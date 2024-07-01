As part of the Golden Age of Hollywood, the 1950s produced some of Hollywood's most famous movies—and movie stars. Some of the industry's biggest names did their best work in the '50s, from veterans finding continued success to breakout stars who impressed from their first frames onscreen.

Decades later, some of the biggest stars of the '50s are still household names, thanks to their roles in classic movies and enduring star power. Whether they enjoyed long careers or made an impact in a short timespan, audiences are still enthralled with their films, from award-winning dramas to lighthearted comedies.

10 Gene Kelly

1912-1996

Dancer and choreographer Gene Kelly is best known for his work in 1951’s An American in Paris, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture, and Singin’ in the Rain, known for its dance sequences. Kelly’s films later in the decade didn’t live up to his earlier successes, effectively ending his reign as an in-demand dancer and choreographer. His final film was Xanadu in 1980, which was not well-received but is now something of a cult classic.

Kelly is best known for his dancing rather than acting, so much so that he’s been called the most influential dancer in film second only to Fred Astaire, and it’s hard to imagine the best musicals of the Golden Age without Kelly’s touch. Both An American in Paris and Singin’ in the Rain are still widely acclaimed—the former has been called Kelly’s masterpiece, while the latter is considered by some to be the best dance film ever made.

9 Grace Kelly

1929-1982

Grace Kelly began her career on Broadway before transitioning to film in 1951, and she starred in 11 films. She won an Oscar for her role in The Country Girl, and her work also included three films with Alfred Hitchcock: Rear Window, Dial M for Murder and To Catch a Thief. After marrying Prince Rainier III, Kelly became Princess of Monaco in 1956. She died in 1982 after suffering a stroke while driving.

It doesn’t get more iconic than a princess. Her time in Hollywood may have been brief—she made her final film in 1956, just five years after her debut—but she made an impression, working with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars and earning multiple Oscar nominations. Her work across genres proved her versatility, from her roles as socialites to her work in Hitchcock’s thrillers, often regarded as among her best.

8 Charlton Heston

1923-2008