and overly dramatic glory. Highlander II: The Quickening isn’t quite so appealing, not even in a so-bad-it’s-good way. The 1991 sequel sees Connor MacLeod (Christopher Lambert) lose his immortality, only retrieving it when he slays two assassins from his home planet. In order to save humanity, he must prevent the world’s destruction tied to an artificial ozone layer.

The ridiculous premise finds no grace in its clunky and borderline amateurish execution, making for a display so bad that it is actually difficult to look away from. A laborious viewing experience, it is almost worth revisiting after all these decades just so audiences can see both how atrocious it was and how woefully it has aged. It was so bad, in fact, that director Russell Mulcahy bailed on attending the world premiere of it.

5 'Paranormal Activity 4' (2012)

Directed by Ariel Schulman & Henry Joost

There is an inspired brilliance to the effective simplicity of many of the defining concept of the Paranormal Activity movies. Mixing haunted house horror with a found-footage/surveillance concept, the best movies in the series have an arresting and deeply unsettling sense of voyeuristic dread and harrowing suspense that develop phenomenally. While 2009’s Paranormal Activity is the obvious highlight of the saga, its two ensuing sequels still offer plenty as atmospheric and intense horror movies.

Unfortunately, the saga lost its magic with 2012’s Paranormal Activity 4, which conjured a few excellent frights by resorting to franchise formula but was unable to weave together anything anywhere near as compelling as its three predecessors. Its calamitous delivery has perhaps been forgotten amid the seven films the series contains, but Paranormal Activity 4 has very few redeeming features.

Paranormal Activity 4 Release Date October 17, 2012 Cast Katie Featherston , Kathryn Newton , Matt Shively , Brady Allen , Alisha Boe , Tommy Miranda Runtime 95

4 'Staying Alive' (1983)

Directed by Sylvester Stallone