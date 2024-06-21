The Big Picture Some of the best actors have yet to film a death scene, like Justin Timberlake, due to their varied filmography.

Younger stars like Zendaya and Brie Larson also lack on-screen deaths compared to older icons who have passed away in films.

Even iconic stars like Jerry Seinfeld and Tim Allen have managed to avoid on-screen deaths by sticking to lighter comedic projects.

Throughout their careers, actors are expected to play a multitude of different roles. Many of the best actors of all time are those who can seamlessly slip into different parts and change the audience’s perception of the types of performances they give. Sometimes, a bit of method acting helps them immerse themselves in their characters. However, most actors are generally given the chance to have a great death scene. Getting to die on screen in dramatic fashion is simply a “right of passage” that many performers must endure at one point or another.

Surprisingly, there are actually very few actors who haven’t died on screen, as even comedy stars tend to have a few screen deaths in their filmography. The iconic actors who haven’t yet filmed a death scene are usually younger and have fewer overall credits compared to older stars. However, a few veteran movie stars have managed to get further in their career without ever dying in their cinematic efforts. These iconic movie stars have yet to die on screen.

10 Justin Timberlake

Most Memorable Movie: ‘The Social Network,’ (2010)

While there have been many former musicians who have attempted to launch film careers, Justin Timberlake has proven himself worthy of being taken seriously as a dramatic actor. Between his vindictive performance as Sean Parker in The Social Network and his underrated star turn in the science fiction thriller In Time, Timberlake has shown a remarkable aptitude for changing up his star persona. However, Timberlake has yet to be killed on screen, as thus far, his filmography is still rather limited.

Despite some darker projects he made early on in his career, Timberlake has been working on more comedic films in the past decade, including his vocal work in the Trolls series and his cameo in Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping. The lighter tone of these films and Timberlake's sporadic acting choices may be the reason why he has yet to be killed on screen.

9 James Dean

Most Memorable Movie: ‘Rebel Without A Cause’ (1955)

Despite only ever starring in three films, James Dean is regarded as one of the greatest movie stars of all time. Thanks to his generation-defining performance in the dark coming-of-age film Rebel Without A Cause, Dean became anonymous with the anti-authoritarian youth culture of the 1950s. Dean delivered award-nominated performances in the adaptation of John Steinback’s East of Eden and the epic romance Giant, but his death sadly prevented him from appearing in any subsequent films. As a result, he never actually got to film a death scene.

Dean’s passing is one of the greatest tragedies in cinematic history, as he clearly had a lot of range and could have appeared in many other great films. Despite missing out on the opportunity to appear in the adaptation Oklahoma! Dean likely could put his singing skills to good use in some musical films.

8 Brie Larson

Most Memorable Movie: ‘Room' (2015)

Brie Larson has had a fascinating star trajectory. She started her career in smaller dramas like The Spectacular Now and Short Term 12, with her moving performance in the 2015 drama Room earning her an Academy Award for Best Actress. Larson’s star power went to the next level by starring in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Captain Marvel, which grossed over $1 billion at the global box office. Although she appeared in such films as The Glass Castle and Kong: Skull Island in the years since her MCU debut, Larson has yet to film a death scene.

Larson’s lack of screen deaths isn’t surprising, as most of her recent roles have been Marvel-related. However, the underwhelming performance of The Marvels suggests that Larson might be better suited to working on other projects that show what a brilliant actress she can be, like the recent Apple TV+ limited series Lessons in Chemistry.

7 Emma Watson

Most Memorable Movie: Any ‘Harry Potter’ Movie

Appearing in a franchise as culturally significant and critically beloved as the Harry Potter saga would have been enough to make most actors’ careers, but Emma Watson has shown much more range as a performer than she is given credit for. In the aftermath of the Harry Potter phenomenon, Watson starred in such films as Sofia Coppola’s dark satire The Bling Ring, the acclaimed coming-of-age drama The Perks of Being A Wallflower, and the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast, which grossed over $1 billion at the global box office.

Despite the range Watson has shown in her movies since Harry Potter, she simply hasn’t appeared in enough films to have a major death scene and has been relatively quiet in the last few years. Watson has been very active as a political advocate and influencer, but hopefully, a new project will reignite her passion for filmmaking.

6 Zendaya

Most Memorable Movie: ‘Challengers’ (2024)

Zendaya has always been a huge star, but 2024 confirmed that she is one of the most significant acting talents of her generation. Between her dominant role in the acclaimed tennis drama Challengers and a critical supporting role in Dune: Part Two, it's safe to say that Zendaya will be very active within the next few years. While her talent suggests that she’s already among the best actresses working today, Zendaya’s filmography is actually quite limited; to date, she’s never died on screen.

