Film franchises are ever-evolving, and Hollywood continually finds new ways to bleed successful series for all their worth. Sequels have been a part of storytelling for ages but rose to popularity in Hollywood in the '80s. When follow-ups failed to bring in audiences, studios went back to basics and started sending out prequels, many of them unnecessary. The most recent trend has been the cinematic universe, where every central character of a franchise is likely to get a solo film, warranted or not. Cinematic universes have muddied the waters for what were traditionally considered spin-off movies.

Spin-offs take supporting characters from successful movies and give them the spotlight in independent adventures. Sometimes, these spin-offs become massive successes, such as how Deadpool outlived the X-Men franchise. More often than not, though, they fail to recapture the magic of their mainline counterparts and can even ruin fan-favorite characters by over-exposing them. These are the most unnecessary spin-off movies ever made, ranked by their quality, entertainment value, and just how much they actually needed to exist.

10 'The Huntsman: Winter's War (2016)

Directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan

Remember when Hollywood was all about gritty reboots? Thanks to the successful grimdark reinventions of characters like Batman and James Bond, studios tried to pump out as many dark and dreary versions of famous fictional characters as they could before the prospect went stale. Snow White and the Huntsman was an earnest attempt at turning the Grimm's fairytale into a feminist action film. It was visually striking, with an overqualified cast, but otherwise empty and uninteresting, and the spin-off, The Huntsman: Winter's War, was even less compelling.

It follows Chris Hemsworth's huntsman character in a generic fantasy adventure tale involving the magic mirror. Like its predecessor, the film has some interesting visuals and a cast that is way too good for it, but the central plot could be applied to any stock fantasy characters and lacks the intrigue of the first film. The result is a big gray, empty fantasy movie that is barely distinguishable from any of the other similar films that were released in the 2010s. Depending on the success of Disney's hotly debated live-action Snow White, this movie may remain on the throne of most unnecessary adaptations of the fairytale's characters.

9 'The Scorpion King' (2002)

Directed by Chuck Russell

Before he became known as "franchise Viagra" or was the thirteenth highest-grossing movie star ever, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was a successful wrestler trying to make the tricky transition into movies. Her first break came in the form of a very small villainous role in The Mummy Returns, where he's mostly remembered as a terrible CGI monster. Still, the movie serves as a back door for his first starring role in the spin-off The Scorpion King.

There's nothing interesting or notable about The Scorpion King other than the surprising number of direct-to-video sequels it spawned. The movie is a feature-length test of Johnson's star power, and he's serviceable if lacking some of the charisma of his later roles. The wrestler was clearly basing his career choices on the similar rise to power of Arnold Schwarzenegger, and The Scorpion King is his Conan the Barbarian, except that it's lacking that film's grandeur or extensive blood-letting, so it just feels tame and lame in comparison.

8 'U.S. Marshals' (1998)

Directed by Stuart Baird

The Fugitive, itself a big-budget adaptation of a TV series, is an action thriller classic that still holds up. The story of a doctor wrongfully convicted for the murder of his wife was compelling, and Harrison Ford made for a perfect lead. Tommy Lee Jones won an Oscar for his colorful supporting role as the marshal tasked with hunting Ford down. The unfortunate spin-off U.S. Marshals focused on Jones and his crew while also bringing in a new fugitive, this time played by Wesley Snipes. Although generic, the film is competently staged by editor-turned-director Stuart Baird, but its fatal flaw is putting Jones front and center.

The actor is as compelling as ever, but his character remains as fixed as he did in the first film, with no arc or emotional resolution. Ford's performance and his search for justice anchored The Fugitive. U.S. Marshals has no such anchor as Snipes' character, a skilled CIA operative, is far less compelling than Ford's more relatable hero. Robert Downey Jr., who plays an antagonistic agent opposite Jones, put it in blunt terms when he called it "the worst action movie of all time." Audiences who need more of Jones hunting down fugitives should revisit the criminally underrated The Hunted instead.

7 'The Bourne Legacy' (2012)

Directed by Tony Gilroy

The original Bourne trilogy revitalized action movies for the 21st century and remains highly rewatchable. Matt Damon's amnesiac CIA assassin was the perfect antidote to other overblown action franchises, and he fits well with audience sensibilities in the post-9/11 atmosphere. That story was completed in The Bourne Ultimatum, but Universal Studios had to find a way to keep the franchise alive. Enter Jeremy Renner's Aaron Cross. Tony Gilroy, who had a hand in writing all three of the franchise's previous scripts, returned to direct and crafted a completely competent and totally unnecessary spy thriller.

The hook of the Bourne films was the memory loss that gave Bourne an internal struggle to reconcile who he was with who he wanted to be. The spin-off doesn't add much to expand the world, other than the wrinkle of pharmaceutically enhanced agents, so it fails to stand out from the glut of other spy thrillers that were inspired by Bourne's success. If it weren't for the title and a few lines of dialogue, it would be easy to mistake The Bourne Legacy for any other generic action thriller. The muted response from critics and audiences squashed Renner's bid for leading man status and set the table for Damon's disappointing return in Jason Bourne.