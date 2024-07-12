A sniper is a type of soldier or mercenary who is trained specifically to kill targets over long distances with a scoped rifle. It is an entire discipline in the military, requiring special training to calculate things like wind speed and bullet travel time; at longer distances, the curvature or rotation of the Earth itself comes into play. Needless to say, it's something that not only requires intense control of the trigger finger but considerable brains as well, as snipers must solve complicated equations on the fly to know exactly where to aim to make their shot.

This impressive discipline has, naturally, been translated to the world of cinema multiple times, with several characters preferring to engage their enemy at long range rather than up close and personal. Various movies feature snipers, both real and fictional, and are remembered fondly for their skills and talents with their weapons. Alas, only a few snipers rank among the best in motion pictures, whether because of their impressive skills or because of the movies they appear in.

10 The Caller (Kiefer Sutherland)

'Phone Booth' (2004)

The Caller (Kiefer Sutherland) is the unseen antagonist in the underrated thriller Phone Booth, who traps Stu Shepard (Colin Farrell) inside a phone booth by keeping his crosshairs on him at all times. He calls the phone and tells Stu to meet his demands or perish. Even though the Caller is never seen, Stu and the audience know he is out there somewhere, and when Stu tries to call his bluff, he demonstrates his skill with his weapon.

Using a suppressor, the Caller shoots a small robot toy next to the phone booth, which is completely unnoticed by everyone around because of the distance, reduced sound, and tiny target. Though he never gets a chance to kill Stu, The Caller demonstrates his laser aim all the same, proving that he is a force to be reckoned with.

9 Daniel Jackson (Barry Pepper)

'Saving Private Ryan' (1998)

Daniel Jackson (Barry Pepper) is the sniper of Company C in the excellent 1998 World War II film Saving Private Ryan. There are a lot of unique things about Jackson; for one, he's left-handed and sports a bruised thumb, known among soldiers as "Garand Thumb," indicative of his love for long rifles. On top of that, Jackson is a man of immense faith who is first introduced praying to God for his aim to be true during the D-Day landings.

What makes Jackson so talented is how effective he is. During any sort of ambush or assault, he is always there ready for overwatch and has no problem taking down a German sniper by shooting him through the scope of the German's rifle, no less, which is no easy feat. Though he's obviously no good against heavy artillery or tanks, Jackson is a valuable asset that the squad loves to have around, if not for his quiet personality, then for his skills as a sniper.

8 Tom Beckett (Tom Berenger)

'Sniper' Series (1993-2023)

The Sniper series is a long-running series of about 10 movies, none of which are particularly good. By far, the best part is the skill of one of the recurring protagonists, Tom Beckett (Tom Berenger). Beckett has been all over the world, performing reconnaissance and sniping operations for various causes and conflicts. He's faced some real challenges but has proven that nothing is completely insurmountable as of yet.

Apart from making some really impressive shots, Beckett is also adept at spying on enemy outposts and being a good soldier in general. He's a relentless killing machine that will stop at nothing to complete his mission, no matter how challenging it might be. It's a testament to the true soldier in him that no man gets left behind, even if the mission comes first. His great aim with a rifle is a good asset, too.

7 Bob Lee Swagger (Mark Wahlberg)

'Shooter' (2007)

Ridiculous name aside, Bob Lee Swagger (Mark Wahlberg) is a highly skilled sniper who can carry out his orders across multiple environments. Shooter is based on the novel Point of Impact by Stephen Hunter, though, as per usual, the movie doesn't really live up to the book and comes across as more of a guilty pleasure B-movie, prioritizing action and effects over story and emotion.

The sniper rifle is truly Swagger's forté, allowing him to take aim at earning his place amongst the all-time greatest snipers in cinema.

Shooter has its moments, almost entirely due to Swagger's superb skills with a rifle. He's talented with other weapons, too, since being a soldier sort of entails being skilled in multiple departments. However, the sniper rifle is truly his forté, which allows him to take aim at earning his place amongst the all-time greatest snipers in cinema, mediocre film notwithstanding.

6 Henry Brogan (Will Smith)

'Gemini Man' (2019)

Will Smith plays Henry Brogan in Gemini Man, a sci-fi action movie in which a former assassin becomes hunted down by a clone of himself. Even though this is among director Ang Lee's weakest movies, the sniping scenes are actually really awesome. Brogan is arguably one of the most skilled marksmen in cinema and is able to hit a target in a moving bullet train.