It’s unclear if Zendaya will film a death scene in the near future, as she does not currently have any upcoming projects in development. Despite rumors that Sam Levinson is deep within the writing process, the development of a third season of Euphoria, HBO's Emmy-winning series, remains shrouded in secrecy and with no clear release date on site.

5 Cynthia Erivo

Most Memorable Movie: ‘Harriet' (2019)

Cynthia Erico is very close to being an EGOT, as she already has a Daytime Emmy, a Tony Award, and a Grammy trophy on her mantle. The likelihood of Erivo winning an Academy Award is relatively high, as she already received nominations in the Best Actress and Best Original Song categories for her moving work on the biopic Harriet. The film did not deal with its subject’s death, and Erivo has remarkably managed to stay alive in the rest of her film projects, including Bad Times At The El Royale and Widows.

It’s unclear if Erivo will have any death scenes in the near future, as she is currently working on the highly anticipated adaptation of the hit musical Wicked, Although the duo of films will explore the Wicked Witch’s past and relationship with the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum), the character survives until the events of The Wizard of Oz and gets a much-deserved happy ending.

4 Millie Bobby Brown

Most Memorable Movie: 'Enola Holmes' (2020)

Stranger Things provided breakout roles to a generation of young stars, but Millie Bobby Brown leveraged her success to have a very successful film career. In addition to joining the Monsterverse with appearances in Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong, Brown has kickstarted two new original Netflix film franchises with Damsel and Enola Holmes.

Brown tends to play protagonists in family-oriented projects, so it’s not all that surprising that she hasn’t died on screen yet. That being said, this could all change upon the release of the heavily anticipated fifth season of Stranger Things, which is expected to be the darkest and most action-packed installment in the series yet. Killing off a character as beloved as Eleven would certainly be a major shift in tone for the series, but Stranger Things is known for making shocking plot twists that catch the viewers off guard. It’s safe to say that no one is safe when it comes to the show’s ending.

3 Jerry Seinfeld

Most Memorable Movie: ‘Bee Movie' (2007)

Jerry Seinfeld is easily one of the most iconic stand-up comedians of all time and changed television forever, thanks to his leading role on the classic sitcom Seinfeld. Although the series opened him up to more opportunities as an actor, Seinfeld has chosen to pursue a career in stand-up comedy, as opposed to any major film roles. Although he’ll occasionally pop up as himself in shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm, the majority of his time has been spent touring the country doing stand-up gigs.

Seinfeld hasn’t filmed a death scene because he hasn’t made enough movies, plain and simple. He directed his first feature film this year, the unusual biopic satire Unfrosted, which was met with mixed-to-negative responses. It remains unlikely that Seinfeld will return to helm any more projects in the near future. Indeed, Seinfeld may not have died on screen, but Unfrosted may have killed his movie career.

2 Tim Allen

Most Memorable Movie: ‘Toy Story’ (1995)

While he earned a sizable fanbase through his television performances on Home Improvement and Last Man Standing, Tim Allen is best known for his appearances in several iconic family film franchises. The production may have been a nightmare, but the 1994 holiday comedy The Santa Clause is a yearly tradition for many families. Similarly, the Toy Story franchise has easily become one of the most celebrated in the history of animation.

Allen has likely never died on screen because he generally doesn’t appear in darker projects and is best known for his work in comedies. That being said, his future in the Toy Story franchise is uncertain. Allen’s voice may have been swapped up with Chris Evans in the spinoff film Lightyear, but he's expected to reprise his role in the highly anticipated sequel Toy Story 5.

1 Liv Tyler

Most Memorable Movie: ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001)

Although she has appeared in some intense movies like Armageddon and The Strangers, the talented Liv Tyler has somehow never managed to film a death scene. Tyler may have first gained attention for appearing in classic 1990s comedies like Empire Records and Cookie's Fortune, but she certainly made it a priority to appear in many genre films in the subsequent decades. It may be the fact that Tyler usually plays heroic roles that she has yet to meet an onscreen demise.

Ironically, Tyler’s most famous role to date is immortal: Arwen in The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Arwen’s life span is a major story arc in the Middle-earth franchise. She is forced to choose between living the rest of her life with her true love, Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen), in the human city of Gondor or traveling with the rest of the elves as they venture to the Grey Havens.

