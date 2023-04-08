Movie franchises are tricky to handle and even trickier to pull off. Too much content can overwhelm and turn fans away, and even the most successful series can stumble if they take things too far — the current state of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is proof enough.

Spin-offs are particularly tough to execute successfully. At best, they can shine a light on underrated characters and flesh out their worlds — Puss in Boots is an excellent example. However, at worst, they come across as unnecessary and shameless cash grabs that stretch out their content too thin, making it unappealing for audiences. These movie spin-offs are the worst, offering few original ideas and even less entertainment value.

10 'Black Adam' (2022)

Dwayne Johnson suffered the biggest misfire of his career with 2022's superhero movie Black Adam. An aimless and inexplicable attempt to turn a B-list DC villain into a modern antihero, Black Adam felt unfocused and futile, even by DC's standards.

A lot has been said about the film's behind-the-scenes drama, but the real problems lie in what is on the big screen. Black Adam is a popular character with comic book fans, but mainstream audiences don't know him and have no interest in doing it. Considering the excessive superhero content available, audiences were simply not invested in yet another character with similar powers to another character they weren't interested in.

9 'Lightyear' (2022)

The Toy Story series is a beloved part of modern cinema that has already overextended its welcome. It had a glorious, satisfying finale with Toy Story 3 before corporate greed inspired an unnecessary fourth film that tainted the trilogy's legacy. An upcoming fifth movie has already been announced, although the disappointment of the ill-conceived spin-off Lightyear should be cause for concern.

Lightyear is the very definition of a "who asked for this?" movie. Buzz Lightyear is a fun character, but he is part of a team, not a leading man — he isn't even the star of the Toy Story films! Chris Evans does his best, and the animation is gorgeous, but a lazy storyline and the overall confused vibe of the film made it nearly impossible for audiences to enjoy it.

8 'Evan Almighty' (2007)

In hindsight, it's not hard to see why Universal opted for a spin-off to their surprising 2003 hit Bruce Almighty. In 2007, Steve Carell was the hottest comedian in Hollywood, post-Little Miss Sunshine and riding the wave of The Office's success.

However, Evan Almighty misunderstood what made the original film so successful: letting its leading man run wild and free. It also misunderstood what made Evan Baxter such a memorable character in the first place, turning him from a jerk antagonist into an underdog protagonist. Evan Almighty wasted everyone's time, including Carell, Morgan Freeman, and the audience who paid a movie ticket to see it.

7 'The Scorpion King' (2002)

In many ways, The Rock has made a career of making spin-offs — some more successful than others. His first attempt, 2002's The Scorpion King, saw him reprising his role from The Mummy Returns. In typical Johnson fashion, the character went from villain to tragic hero, with the film telling his origin story as a powerful warrior.

The Scorpion King is cheesy and, at times, outright ridiculous. The character was bad in The Mummy Returns, and while his solo film tries hard to make him appealing, it ultimately fails. Still, The Scorpion King proved there was indeed a leading man hiding in The Rock, although it also confirmed that big-screen Mummy adventures only work when Brendan Fraser is the star.

6 'Elektra' (2005)

It's always a delight to see Jennifer Garner on screen. Her work on Alias cemented her place as a modern action icon, and she has more than proved her versatility as an actress in projects like Juno and 13 Going on 30. Garner is due for a big-screen vehicle, but it's a shame it had to be Elektra.

For starters, the movie it spun out off, Daredevil, was infamously bad, and her take on Elektra wasn't particularly well-received either. Secondly, Elektra isn't an A-list Marvel character, and this was pre-MCU when audiences were only interested in the major Marvel players. Elektra was doomed to fail from the get-go, and the fact the studio still chose to pursue it remains puzzling.

5 The 'Fantastic Beasts' Series (2017-2022)

The Harry Potter movies were arguably the biggest phenomenon of the 2000s, producing eight highly-acclaimed movies that were also box-office hits. Its now infamous spin-off series, Fantastic Beasts, proved much less successful, mainly thanks to how aimless and repetitive it was.

Fans had seen the good-versus-evil plot with Harry and Voldemort, and it didn't help that Newt Scamander is much less interesting than Harry and Grindelwald much less compelling than Voldemort. Controversies in real life were the final nail in the coffin of this misguided series that few fans of Harry Potter cared about.

4 'The Bourne Legacy' (2012)

Paul Greengrass' Bourne trilogy excelled for several reasons. Matt Damon was an engaging and complex protagonist, the action was tight and exciting, and the film's overreaching plot became increasingly tense with each new entry. With Bourne's story seemingly over after The Bourne Ultimatum, Universal opted to continue the series with another leading character, resulting in The Bourne Legacy.

Unfortunately, Jeremy Renner's Aaron Cross couldn't help but seem like a pale imitation of Damon's Bourne, despite the acclaimed actor's best efforts. Tony Gilroy's overly convoluted approach resulted in a less interesting premise, failing to justify the film's existence and cementing the opinion that the series had officially overstayed its welcome.

3 'Catwoman' (2004)

Michelle Pfeiffer's now-legendary take on Catwoman turned the character into a timeless cinematic icon. Fans wanted to see more of her, especially after Batman Returns' ambiguous ending. However, her solo project lingered in development hell for years, with the role ultimately being recast.

Halle Berry was an inspired choice to take over the role. However, Catwoman's script failed to deliver what audiences wanted from a Catwoman solo film. Gone were Pfeiffer's complexity with the role and her vulnerable, sexy performance as the feline antihero, replaced by a run-of-the-mill story that bordered on the absurd. Whereas fans wanted to see more of the fascinating antihero from Batman Returns, Catwoman delivered an entirely different version that proved unpopular with critics and audiences who weren't into the campy vibe the film was apparently going for.

2 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' (2019)

Once Star Wars fell into Disney's hands, the Mouse House began their shameless plot to squeeze every drop of milk from their newly-purchased cow. They greenlit a new trilogy, numerous spin-offs, and television shows, including an origin story for one of their most famous characters, Han Solo.

However, Disney miscalculated because audiences aren't necessarily fans of the character but rather Harrison Ford's take on him. Solo: A Star Wars Story also had the misfortune to come out at an all-time low point in the Star Wars fandom after the negative reception to The Rise of Skywalker. Solo is a pleasant movie, but hardly anyone was clamoring to see the character before his days with the Rebellion, especially if Ford wasn't playing him.

1 'Morbius' (2022)

Morbius had everything working against it: a B-list villain most mainstream fans didn't know about, a leading man with non-existent star power, and a release date where most movies go out to die. Coupled with numerous pandemic-related delays and negative word of mouth, the film was always destined to fail.

More importantly, fans were just not interested in a movie revolving around a minor Spider-Man villain. Even popular characters like Venom struggle without the web crawler behind them. Sony's insistence on producing constant Spider-Man spin-offs will ultimately damage its brand because it's overly clear that audiences aren't interested in Spider-Man content without Spider-Man.

