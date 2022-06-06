Movies provide a great form of escape from real life. We can find ourselves drawn to a character we see onscreen; what they’re going through makes us feel better about our own lives. Sometimes the character we identify most with isn’t the lead; it’s a side character that resonates with us and manages to steal the spotlight.

RELATED: The 9 Worst Lead Male Characters in Modern Cinema

The sidekick, a cinema staple, usually possesses the valuable qualities of loyalty, bravery, and vulnerability that make them stand out. Not to throw shade on the lead actor, but it’s just that — for whatever reason — the sidekick is a more relatable, capable character.

Megan — 'Bridesmaids' (2011)

Image via Universal Pictures

As Megan, the soon-to-be-sister-in-law of Maya Rudolph’s bride in the hit Bridesmaids, Melissa McCarthy manages to outshine both Rudolph and her SNL alum, Kristen Wiig.

Blunt, overly confident, and foul-mouthed, McCarthy’s in-your-face performance steals the show. The airplane scenes alone are worth watching multiple times. The actress revealed that one of her more memorable lines was entirely improvised. During the scene when Megan is talking to Annie (Wiig) about a guy she finds out is single, she remarks that she’d “climb him like a tree.”

Genie — 'Aladdin' (1992)

Image via Disney

Honestly, the late Robin Williams successfully stole any scene he was in, but thanks to his standout vocal performance in Disney’s animated feature Aladdin the character of Genie is fully realized.

RELATED: From Genie to Nanny, Ranking Robin Williams’ Greatest Movie Performances

According to IMDb, Williams’ improv during voice recording for Aladdin resulted in about 16 hours of material. Co-director Ron Clements confirmed that Williams would start with the written script, but he’d veered off on so many tangents that a three-minute scene ended up being 20 minutes long. Williams’ passing in 2014 meant that audiences care even more deeply for the scene-stealing Genie.

Goose — 'Top Gun' (1986)

Image via Paramount Pictures

As the best friend of — and wingman to — Tom Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, Top Gun’s Nick “Goose” Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards) stands out for a couple of reasons. First, he acts as Maverick’s voice of reason and moral compass, and, secondly, his tragic death is crucial to Maverick’s personal growth.

Goose’s relationship with Maverick was central to the ’80s movie and a reason why it remains a classic. His legacy lives on in the sequel, Top Gun: Maverick (2022), where Goose’s son, Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (Miles Teller), becomes Maverick’s wingman.

Chewbacca — 'Star Wars' Franchise

Image via Lucasfilm Ltd

If you’re on his side, Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew, Joonas Suotamo) is your furry best friend. Staunchly loyal, the towering powerhouse from Kashyyyk has been crucial to many of the Star Wars franchise’s storylines.

RELATED: 10 Most Quotable Lines from The ‘Star Wars’ Franchise

Chewbacca has been a competent copilot for Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams), and Rey (Daisy Ridley). He put together the broken C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) in The Empire Strikes Back and infiltrated Jabba’s palace in The Return of the Jedi. And in the later movies, Chewbacca was given a chance to shine even more.

Although he doesn’t talk much, Chewbacca is the embodiment of the faithful bestie; always willing to lend a hand and step unthinkingly into dangerous situations to save a friend. And then there are those loving Wookiee hugs.

Dory — 'Finding Nemo' (2003)

Image via Disney/Pixar

It was a situation where actor and animation fit together seamlessly. Ellen DeGeneres’ extremely cheerful and undeniably lovable memory-challenged blue tang Dory stole the show in the animated smash hit Finding Nemo. Audiences fell in love with the character’s self-deprecating warmth and positivity.

And don’t forget (no pun intended), Dory was responsible for reuniting the titular Nemo (Alexander Gould) with his father, Marlin (Albert Brooks). As one of Pixar’s most popular characters, Dory’s star continued to rise when she got her sequel in 2016’s Finding Dory.

Cal Naughton Jr — 'Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby' (2006)

Image via Sony Pictures

In Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, the titular character’s (Will Ferrell) racing prowess is challenged by French Formula One driver Jean Girard (Sacha Baron Cohen). While Ferrell and Cohen are undeniable comic geniuses, Ricky’s goofy but quick-witted sidekick Cal Naughton Jr. (John C. Reilly) challenges Ferrell’s lead actor status.

Relying heavily on his experience performing improv, Reilly made the part his own. In an interview after the movie’s release, Reilly said he’d played the role of the best friend before, so with Talladega Nights, he wanted to take it to the next level. He succeeded, and it is joyous to watch.