This feat is nearly impossible in real life, which speaks to just how good Brogan is with his weapon of choice. Apart from his impressive sniping abilities, Brogan proves to be a crack shot even in ordinary circumstances. As much as Gemini Man fails in a lot of departments, it's still a success when it comes to action, and Henry Brogan's sniping skills are the number one reason why.

5 Agent 47 (Timothy Olyphant and Rupert Friend)

'Hitman' Series (2007-2015)

Agent 47 has been played by Timothy Olyphant and Rupert Friend in Hitman (2007) and Hitman: Agent 47 (2015), respectively. But he is perhaps more well-known as being voiced by David Bateson in the Hitman video game series. In both film and video games, 47 is a killer clone genetically engineered to be the ultimate assassin, and his skills with a sniper rifle match this genetic profile.

Unlike the video games, the movies are more about the guns-a-blazing approach, disregarding the source material. In the few moments of sniping featured in the movies, 47 is extremely prolific, hitting his target and always having a backup plan. Agent 47 really is the apex predator, and though the movies he's in aren't good, he still establishes himself as one of cinema's most prolific killers and snipers.

4 Chris Kyle (Bradley Cooper)

'American Sniper' (2014)

Chris Kyle was the real Navy SEAL sniper played by Bradley Cooper in the 2014 film American Sniper. Kyle was known to be one of the most efficient snipers in modern history, with over 160 confirmed kills during his multiple tours in the Middle East. He doesn't pull off any elaborate trick shots like Brogan or other movie snipers. Chris Kyle was a real person, so it's only natural for his sniping skills to look and feel realistic.

Indeed, Kyle's ability with a sniping rifle is not marked by how awe-inspiring each shot is but by how quick he is on the trigger, especially when making snap decisions, and by the sheer number of insurgents that fell at the other end of his crosshairs. Kyle was unfortunately murdered by a traumatized American veteran in 2013, but he still maintains his legacy as one of the best military snipers in American history.

3 Vassili Zaitsev (Jude Law)

'Enemy at the Gates' (2001)

Vassili Zaitsev was a real sniper noted for his deeds during the Battle of Stalingrad, the bloodiest and deadliest conflict in human history and the setting for the movie Enemy at the Gates. In the film, Zaitsev is portrayed by Jude Law, who makes a heroic stand against impossible odds in the heart of the ruined city of Stalingrad, Russia. Working with limited resources and hardware, Zaitsev fights off the German advance and survives the encounter.

Vassili Zaitsev racked up a massive 225 confirmed kills across the Eastern Front during the war, with some experts saying he may have even killed as many as 400

While the movie is embellished for filmgoers, Zaitsev's legacy is considerable. He racked up a massive 225 confirmed kills across the Eastern Front during the war, with some experts saying he may have even killed as many as 400 Axis soldiers. It's not the artisticness of the shots that is amazing, but rather Zaitsev's proficiency, resourcefulness, and effectiveness with his weapon, which is basically a part of him rather than just a rusty old rifle.

2 Lyudmila Pavlichenko (Yulia Peresild)

'Battle for Sevastopol' (2015)

Lyudmila Pavlichenko is yet another sniper who was a real person and who also hailed from the Soviet Union during World War II. She was initially from Kyiv in present-day Ukraine; when the Nazis came for the Crimean port city of Sevastopol, she was the one who answered the call. In the film Battle for Sevastopol, Pavlichenko is portrayed by Yulia Peresild, who brings the Soviet legend to life in a way like no other in this underrated World War II movie.

Lyudmila Pavlichenko earned the nickname "Lady Death" among her comrades.

The movie follows Pavlichenko as she fights in the titular battle and successfully eliminates soldier after soldier, many of whom are dead before they even know she's there. Her hit list is immense, with a whopping 309 confirmed kills, earning her the nickname "Lady Death" amongst her comrades. It isn't just her talent that earns her a huge amount of points, but her resourcefulness and willpower, too.

1 Deadshot (Will Smith)

'Suicide Squad' (2016)

Deadshot (Will Smith) from Suicide Squad is, without a doubt, the most skilled sniper in movies due to his impeccable aim. No matter what weapon he has in his hands, Deadshot can hit a target in the head over and over and over again without missing even once. It doesn't matter what obstacle is in the way or how impossible the shot seems; he will make it, and his target will be dead before it even hits the ground.

His impressive ability is first shown at the beginning of Suicide Squad when Deadshot uses his wrist-mounted guns to eliminate a target by ricocheting the bullet several times without even really aiming his weapon. It goes without saying that this is not only impossible in an ordinary world, but it remains very impressive nonetheless. Throughout his multiple comic book adaptations, Deadshot has proven himself a prolific sniper and one of the deadliest sharpshooters in movie history.