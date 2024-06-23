Serial killers are murderers who kill three or more people within a specific period using the same means. There have been many throughout history that have been the subject of morbid fascination for many true crime fans or amateur sleuths. With serial murder being a topic that enthralls so many, it lends itself quite well to cinema, with many filmmakers going out of their way to provide audiences with plenty of fictional serial killers. However, characters like Jason Vorhees and Freddy Krueger don't technically count since they're more monsters than classic human serial killers.

It's a good thing that none of these murderers are real, but that doesn't make them any less terrifying. It does help them become much more iconic in the eyes of crime-obsessed viewers. Indeed, serial killers in movies can be found in multiple genres, from crime/mystery thrillers to gore fest slasher movies, and many of them are easily recognizable thanks to their signature weapons, masks, or modus operandi.

10 Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale)

'American Psycho' (2000)

Part-time investment banker and part-time serial killer Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale) is the star of the horror-comedy movie American Psycho. Bateman is a character that is intended to be a subtle jab at corporate, yuppie culture and society's obsession with wealth and status, which is probably why he snaps and starts butchering people with an axe. The message is pretty clear-cut.

Bateman is recognized by many because he goes against the grain of corporate culture. Still, he's not exactly the best serial killer in movies because it's unclear if his rampage is actually happening or if it's all in his head. Still, Patrick is very good at his job — his murderous one, if it is indeed real. His status as an icon and a villain comes in large part from Christian Bale's outstanding performance, which launched his career as a leading man and remains among the most recognizable in his career.

9 Pamela Voorhees (Betsy Palmer)

'Friday the 13th' (1980)

Before Jason Voorhees was the serial slasher star of the Friday the 13th franchise, there was his mother, Pamela Voorhees (Betsy Palmer), who appeared as the antagonist in the first movie. Residing in the fictional town of Crystal Lake, New Jersey, Pamela is a bereaved mother who lost her son, Jason, and begins to take it out on the people of her town via murder. While many know her son would later be reanimated and turn out to be a monster with a machete, Pamela is the original villain of the franchise; the fruit doesn't fall far from the tree, after all.

Pamela is not the most physically intimidating because she seems like just a regular middle-aged woman until she pulls out her big knife and starts getting to work. Her motives are somewhat understandable; parents won't follow her example, but they can definitely see why she is so angry at the people of her town due to the loss of her son. Although her son's legacy has largely eclipsed hers, Pamela is one of the best serial killers in movies, largely because no one saw her coming.

8 Ghostface (Multiple Actors)

The Scream Series (1996 - Present)

Ghostface is a pseudonym adopted by many different killers in the Scream franchise, but none have stood the test of time as much as the originals. Wearing a mask resembling Edvard Munch's famous The Scream painting, Ghostface is no stranger to using knives to kill his victims, but he can also get a little bit more creative on occasion. What's funny is that the original Scream was initially meant to be a satire of kitschy slasher films, and yet it's grown into a well-respected franchise.

Look around at any time during Halloween night — there will be at least one or two people dressed as Ghostface, which speaks to his legendary status and how recognizable he is. Cold, calculating, and efficient, Ghostface has well earned his place among the greatest serial killers in cinema.

7 Pearl (Mia Goth)

'Pearl' (2022)

Pearl (Mia Goth) first appeared in 2022's X before reprising her role for the acclaimed horror prequel film Pearl later that year. Pearl might seem like an innocent young lady on the surface, but she harbors a dark secret. Her ambition and desire to escape her humble life lead her to become a serial killer. Pearl will stop at nothing to achieve her goals, no matter who she has to kill in the process.

Unlike other serial killers, Pearl doesn't murder out of premeditation; most of her early crimes are passionate. Her innocent facade disappears once her dreams of stardom are crushed, replaced by her abuse towards her father and her love of butchering animals before graduating to human victims. Pearl becomes so prolific because she is often underestimated, which allows her to carry on with her crimes for decades. It's not until she crosses Maxxine (Goth) and her unsuspecting crew that Pearl finally meets her end.

6 John Doe (Kevin Spacey)

'Se7en' (1995)

John Doe (Kevin Spacey) from Se7en is a serial killer with a really interesting MO. He prefers to kill his victims if they violate the Biblical Seven Deadly Sins: lust, greed, envy, wrath, pride, sloth, or gluttony. He usually ends their lives in ways that are fitting to whatever sin they committed, such as forcing a man guilty of gluttony to eat himself to death.