Pedro Sanchez — 'Napoleon Dynamite' (2004)

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures/Paramount Pictures

No one expected an indie film made on a minuscule budget and featuring a cast of unknown actors would become a cult hit, but that’s precisely what happened with Napoleon Dynamite. The film about the socially awkward alpha nerd Napoleon (Jon Heder) helping newly arrived Mexican student Pedro (Efren Ramirez) to run for student president placed Ramirez front and center.

Ramirez’s heavily accented deadpan delivery and his ability to convey the character’s shyness were significant draw cards. Add to this the fact that he can grow a mustache seemingly overnight and his interactions with his cool cousins, and you have sidekick gold. Vote for Pedro!

Donkey — 'Shrek' Franchise

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

There’s no denying that Mike Myers is a hilarious man. But with legendary comedian Eddie Murphy as a supporting cast member, he was up against some stiff comedic competition. Murphy voices the talkative, annoyingly hyperactive — but incredibly loyal — sidekick Donkey, who immediately trotted into our hearts by stealing every scene he appeared in.

RELATED: ‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ Taps Mark Molloy to Direct Film for Netflix

Donkey was a foundational character in all the hugely successful Shrek movies (including the Christmas special, Shrek The Halls) and was often pivotal to the plot. However, we have one lingering question: how exactly are “dronkeys” created?

Emily Charlton — 'The Devil Wears Prada' (2006)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Assistant to the fictitious Runway magazine’s brutal editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), Emily Charlton (played with relish by Emily Blunt) is a memorable character. Unfiltered and ruthlessly ambitious, she is the anti-heroine that audiences love to hate.

Encapsulating the cutthroat world of the fashion industry, Blunt successfully walks the line between making us laugh and making us feel sorry for her when her character’s ambitions are snatched away from her. Lauren Weisberger, the book's author on which the film was based, has let slip that Emily is her favorite character. Weisberger was so enamored by her that she returned to the Devil universe to pen a book about Emily’s life after Runway.

Baby Groot — 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' (2017)

Image via Walt Disney Studios/Marvel Studios

Baby Groot (Vin Diesel) made an appearance at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) when Rocket (Bradley Cooper) collected parts of the original Groot – who'd sacrificed himself to save the Guardians – and placed them in a pot. The smile-inducing teaser where the sapling Groot dances to the Jackson 5 hit “I Want You Back” sets up his appearance in the sequel.

RELATED: James Gunn Reflects on Wrapping ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ After 10 Years of Working on the Trilogy

In Guardians 2, Baby Groot steals the spotlight (and an atomic bomb) with his incalculable cuteness and sugary-sweet mischievousness, both of which cause him to stand out over and above the other Guardians. “I am Groot?” Yes, yes you are, and we love everything about you.

Samwise Gamgee — 'The Lord of the Rings' Franchise

Image via New Line Cinema

As Frodo’s (Elijah Wood) best friend-cum-voice of reason in Peter Jackson’s sprawling Lord of the Rings trilogy, Samwise “Sam” Gamgee (Sean Astin) stands out from the other supporting characters that include Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen), Gandalf (Ian McKellen), Legolas (Orlando Bloom) and Merry (Dominic Monaghan).

Sam is the unsung hero of the piece; without his help, Frodo’s quest to destroy the One Ring would never have succeeded. Sam is the touchstone, someone audiences can relate to because of his courage and loyalty. With zero interest in pursuing power or reputation, the humble Sam’s transformation is a delight to watch throughout the movies.

Olaf — 'Frozen' Franchise

Image via Disney

Tony-nominated actor Josh Gad’s summer-loving absent-minded snowman, Olaf, plays charming so perfectly that he melted our hearts in Frozen (2013) and Frozen II (2019). Given his popularity with audiences, it’s only fitting that the character got to appear in a series of short films: Frozen Fever (2015), Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (2017), and his origin story, Once Upon a Snowman (2020).

Representing the love and joy that Anna (Kristen Bell) and Elsa (Idina Menzel) felt as children, Olaf is more than the perfect comedy sidekick; he is the personification of a sisterly relationship that has chilled over time. As Gad himself said of the role, Olaf provides “not only the comic relief but in a way that beating heart” of the movie. Do you want to build a snowman?

KEEP READING: 7 Movies With Badass Leads to Satisfy All Your Girl Power Needs