His victims are all murdered in disturbing yet admittedly inventive ways. Doe may not be the best serial killer when it comes to not getting caught, though, since he basically turns himself in. Still, Doe gets the last laugh as his glorious plan unfolds. Se7en is not just an interesting watch because of its plot twists and bleak ending but also because it's unnerving to see how John will take the life of his next victim according to whatever they're guilty of. His reasoning is nihilistic and depraved, which only makes John Doe a more terrifying serial killer.

5 Leatherface (Multiple Actors)

'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' Series (1974 - Present)

Leatherface is probably going to be the one to take the trophy for the most brutal ways to kill people. First appearing in the 1974 version of Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Leatherface wears a creepy mask made out of his victim's flesh and prefers to carve his victims up using a chainsaw, of all things. Of course, this often shreds his victims beyond recognition, resulting in the fountains of blood and gore that many slasher fans love seeing in their movies.

He doesn't really talk much, but that's okay because he really doesn't need to; his presence is enough to spook anyone, especially with the hellish revving noise his chainsaw makes. His relentless nature further makes him terrifying, and the mere thought of him is enough to send chills down many fans' backs. Leatherface's brutality, signature weapon, and terrifying appearance make him one of the most iconic slasher villains and also one of the best serial killers in movies.

4 Asami Yamazaki (Eihi Shiina)

'Audition' (1999)

Audition is a Japanese movie that a lot of slasher fans probably haven't seen but definitely should. In this horror flick, Eihi Shiina stars as Asami Yamazaki, a woman who auditions to be a widower's new romantic interest. Things soon become suspicious when the widower realizes that many of her previous employers have gone missing. For whatever reason, this doesn't immediately raise any red flags, and by the time the widower notices what's going on, it's already too late.

Shiina delivers a convincing, powerful performance as the alluring but deathly femme fatale, allowing her to be more prolific, as many aren't likely to take her seriously or immediately suspect anything about her. Though she doesn't kill too many people on screen, it is largely implied that her victims are many and that she may have had a good reason for doing so in some instances. Asami also has a whole arsenal of weapons at her disposal, many of which are unconventional but effective, such as syringes and piano wire.

3 Michael Myers (Multiple Actors)

'Halloween' Series (1978 - 2022)

Not to be confused with Canadian comedian Mike Myers, Michael Myers is the long-running serial killer from the Halloween franchise, which has been running for nearly 50 years. Myers has been played by multiple actors, but he is easily recognizable by his freaky-deeky mask and blue boiler suit, along with the large kitchen knife he always carries around to enact his killings.

Michael Myers rarely says a single word, which makes him feel more of a malevolent presence and an omniscient, supernatural being — an idea the franchise has often toyed with. Throughout his many movies, it's hard to count just how many people Michael has snuffed out, but every time he does, it's with the signature gore of old slasher flicks. Michael's behavior suggests him to be more a physical manifestation of evil rather than just a man, which is what makes him both so scary and so iconic.

2 Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins)

'Psycho' (1960)

In the original Psycho movie, serial killer Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) only kills two people. However, thanks to other entries in the series and a prequel show, it is now confirmed that Bates has killed six people, making him fit the serial killer criteria. Ordinarily, Norman is a meek and seemingly gentle man who runs the Bates Motel with his mother. Deep down inside, there is a sinister desire to end the lives of his guests.

Perkins' portrayal of Bates is really creepy and is part of the reason why Psycho is among Alfred Hitchcock's best movies. Various people have played the role, including an outstanding Freddie Highmore as a younger version. Still, none have ever held a candle to Perkins' original portrayal. While Bates may not have the most impressive body count, he's still a horror movie icon and a fascinating portrayal of repression, desperation, and duality. Viewers never sympathize with him, but they can't help being drawn to his magnetic yet off-putting aura.

1 Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins)

'Hannibal Lecter' Series (1991-2007)

It's hard to say what makes Dr. Hannibal Lecter so alluring. Perhaps it's because he's so weirdly polite and proper, even if one can tell that gears are spinning in his head, and whatever they're working toward is not good. In his first canonical film appearance, he is played by Sir Anthony Hopkins in the acclaimed psychological horror movie The Silence of the Lambs. Hopkins is the main actor associated with the role even though other actors have played the cannibal across multiple shows and movies.

Hannibal is a former psychologist turned cannibalistic serial killer who has racked up quite an enormous body count. He is perhaps the most intelligent out of any fictional killer, always more than two steps ahead of his opponents and can weasel his way out of just about any situation. Even though Hannibal doesn't look threatening at first glance, his unsettling demeanor is enough to make anyone's skin crawl, making him so memorable and iconic. Hannibal is the best movie serial killer because he is most reminiscent of how actual serial killers behave and act. Hopkins' Oscar-winning performance is just the cherry on top of a disturbing cake.

